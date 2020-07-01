PTA temporarily suspends PUBG, seeks feedback from public

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has decided to temporarily suspend the PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) game, as a result of complaints received from various segments of the civil society.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, PTA stated that it has received numerous complaints against PUBG wherein it was said that “the game is addictive, a waste of time and poses a serious negative impact on the physical and psychological health of children”.
“Some cases of suicide attributed to PUBG game have also been reported in the weeks leading up to this decision by PTA,” it added.
Earlier in May, the Lahore High Court had also directed PTA to look into the issue and decide the matter after hearing the complainants. In this regard, a hearing is scheduled to be conducted on July 9, 2020.
The authority also decided to solicit views of the public with reference to the said online game. “The general public is encouraged to provide feedback through consultation via PTA website by July 10, 2020.”
Don’t ban pubg. It is just fun to play. We play pubg in our spare time.
Yes Plz don’t ban pubg
It should be banned. I think its harmful for our young generation.
Don’t ban pubg. It is just fun to play. We play pubg in our spare time.
PUBG shouldn’t be banned in Pakistan. It has become a source of income for many people like me in quarantine. Instead of PUBG, TIKTOK should be banned which is spreading a majority of violence and is destroying our generation.
aap pubg ko ban mat kro hum time pe he khelte hain ducron ki waja se hum q khelna band karen aap pubg pe time rakh ko jesy ki agar koi 2 ghante se uper khele to uski id 3 ghante ke leye band hp jaye
Plzzzz don’t ban pubg plzzzz #UNBANPUBG
#unbanpubg😭😭😭😭😭
#unban pubg😭😭😭😭
Subject –
Unban Pubg Mobile In Pakistan
Email –
With all due respect i am writing this to you, Pubg an online esports game for the first time in Pakistan is getting such an amazing response of public like many youngsters are playing this game and joining electronic esports as a career i believe.
Pubgm is not just a waste of time or something youngster do in their spare time but this game is helping many youngsters to showcase their talent among all the countries of the world i mean people don’t know about esports, about how important esports is and how much youngsters can bring in their country from this particular game. I mean pubg is the reason why many youngsters are interested in esports now.
You can see even other countries are accepting Pakistan as one of their competent i mean pubg recently gave servers to Pakistan flag_pk besides many brands local and international are investing in this game.
Recently Dew gamers arena was played particularly in Pakistan for that event our youngsters won millions details are attached here. Total Prize Pool – 20Million Pkr
Also in spring split pubg invested almost 5 Million Pkr.
Fall split registrations are on and it’ll bring another 5 Million or maybe more for us.
And the top team “Free Style” is playing for 5Million Usd in Pubg Mobile World league.
This is just a beginning of esports in Pakistan i mean look at arslan ash all the media pictured him as a hero, right? What if freestyle wins that world league won’t they also be considered as heros? 5million usd is no joke.
There are many other games like Csgo, Cod etc. Brands invested so much in them too. Mountain dew invested 10m pkr in 2018 & 19 i can mention those details aswell or you can simply google this.
Imposing a ban on pubg isn’t a wise decision at all, i can understand the loss of 3 youngsters but is it the game we should blame or the parents who allowed underaged kids to play a game which says “not suitable for young persons aged under 18” ?? Pathetic decision by the government.
Alot of people commit suicide for carious reasons, why are they banning a game which is career of Pakistani gamers.
PUBGMOBILE is the only reason why many youngsters stopped doing drugs , Watching porn , extra unhealthy activities, etc. The step of banning PUBG is so wrong that they could start those activities again ,Banning pubg will be the worst step taken by the goverment
And many of the youngsters are growing their gaming careers just because of this game,
Banning a game is not a solution, banning something you dont understand doesnt makes sense
We request you to unban PUBG in Pakistan , Thank You
UNBAN PUBg become This a not harm ful game
unbane Pubg😣😣
Pubg change many opportunities to those gamers who was jobless trying to do something for family. Pubg gives a source for youtuber to earn for their family.. its gives an hope to a player that he or she can do everything. Not harmful #PTA #Unban #PubgMobile. Thank you..
