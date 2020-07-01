PTA temporarily suspends PUBG, seeks feedback from public

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has decided to temporarily suspend the PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) game, as a result of complaints received from various segments of the civil society.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, PTA stated that it has received numerous complaints against PUBG wherein it was said that “the game is addictive, a waste of time and poses a serious negative impact on the physical and psychological health of children”.

“Some cases of suicide attributed to PUBG game have also been reported in the weeks leading up to this decision by PTA,” it added.

Earlier in May, the Lahore High Court had also directed PTA to look into the issue and decide the matter after hearing the complainants. In this regard, a hearing is scheduled to be conducted on July 9, 2020.

The authority also decided to solicit views of the public with reference to the said online game. “The general public is encouraged to provide feedback through consultation via PTA website by July 10, 2020.”