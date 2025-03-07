NA committee censures delay in PSDP submission by Ministry of Communications

The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Communications, chaired by Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani, MNA, convened its eighth meeting on Thursday to review Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) schemes for the financial year 2025-26.

The Ministry of Communications informed the committee that the formulation process is ongoing, following guidelines issued by the Ministry of Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives on January 29, 2025. However, the committee expressed dissatisfaction, stating that despite repeated recommendations in the last three meetings, the ministry failed to expedite the process or coordinate with relevant ministries for timely submission.

Due to the ministry’s delay, the committee was unable to review and provide recommendations before the March 1 deadline. Unlike other ministries that submitted their proposals on time, the Ministry of Communications lagged behind, despite receiving the Budget Call Circular alongside other departments. The ministry assured the committee that the PSDP would be submitted by March 17, 2025, after consultations with the Ministry of Planning.

The committee was informed that the number of ongoing schemes will be reduced from 105 to 80 based on priority, allowing space for new national projects, including the M-6 Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway. The ministry stated that M-6 will be prioritized under the PSDP, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and financial assistance from Azerbaijan to ensure its completion in a single phase.

The committee directed the ministry to finalize its proposals by March 17 and instructed that the Secretary of the Ministry of Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives be present in person for the next meeting. The committee also reviewed PSDP schemes related to Pakistan Post and the National Transport Research Center, instructing the ministry to clearly outline priorities for these projects before introducing new initiatives.

Addressing salary disparities, the committee noted that the salaries of the National Highways and Motorway Police do not align with those of district police forces. It recommended adjustments in the upcoming finance bill to ensure parity. Additionally, it directed that local residents should be exempt from toll taxes.

Regarding concerns over increased toll taxes on the M-9 and N-5 highways and the excessive number of toll plazas not maintaining the required 35-kilometer gap, the committee recommended that a representative from the National Highway Authority (NHA) visit the affected areas with the mover of the Calling Attention Notice and submit a report for further recommendations.

The Ministry of Communications presented a summary of all ongoing schemes, detailing their progress and financial allocations. The committee instructed the ministry to ensure the timely completion of ongoing projects before initiating new ones.

The meeting was attended by committee members, including Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob Khan Nasar, Haji Jamal Shah Kakar, Ms. Akhtar Bibi, Dr. Darshan, Mir Shabbir Ali Bijarani, Mr. Nazir Ahmed Bhugio, Mr. Ali Khan Jadoon, Mr. Mehboob Shah, Mr. Abdul Latif, Mr. Ramesh Lal, and Mr. Hameed Hussain, all MNAs. Syed Waseem Hussain, MNA, who moved the Calling Attention Notice, also participated, along with Eng. Gul Asghar Khan, Parliamentary Secretary for Communications.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Communications, the Ministry of Planning, and affiliated departments were also present at the meeting.