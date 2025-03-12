U.S. Implements increased tariffs on all steel and aluminium imports

The United States has implemented increased tariffs on all steel and aluminium imports, effective Wednesday, as part of President Donald Trump’s effort to reshape global trade.

The new measures impose a 25% tariff on steel and aluminium imports while extending duties to hundreds of downstream products, including nuts, bolts, bulldozer blades, and soda cans.

Trump’s tariff strategy, which has been a central focus of his administration, has raised concerns among investors and businesses. Economists warn that ongoing trade disruptions could slow U.S. economic growth and further strain the global economy.

Major industries, including automotive and manufacturing, are monitoring the impact, with companies such as Ford, General Motors, and Honeywell seeing little change in premarket trading.

U.S. steel producers welcomed the move, arguing that previous tariffs imposed in 2018 were weakened by exemptions. The Steel Manufacturers Association stated that the latest measures would strengthen the domestic steel industry by eliminating loopholes.

Meanwhile, financial markets remained steady as the tariff increases had been widely anticipated. However, the ongoing trade uncertainty has contributed to a broader U.S. stock market selloff in recent weeks, erasing gains made after Trump’s election.