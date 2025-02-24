Sign inSubscribe
Editor's picks

Thatta Cement recorded stellar profits for 2024. The reasons behind it are simple yet effective

With EPS growth of 600%, the stock price has increased 22 times and it seems the company is just getting started

Zain Naeem
Zain Naeem

The Makli district of Sindh symbolizes resistance and resilience. When Emperor Akbar attacked Thatta in the 16th century, the district saw the construction of Kalan Kot Fort by Mirza Jani Baig. Seeing an imminent defeat from the Mughal emperor, a fort was built on the outskirts of Thatta which was going to be a refuge for the people from the invading horde. Today the fort lies in ruins but is a testament to the fact that it was once able to stand against the more powerful armies and forces of the times. 

A few kilometers away from these ruins, jutting out of the barren land, stands the factory of Thatta Cement which is mirroring this sentiment of resistance in the new age. The company has seen its fair share of hardships and tests in recent years but it has not only countered these challenges, but has come out stronger on the other side. Its latest year was the best it ever had in its short history and it seems that the next year might be better still. The performance becomes even more remarkable when the cement sector is compared to the performance of Thatta.

And the stock market is taking notice as well.

The recent rally in the stock market is not something seen in the past. The index was barely touching 50,000 points back in June of 2023 and has now surpassed the 100,000 mark with expectations that it will reach the 125,000 points threshold by June of 2025. While the index has seen an increase of almost 150%, there are many stocks that have seen their price increase in conjunction with the index. The positive impact of the rally spilling over into most of the stocks is a simple correlation effect that can be expected to take place. While this has happened, Thatta has seen its stock price increase as the company itself has gone through a remarkable turnaround. Coupled with the stock market rally and improvement in performance, Thatta Cement has seen its stock price increase from Rs 10 back in April of 2023 to Rs 220 in December of 2024.

 

To read the full article, subscribe and support independent business journalism in Pakistan

The content in this publication is expensive to produce. But unlike other journalistic outfits, business publications have to cover the very organizations that directly give them advertisements. Hence, this large source of revenue, which is the lifeblood of other media houses, is severely compromised on account of Profit’s no-compromise policy when it comes to our reporting. No wonder, Profit has lost multiple ad deals, worth tens of millions of rupees, due to stories that held big businesses to account.

Hence, for our work to continue unfettered, it must be supported by discerning readers who know the value of quality business journalism, not just for the economy but for the society as a whole.

(Already a subscriber? Click here to login)

  • Full Price Subscription Plans

    Click to View

    Not only will you be supporting independent journalism, 25% of the amount from your subscription will be used to subsidise those subscribers who cannot afford the full price of the subscription. As a subscriber you will get full access to exclusive paywalled content, and an ad free reading experience. Yearly full price subscription plans also include a complimentary annual subscription to The Wall Street Journal.

    +

  • Subsidised Subscription Plans

    Click to View

    Pay part of the full subscription price, if you cannot afford to pay all of it, and the rest will be subsidised by a full paying subscriber. As a subscriber you will get access to exclusive paywalled content, and an ad free reading experience.

  • Free Student Subscriptions

    Click to View

    If you are currently a student, you can claim an already-paid-for digital subscription, courtesy

    As a subscriber you will get access to exclusive paywalled content, an ad free reading experience.

     

Zain Naeem
Zain Naeem
Zain is a business journalist at Profit, and can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.