Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

India to put forward position on Pakistan’s loans at next IMF board meet

Indian Foreign Secretary confirms India’s executive director at IMF will formally raise concerns during Friday’s meeting

By Reuters

India is escalating its diplomatic efforts against Pakistan by leveraging its position at the International Monetary Fund (IMF). At an upcoming board meeting scheduled for Friday, India’s representative will formally present the country’s position—likely to question or seek a review of ongoing or future IMF loan disbursements to Pakistan.

While IMF decisions are made by consensus among member states, such a move could signal India’s intent to pressure Islamabad on the economic front amid rising bilateral tensions.

Previous article
US, Russia explore ways to restore Russian gas flows to Europe
Next article
Flight operations suspended at Karachi airport until midnight amid security concerns
Reuters
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

CCP, FPCCI hold awareness session to promote fair competition and market...

Business leaders briefed on competition law, abuse of dominance, and regulatory priorities during interactive session in Islamabad

Govt, KCCI form joint committees to address Karachi’s industrial woes

Apple plans to integrate AI search options into Safari

U.S. natural gas liquids exports hit record high in April

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.