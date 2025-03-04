NAB recovers Rs1.5bn from fraudulent housing schemes in one year

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has recovered Rs1.5 billion from the management of four residential projects within a year, Deputy Chairman Sohail Nasir announced. The funds were distributed among affected individuals during a cheque distribution ceremony at the NAB Headquarters in Islamabad.

During the event, victims of fraudulent housing schemes in Rawalpindi and Islamabad—Ghauri Town, Arain City, Gulshan Rehman, and Jeddah Town—were handed refund cheques.

The ceremony was attended by Prosecutor General Accountability Syed Ehtisham Qadir Shah, Director General NAB Rawalpindi Mirza Muhammad Irfan Baig, and other officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Chairman NAB Sohail Nasir emphasised that recovering looted public funds and returning them to victims remains a top priority. He urged citizens to invest only in legally approved housing projects after conducting thorough due diligence to avoid falling victim to fraud.

He also highlighted NAB’s ongoing awareness campaign to educate the public about safe investments in real estate but stressed that individuals must take personal precautions to protect themselves from scams.

Nasir noted that NAB’s crackdown on financial fraud and corruption has intensified and commended the investigation officers whose efforts led to the recovery of funds from these four housing projects. Shields were distributed to NAB officers in recognition of their outstanding performance.

DG NAB Rawalpindi Mirza Muhammad Irfan Baig provided an overview of NAB Rawalpindi’s performance, stating that Rs38.059 billion has been recovered in housing fraud cases to date. Of this amount, Rs32.825 billion has either been returned to the public or deposited into the national treasury. He further revealed that since January 2023, Rs23.896 billion has been returned to 8,000 victims.