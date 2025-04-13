Dongfeng Box EV Launched Twice in Two Months in Pakistan as Distributors Clash Over Rights

In a puzzling development in Pakistan’s evolving electric vehicle landscape, two companies have launched what appears to be the exact same vehicle under different brand names just weeks apart. The compact EV from China was first introduced as the “Gugo Box” by Gugo Motors back in February. On Friday, it reappeared as the “Dongfeng Box” under the banner of the Chawla Group.

The car in question is a small EV aimed at urban consumers looking for an affordable, fuel-free driving option. The original manufacturer is a Chinese company called Dongfeng, which is the smallest of China’s four state-owned automobile manufacturers. Headquartered in Wuhan, Dofeng has a market capitalization of nearly $5 billion.

So how is the same car produced by a major Chinese manufacturer being launched twice and under two brand names in Pakistan? In conversations with Profit, both companies seemed entangled in a dispute over who had the right to sell the car in Pakistan. In this dispute, the Chawla Group asserted that it has a formal agreement with Dofeng and has presented documentation to support its claim, accusing Gugo Motors of being a third-party importer without any exclusive or authorized rights. Gugo, however, maintains its position as a legitimate distributor.

Who gets to sell the car?

Automobile manufacturers often choose to partner with local companies to market, sell, and sometimes even assemble their cars. Technically speaking, anyone can import a car from abroad and sell it in Pakistan. However, most consumers like to have some kind of assurance that the person or showroom they are buying from has the backing of the manufacturer as a quality guarantee. As a result, international manufacturers usually sign distribution agreements with local companies. That way, people buying cars from these distributors know they are the real deal.

This does not mean anyone that is not an official distributor is not legitimate, but that is how market perceptions work. Gugo Motors was the first to sell the Dongfeng Box (or the Gugo Box as they are marketing it) in Pakistan. When Profit reached out to Gugo, their representatives gave limited responses. However, without confirming their status as an official distributor, they asserted that it is an authorized dealer of the Box and insisted that their February launch was completely legitimate.

According to GUGO, simply having cars on the ground and having already sold a few units is enough to support their claims. Their stance is that proof of business activity is, in itself, proof of legitimacy.

GUGO’s Lahore Head, Omar Sohayl told Profit that GUGO indeed holds exclusive rights to sell Dongfeng vehicles in Pakistan. However, he denied a request to provide documentation regarding this.

“I don’t need to show any documents. I’ve launched four cars—that’s enough evidence,” he said, confident in his position.

Aamir, the CEO of GUGO, refused to comment on the exclusivity issue, however he did confirm that GUGO is authorized to sell Dongfeng vehicles until October 2025. “We are authorized to sell Dongfeng cars until October 2025,” Aamir stated.

Speaking to Profit at his office, Ahmed Chawla, Director of Operations at Chawla Group, claimed he was the only official distributor for Dongfeng’s passenger electric vehicles. The key distinction between his company’s relationship with Dongfeng and GUGO’s is something he wanted to make perfectly clear: formal partnership versus third-party imports. Documents seen by Profit make it clear that the Chawla Group is an official distributor of the Dongfeng Box. Representatives of the company went further to claim that their status as distributor was an exclusive right.

“Grey imports are legal, but there has been mismanagement on their part,” Chawla said, making it clear that there’s a significant difference between working with a formal distributor and an independent agent. “There’s a reason why we’re in direct contact with Dongfeng and have invested heavily in the Dongfeng name. If GUGO has the rights, why aren’t they using the Dongfeng brand name?”

That question speaks volumes. While GUGO markets the car under its own branding as the “GUGO Box”, Chawla Group is using the official Dongfeng brand, logos, and promotional materials.

Chawla’s confidence stems from the fact that, as he claimed, Dongfeng has already taken action against the Chinese agency that supplied cars to GUGO, halting the importation of those vehicles into Pakistan. According to Chawla, the cars GUGO imported are now officially cut off. He further stated that Chawla has cars and spare parts already in Pakistan, more currently being shipped from China, and additional units in production at the Dongfeng factory. The exact number of vehicles remains confidential.

In addition, Chawla noted that his company’s staff has already undergone training in China, ensuring technical familiarity with the EVs for after-sales service. He also added that in case of repairs, they are offering customers loaner vehicles—something uncommon in the EV sector in Pakistan.

“We can show documentation and put you in touch with Dongfeng’s representatives,” Chawla added. “We are very open about this.”

Meanwhile, Kamran Ayub, Marketing Director at Chawla, couldn’t be more clear. “Chawla has exclusive rights to Dongfeng’s EV passenger vehicles in Pakistan. No one else has those rights.”

This strong stance was echoed by Syed Zakir Ali, Dongfeng’s official representative in Pakistan, who had no doubt that Chawla Group is the sole distributor.

“GUGO’s cars are third-party imports,” Zakir said. “Dongfeng never had a contract with them, and they launched without our knowledge or consent. Chawla Group is the only official distributor for the Box EV in Pakistan, and I can categorically state that Dongfeng has no relationship with GUGO.”

He also claimed that Dongfeng has now blocked the Chinese agency that had exported vehicles to GUGO, adding another nail in the coffin for GUGO’s version of events. However, a request for comment from Dongfeng in China has not yielded a response as of the filing of this report. Representatives from Gugo also declined to comment, simply stating they had the right to sell the Box in Pakistan and would be happy to defend this right in court.

The price difference and takeaways

The Dongfeng Box, for reference, is a small EV aimed at urban consumers looking for an affordable, fuel-free driving option. With the government pushing EV adoption, and fuel prices soaring, the Box is the kind of car that could easily find its niche in cities like Lahore and Karachi.

The only differentiation between the cars launched by GUGO and the Chawla Group is pricing and variant. The GUGO Box comes in three variants. The E1 is priced at Rs. 67 lakhs with a The E2-is available for Rs.73 lakhs and the fully loaded Box EV is the most premium, priced at Rs. 77 lakh.

On the other hand, Chawla group under the name Dongfeng box has launched two variants. The Dongfeng box flagship and the Dongfeng box lux at Rs 64 lakh and Rs 68 lakh respectively.

So, what’s the takeaway here? The Chawla Group clearly believes it has the upper hand, backed by documents and a direct relationship with Dongfeng. GUGO, on the other hand, claims they also have rights to sell the car at least until October 2025.

Chawla is also actively planning further expansion. According to Ahmed Chawla, they plan to launch two more Dongfeng EVs in Pakistan within the year, further deepening their presence in the market. If the current dispute is any indicator, they’re likely preparing for a long-term commitment.