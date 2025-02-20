Sign inSubscribe
Transport sector drives petroleum consumption higher in first half of FY25

Total petroleum consumption reaches 8.9 million metric tonnes, up from 8.3 million last fiscal year

By Monitoring Desk
KARACHI: Pakistan’s transport sector recorded a surge of over 0.5 million metric tonnes in petroleum consumption during the first half of FY25, driven by increased economic activity.

Total petroleum consumption across all sectors reached 8.9 million metric tonnes, up from 8.3 million metric tonnes in the same period last fiscal year.

The latest data shows the transport sector consumed 7.2 million metric tonnes in the first half of FY25, compared to 6.6 million in the corresponding period of FY24. Road transport led the increase, using 6.9 million metric tonnes, up from 6.4 million, while railway consumption rose to 58,201 metric tonnes from 50,744 metric tonnes.

The industrial sector remained the second-largest consumer, using 0.5 million metric tonnes, the same as last year. Meanwhile, cement and other sectors saw an increase in petroleum consumption, but the agriculture sector recorded a decline.

Oil consumption in the power sector plummeted to 95,312 metric tonnes, a sharp drop from 345,000 metric tonnes in the same period last year. Experts attributed this to reduced reliance on fuel oil for electricity generation, with KE, Pakistan Electric Power Company (Pepco), Kot Addu Power Limited, Hubco, Narowal Energy, and private power producers reporting declines.

Government sector oil consumption saw a slight rise, reaching 150,000 metric tonnes compared to 144,000 metric tonnes last year.

