DeepSeek’s chatbot embraced in China, despite global privacy concerns

The emergence of companies like DeepSeek demonstrates innovation and inclusiveness in China's technological development, says Chinese official

By Monitoring Desk

DeepSeek, a Chinese AI startup, has drawn attention for its innovative progress, showcasing the rise of Chinese companies in artificial intelligence, a spokesperson for China’s parliament said on Tuesday.

Lou Qinjian, commenting on China’s advancements in AI, praised the achievements of DeepSeek’s young team, calling their work “commendable.”

“DeepSeek adheres to an open-source approach and promotes the widespread application of AI technology globally, contributing Chinese wisdom to the world,” Lou said. He emphasized that the emergence of companies like DeepSeek demonstrates innovation and inclusiveness in China’s technological development.

DeepSeek has garnered significant attention in China after launching AI models that are significantly more affordable than those from U.S. rivals like OpenAI.

While some countries, including South Korea and Italy, have removed DeepSeek’s chatbot from national app stores due to privacy concerns, the company has found strong support in China. Local governments and tech firms have embraced DeepSeek’s technology, integrating it into their systems.

