Trump confirms talks with four groups on TikTok’s future

Upon taking office on January 20, Trump signs an executive order to delay the ban on TikTok by 75 days

By Monitoring Desk

U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed on Sunday that his administration is in talks with four different groups regarding the potential sale of the Chinese-owned social media platform TikTok.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump stated, “We’re dealing with four different groups, and a lot of people want it … all four are good.”

The fate of TikTok has been uncertain since a law requiring its owner ByteDance to sell the platform on national security grounds or face a ban came into effect on January 19. Upon taking office on January 20, Trump signed an executive order to delay the enforcement of the law by 75 days.

Asked if a deal on TikTok was imminent, Trump said, “It could.” Several potential buyers, including former Los Angeles Dodgers owner Frank McCourt, have expressed interest in acquiring TikTok, which analysts estimate could be worth up to $50 billion.

