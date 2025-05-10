Several sensitive Indian online domains targeted in cyberattack, including BJP websites, state TV reports 

Pakistan’s state-run PTV News reported that several sensitive Indian online domains were targeted in the cyberattack, including websites of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, the Border Security Forces, and the Crime Research Investigation Agency.

However, these claims have not been independently verified by Profit.

Some Pakistani media outlets reported that nearly 70% of India’s national power grid was disabled in a massive and coordinated cyberattack. The cyberstrike occurred just hours after Pakistan launched Operation Bunyān-um-Marsūs, a large-scale military action in response to escalating Indian hostilities.

In response to the attack, the Indian Ministry of Power activated emergency protocols and urged citizens to remain calm as the strike severely disrupted multiple critical sectors.

Described as one of the largest and most sophisticated cyberattacks in the region, the assault targeted India’s energy, telecommunications, defense, and government sectors, including the official website of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Among the most severe breaches, ten SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) systems in India’s energy sector were compromised, threatening the stability of key power generation and distribution networks. The attack also led to the destruction of 1,744 web servers, erasing all data stored on them, which had a severe impact on both public and private sector operations.

Transportation and utility systems were also heavily affected, with Indian Railways’ ICT infrastructure completely wiped out and critical services for Delhi Gas Discom and Kashmir Electric Discom disrupted.

Reports also indicate that several major Indian government and corporate websites were targeted. Thirteen prominent government portals, including those belonging to agencies like the Crime Research Investigation Agency (CRIAI) and the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), were defaced.

Additionally, 110 corporate websites, including those of Bharat Earth Movers Ltd (BEML) and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), were taken offline.

In a particularly concerning development, hackers reportedly stole sensitive data from over 150 databases, including those of India’s Border Security Force (BSF) and the Indian Air Force (IAF). The breach also extended to the Maharashtra Election Commission and Paytm’s databases, further demonstrating the scale of the attack.

The Indian media sector was impacted as well, with three major Indian news channels defaced and disrupted, depriving viewers of critical updates amid the tense situation. Indian officials have not yet issued a detailed statement regarding the cyberattack.