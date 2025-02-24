Thatta Cement recorded stellar profits for 2024. The reasons behind it are simple yet effective

The Makli district of Sindh symbolizes resistance and resilience. When Emperor Akbar attacked Thatta in the 16th century, the district saw the construction of Kalan Kot Fort by Mirza Jani Baig. Seeing an imminent defeat from the Mughal emperor, a fort was built on the outskirts of Thatta which was going to be a refuge for the people from the invading horde. Today the fort lies in ruins but is a testament to the fact that it was once able to stand against the more powerful armies and forces of the times.

A few kilometers away from these ruins, jutting out of the barren land, stands the factory of Thatta Cement which is mirroring this sentiment of resistance in the new age. The company has seen its fair share of hardships and tests in recent years but it has not only countered these challenges, but has come out stronger on the other side. Its latest year was the best it ever had in its short history and it seems that the next year might be better still. The performance becomes even more remarkable when the cement sector is compared to the performance of Thatta.

And the stock market is taking notice as well.