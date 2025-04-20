Farmers reject Punjab govt’s Rs15b relief package

MULTAN: The Farmers’ Alliance has rejected the Punjab government’s Rs15 billion relief package, calling it insufficient to address the rising cost of wheat production.

At a press conference held in Multan, Alliance President Khalid Khokhar warned that farmers may boycott wheat cultivation next year if their demands are not met.

“The subsidy being offered is too low to cover the cost of production,” he said. “Farmers cultivated wheat on the request of Maryam Nawaz, but now the government is turning a blind eye to their plight.”

Khokhar criticised the provincial leadership for not engaging with the farming community and claimed that the support measures fall short of compensating for the economic losses faced by growers. He also raised concern over mounting psychological stress among farmers, warning that prolonged neglect could lead to extreme consequences.

The protest highlights deepening frustrations within the agriculture sector, which continues to face financial strain despite policy efforts.