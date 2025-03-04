General Motors hires first Chief AI Officer to enhance vehicle technology

General Motors (GM) announced the hiring of its first Chief Artificial Intelligence (AI) Officer as the automaker seeks to incorporate more AI into its vehicles and other aspects of its business.

Barak Turovsky, 49, a former head of AI at Cisco and a key figure in AI technology at Google, has been appointed to the role.

Turovsky will join GM’s software and services engineering team, reporting to Dave Richardson, senior vice president of the department. Richardson emphasized that AI is crucial to GM’s future across electric vehicles (EVs), internal combustion engines (ICE), and autonomous driving.

He noted that Turovsky’s expertise would accelerate the team’s AI initiatives, aiming to enhance products, optimize operations, and improve customer experience.

Turovsky and his team will focus on integrating AI software into GM’s vehicle lineup, while also working on other projects that leverage AI to improve operations. GM has already implemented AI to optimize manufacturing processes, select locations for EV chargers, and improve vehicle order management for dealers.

The hiring of Turovsky marks a strategic step as GM continues to expand its AI capabilities to meet the evolving demands of the automotive industry.