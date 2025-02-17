Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

India’s $1.4 billion tax demand a matter of survival for Volkswagen India unit

By Reuters

MUMBAI: A lawyer for an Indian unit of German carmaker Volkswagen said on Monday the country’s $1.4 billion tax demand could become a matter of survival for its business in the country, as it continues to contest the order.

The tax notice was slapped on Volkswagen unit Skoda Auto Volkswagen India in September, with Indian authorities claiming the company was using a strategy of breaking down imports of some VW, Skoda and Audi cars into individual parts to pay a lower duty.

The senior advocate representing the unit, Arvind Datar, told the judges that if Volkswagen India were to pay all the claimed taxes and penalties – a total of $2.8 billion – the company, which employs 6,000 people locally, may not be able to survive in India.

“That is the seriousness of the matter… It’s a matter of life and death now,” he added.

Indian tax authorities have asked the company to pay taxes dating back to 12 years, reigniting concerns of lengthy investigations and litigation that could sour the plans of foreign firms to invest in the fastest-growing major economy.

Indian authorities alleged Skoda Auto Volkswagen India imported almost entire cars in an unassembled condition – which attracts a 30-35% tax – but evaded the levies by mis-classifying them as “individual parts” coming in separate shipments, paying just a 5-15% levy.

The unit went to court last month, arguing the tax demand will hamper its business plans and is detrimental to the foreign investment climate.

Volkswagen is a tiny player in India’s car market, the world’s third biggest, where its Audi brand lags competitors in the luxury segment like Mercedes-Benz, and BMW.

The court will continue hearing the case on Thursday.

Previous article
The Bank of Punjab achieves its highest profitability and announces a record cash dividend, the highest-ever since its inception in 1989
Next article
PM Shehbaz Sharif welcomes historic $40B World Bank investment in Pakistan
Reuters
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

World Bank delegation reaches Islamabad to review progress on $40b accord

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of the executive directors of the World Bank (WB) arrived here in Islamabad on Monday to review the progress on $40...

Food group exports increase by 18.17% to $4.613 bn in 7 months

Judge schedules hearing to block Musk’s DOGE access

Russia fines Google 3.8mn roubles for YouTube clip telling Russian troops how to surrender

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.