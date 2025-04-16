Govt keeps fuel prices unchanged, allocates savings to infrastructure projects in Balochistan

The Finance Division on Tuesday announced that fuel prices will remain unchanged for the fortnight starting April 16, 2025, following a decision by the federal cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The price of petrol will stay at Rs 254.63 per litre, while high-speed diesel (HSD) will be priced at Rs 258.84 per litre.

Although the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had not yet issued an official notification regarding the new prices, the decision comes after the government opted to withhold passing on the full benefit of falling global oil prices to consumers. Instead, the savings will be directed towards strategic infrastructure projects in Balochistan, a region long overlooked in terms of development.

During a cabinet meeting, PM Shehbaz Sharif revealed that the government would utilize the funds saved from fuel price adjustments for the reconstruction of the N-25 highway, which connects Karachi to Chaman via Quetta, Kalat, and Khuzdar. Dubbed the “deadly road” due to its poor condition, the N-25 has seen over 2,000 fatalities in recent years.

The Rs 300 billion reconstruction project, which was initially approved in FY2022-23 but stalled due to funding issues, is now set to move forward under federal supervision. The project will be monitored for quality through third-party validation.

The prime minister stressed the importance of improving infrastructure in Balochistan, stating that the N-25, once completed, would transform the region from a dangerous and outdated route into a modern and safe motorway, facilitating better connectivity and economic activity.

Alongside the highway project, PM Shehbaz announced that funds would also be allocated to the completion of Phase-II of the Kachhi Canal project, a Rs 70 billion irrigation initiative aimed at transforming the arid landscape of Balochistan into fertile agricultural land, thereby improving livelihoods and addressing food security.

The cabinet also discussed the solarization of tubewells in Balochistan, with the federal government covering 70% of the cost, and approved several other key projects, including the Hyderabad-Sukkur M-6 Motorway and M-9 Motorway from Sukkur to Karachi, which will be built under a transparent implementation process.

In his remarks, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti expressed his appreciation for the prime minister’s decision to prioritize long-neglected infrastructure projects in the province, especially the N-25 reconstruction.

The cabinet approved several other significant measures, including amendments to the Petroleum Levy Ordinance (1961) to enhance national revenues, the Sustainable Investment Sukuk Framework to support environmental projects, and the establishment of the National Agri-Trade and Food Safety Authority to bolster agricultural reform and food security.