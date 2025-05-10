Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Several sensitive Indian online domains targeted in cyberattack, including BJP websites, state TV reports 

Local media reports indicate nearly 70% of India's power grid crippled in massive cyberattack amid rising tensions with Pakistan, claims have not been independently verified 

By News Desk

Pakistan’s state-run PTV News reported that several sensitive Indian online domains were targeted in the cyberattack, including websites of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, the Border Security Forces, and the Crime Research Investigation Agency. 

However, these claims have not been independently verified by Profit. 

Some Pakistani media outlets reported that nearly 70% of India’s national power grid was disabled in a massive and coordinated cyberattack. The cyberstrike occurred just hours after Pakistan launched Operation Bunyān-um-Marsūs, a large-scale military action in response to escalating Indian hostilities.

In response to the attack, the Indian Ministry of Power activated emergency protocols and urged citizens to remain calm as the strike severely disrupted multiple critical sectors. 

Described as one of the largest and most sophisticated cyberattacks in the region, the assault targeted India’s energy, telecommunications, defense, and government sectors, including the official website of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Among the most severe breaches, ten SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) systems in India’s energy sector were compromised, threatening the stability of key power generation and distribution networks. The attack also led to the destruction of 1,744 web servers, erasing all data stored on them, which had a severe impact on both public and private sector operations.

Transportation and utility systems were also heavily affected, with Indian Railways’ ICT infrastructure completely wiped out and critical services for Delhi Gas Discom and Kashmir Electric Discom disrupted. 

Reports also indicate that several major Indian government and corporate websites were targeted. Thirteen prominent government portals, including those belonging to agencies like the Crime Research Investigation Agency (CRIAI) and the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), were defaced. 

Additionally, 110 corporate websites, including those of Bharat Earth Movers Ltd (BEML) and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), were taken offline.

In a particularly concerning development, hackers reportedly stole sensitive data from over 150 databases, including those of India’s Border Security Force (BSF) and the Indian Air Force (IAF). The breach also extended to the Maharashtra Election Commission and Paytm’s databases, further demonstrating the scale of the attack.

The Indian media sector was impacted as well, with three major Indian news channels defaced and disrupted, depriving viewers of critical updates amid the tense situation. Indian officials have not yet issued a detailed statement regarding the cyberattack.

Previous article
Finance Division allocates Rs 757.3 million for Power Division’s budget, sets strict guidelines for 2025-26
Next article
Gold price in Pakistan for today, May 10, 2025
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.