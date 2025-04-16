Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

LSMI sector posts negative 1.90% growth in eight months of FY 2024-25

Overall output decline driven by reductions in key sectors, with tobacco, automobiles, and petroleum showing growth amid broader industry contraction

By News Desk

The Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) sector has reported a contraction of -1.90% during the first eight months (July–February) of the fiscal year 2024-25, according to data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). This decline reflects the sector’s overall performance compared to the same period last year.

For February 2025, the LSMI output saw a decrease of 3.51% when compared to February 2024 and a sharper drop of 5.90% from January 2025. The downturn continued in November 2024, with production falling by 3.81% compared to November 2023 and 1.19% compared to October 2024.

The PBS has compiled the provisional quantum indices for the LSMI sector based on data from various sources, including the Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC), Ministry of Industries and Production, Ministry of Commerce, and provincial bureaus of statistics. The estimated Quantum Index for LSMI for the period July–November 2024–25 stands at 109.33.

Several sectors contributed to the overall decline in LSMI performance, with tobacco, textiles, garments, petroleum products, and automobiles showing positive growth, while sectors such as food, chemicals, cement, iron and steel products, electrical equipment, and machinery experienced declines. 

Specifically, tobacco saw a growth of 17.75%, while textiles grew by 0.33% and automobiles surged by 30.72%. On the other hand, food production fell by 5.01%, chemicals by 18.52%, and machinery and equipment by a significant 33.54%.

The performance data indicates a mixed trend across different sectors. While some areas like automobiles, petroleum, and garments have shown growth, other industries such as food, chemicals, and machinery have faced substantial setbacks, reflecting challenges in the domestic manufacturing environment during the first eight months of FY 2024-25.

Previous article
Govt keeps fuel prices unchanged, allocates savings to infrastructure projects in Balochistan
Next article
SECP notifies final amendments to Non-Banking Finance Companies and Notified Entities Regulations
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Gold price in Pakistan for today, April 16, 2025

Gold prices in Pakistan fluctuate frequently based on international market trends. The rates listed are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets in...

Foreign exchange rates in Pakistan for today, April 16, 2025

Govt to abolish 3% federal excise duty on property sales

FTO stops FBR from penalising businesses for delayed sales tax returns due to tax department’s inaction

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.