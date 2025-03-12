White House condemns Tesla protests as “domestic terror”

U.S. President Donald Trump voiced strong support for Tesla and its CEO, Elon Musk, on Tuesday, warning that attacks on the automaker would be treated as domestic terrorism.

Standing alongside Musk at the White House, Trump condemned recent protests targeting Tesla, calling them “heinous acts of violence” and stating, “Let me tell you, you do it to Tesla, and you do it to any company, we’re going to catch you, and … you’re going to go through hell.”

The White House also released a statement labeling the demonstrations as “domestic terror.”

Musk, who heads the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), has faced criticism over his role in implementing sweeping federal workforce cuts and canceling contracts that fund humanitarian programs. Activists have responded with “Tesla Takedown” protests, arguing that Musk’s political involvement directly affects government services and international aid programs.

Last week, around 350 demonstrators gathered outside a Tesla dealership in Portland, Oregon, while nine people were arrested during a separate protest in New York City. Reports have also surfaced of vandalism targeting Tesla showrooms and vehicles, with authorities investigating the incidents.

Protest organizers rejected accusations of violence, stating on the social media platform Bluesky, “Peaceful protest on public property is not domestic terrorism. They are trying to intimidate us. We will not let them succeed.”

Tesla’s stock, which suffered its biggest single-day drop in four-and-a-half years on Monday, rebounded nearly 4% following Trump’s remarks. The company’s market capitalization has fallen by more than 50% since its peak of $1.5 trillion in December, erasing most of the gains made after Musk-backed Trump won the U.S. election.

The decline has been driven by falling vehicle sales, shrinking profits, and investor concerns that Musk’s political activities are diverting attention from Tesla’s operations.

At the White House event, Musk announced plans to expand Tesla’s production despite recent challenges. “As a function of the great policies of President Trump and his administration and an act of faith in America, Tesla is going to double vehicle output in the United States within the next two years,” he said.

While Tesla has previously aimed for 20%-30% sales growth in 2025, Musk did not reiterate that forecast. He also confirmed that he would remain in Washington “as long as he was useful” but assured investors that he would continue as Tesla’s CEO.