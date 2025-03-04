Sign inSubscribe
Tech

General Motors hires first Chief AI Officer to enhance vehicle technology

Barak Turovsky will join GM's software and services engineering team, reporting to Dave Richardson, SVP of the department

By Monitoring Desk
Markham, Ontario, Canada - June 14, 2019: GM Canada Technical Centre campus in Markham, Ontario, Canada. General Motors Company is an American multinational corporation.

General Motors (GM) announced the hiring of its first Chief Artificial Intelligence (AI) Officer as the automaker seeks to incorporate more AI into its vehicles and other aspects of its business.

Barak Turovsky, 49, a former head of AI at Cisco and a key figure in AI technology at Google, has been appointed to the role.

Turovsky will join GM’s software and services engineering team, reporting to Dave Richardson, senior vice president of the department. Richardson emphasized that AI is crucial to GM’s future across electric vehicles (EVs), internal combustion engines (ICE), and autonomous driving.

He noted that Turovsky’s expertise would accelerate the team’s AI initiatives, aiming to enhance products, optimize operations, and improve customer experience.

Turovsky and his team will focus on integrating AI software into GM’s vehicle lineup, while also working on other projects that leverage AI to improve operations. GM has already implemented AI to optimize manufacturing processes, select locations for EV chargers, and improve vehicle order management for dealers.

The hiring of Turovsky marks a strategic step as GM continues to expand its AI capabilities to meet the evolving demands of the automotive industry.

Previous article
DeepSeek’s chatbot embraced in China, despite global privacy concerns
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Automobile

BYD raises $5.59 billion in Hong Kong’s largest share sale in...

The company sells 129.8 million primary shares, up from the initial 118 million shares planned when the deal launches on Monday

China imposes 10%-15% tariff hikes on U.S. agricultural goods

Nishat Motors starts exporting Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid to Sri Lanka

Customs valuation process to be handled in Lahore, traders assured

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.