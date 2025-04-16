Sign inSubscribe
Attock Refinery confirms temporary shutdown of 5,000 bpd unit

High fuel stocks, low OMC upliftment trigger pause; refinery says operations remain unaffected

April 16: Attock Refinery Limited (PSX: ATRL) has confirmed the temporary shutdown of one of its crude distillation units, with a capacity of 5,000 barrels per day (bpd).

In a filing to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) today, the company attributed the shutdown to elevated inventories of diesel and petrol, driven by reduced upliftment from Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs).

ATRL stated that the development had been formally communicated to the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and the office of the Director General (Oil), enabling authorities to take early action and prevent the potential closure of larger, more critical units.

The refinery clarified that the affected unit makes only a marginal contribution to total output, and its closure does not materially impact overall operations. ATRL also noted that it continues to maintain adequate stock levels.