Sedha bolo 2gb ram ha phone ka
Plzz plzzz don’t ban pubg plzzzz
Aby pta bosde walo pubg unban karo nai to tmari ma chodu ga
We play pubg in in spare time
Please pubg Ko ban nhi kro plzz Imran Khan PTA walo
No pubg ban
PLZ no ban pubg
How stupid kal ko koi boly ga hum ny imran khan ki waja se sucide kiya ya bolyga gharibi k iwaja se tu kia sp banned karengy gharibi stupid thinking aise tu har koi sucide karega or waja wo batayegy jo unko passand na ho
Unbanpubginpakistan
Please dont han pubg because pubg is income of peoples #Unbanpubg
Unban pubg plz
CHALA JAA BHOSDIKE
Dear sir. Asalam-o-Alikum! Sir pubg bs aik game hn jo k fun k ly hn is my hum jasi people ko lockdown mai Ghar rakha hn warna 70% people apny Ghar mai na hoty my age is 17 or my lockdown mai b Ghar nahi reata tha lakin jb pubg start ke tb lockdown mai bahir jny ka dil nahi kia sir wesy 30% log study ko or breakup ko ly k suicide krty hn tb ap ny kuch b nahi bola jb ye game ai to sb ny bola ban kero sir why pubg k ly ko suicide ni kery gia it’s just a game. To fun not a death game .sir aik 30age k larky ny suicide ke hn ye aplogo ny kaha sir so khud sochy aik 30saal ka larka pubg k ly kiu Jan dy gia ye to uske gf usko chor k chalay ge ho ge ya koi or reason ho gia but pubg k ly in possible sir mujy sharam ati k ap Pakistan I pta ho ap mai mind he ni hn khud socho k pubg k ly suicide…….. Sir sham on u asi soch k ly…..🙏🙏 Sir plz…. Agr ap ny pubg ban krni hn to ap fb Instagram Twitter WhatsApp b ban kery…….. Or YouTube b sir…… I request u sir pubg ban na kery……. Agr ban karni hn to sb social media ko bnd kery
Sir pubg ko ban na kereyn ap log jiss chease ko ban krna hai usse ban nahi krtey jesse ky tik tok or uporn loogon ki jiss trhan moot lekhe hai usse ussy trha milnye hai logon ka ti car seey bhi accident. Hota hai to kia app loog cars ban krdo gey please.dont ban pubg we can play it for fun other of games like free fire yee bhee too battle royale game is kee download pubg sey zyada hain (500)million or pubg key (100)million free fire sey bhi logon ki moot hoi hai usse ban nahi krna ap logon ney app log hi to kehtey hain ke bahir see dollar. Ley kr aao ub jub dollar pubg see atte hain to ap log usse ban kr rahai hain or jo app log kehte hain logg margai pubg sey to main btata hon wo larka depretion Main tha to wo mara hai haan to agar app logon pubg ban krney hai to tiktok ,facebook,instgram,whatsapp,or twitter ko bhi ban kareyn sir Irequest you pubg ko ban na kareyn😖😖😖😭😭😭😭😭😭😥😥😥😥😟😟😟
#Unbaned pubg
Don’t ban pubg is just for fun
HellOoo dear Sir Apne ju kiya bht acha kiya im so happy mai PUBG 1Year se play kar raha hu agar aur krta tu Khuda k Qasm pagal huta please mare ye Request hai k kabhi b PUBG waps nhi ana chahiye Aur Permanent ban huna chahiye Ap logo ko KHUDA k Qasm..Shukria!
Sai bol Raha Hy.
Go imran go.
#ye Jo dehshatgardy Hy iss k pechy warde hy
If PUBG is getting banned because some childs commited suicide by overdose. Let me remind you that hundreds of students commits suicide every year because of mental pressure &overburden they face in universities.Ban those institutes,This is not how things work. #nopubgban
Don’t ban plz
#unban pubg in pakistan
have you ever played pubg it is the gateway for many youtubers this gaem is not any addictive
Absolutely 💯 Right 👍
Sir they r right if Pubg was baned there is more cases of corona virus born specially in children so dont baned
Plz sir don’t ban pub g plz sir
Pubg ko ban na kro keun kay za bas fun kay liay hay AGR ban ho gyi to hum kia khalayy gay bas zay he to hamari akhri umeed hay please request hay keun kay lock down ma him bas pubg khal lata hhaan aur guzara kar lata haan phir lock down kay baad school phir hamay time he nahi milay ga is liay pubg unban kar dayn please
#unbanpubg plz
Teri too
Anonymous bhai tanshon na lo hum pubg band nhi hone daingy
Sir pubg is not harmful it is very benefit Game don’t ban pubg
Pubg na kro ban
Yr koi kam dhnda kro ja k kiya #unban pubg saly roo q rha hai kitna tou kama liya hai tu ny ab gand marna cha rha hai… anonymous shakal dekh apni jesy gand mar k moh sujah diya ho tera….chup kr k beth ja…hath paon chala koi or kam kr khud kama liya hai..baqi logon ko koi or kam krny dy..or fazool k chutiyapy ma kr ja k kr ly khud Khushi itni gand mai aag lag rhi hai…sasty YouTuber
#unban pubg mobile
#UNBAN PUBGM AOA Sir agr ap ko ban krnay ka zaida e shok chara hn to tik tok ban kro jis py hmaray mashray ki larkiya nach nach k dikha ri hn logo ko galt mind bnaya ka rha hn un agr krna ban he krna hn to dramay band kro Pakistan main jo chal ray jin ki wja sy logo k ghar tot ray hn tabah ho ray un mai yeh dikhaya ja rha hn k flah ki larki flah k sath asay set hoi flah cousin nay flah cousin ko asa phasaya kbi bahu susar nal set kbi devar nal kbi beti kisi nal set kbi kisi nal agr ban krna hn to is cheez ko kro jo hmaray mashray ko galt sabak day rhi hn hmara gharo ki larkiyo ka galt mind banwa ri hn ban krna hn to Dish jo lagi hn logo k gharo meh un uprr jo channels aa ray hn Pakistani e jin py porn sex tyming creams oil wagera sail kiya ja rhay hn unay ban kro ghar meh ak baap beti baith k TV ni daikh sktay faqt asay galt Chanel’s ki wja sy or 100 meh sy 95 Chanel’s py yeh e SB chal rha hota hn tm logo ko pubg nazar aa gayi us ka benefits nazar ni aye jo larka awara ghomtay thay logo ki maa behn ko tang krtay thay wo is game sy lag gaye larkiyo ki trf sy hat gaye roz naye naye num lay k larkiyo ko phones py tang krtay thay wo game k st lag gaye un ko tang krna band ho gya one wheeling sb sy zaida th wo kam ho gayi larkay game k st lag gaye or v boat sy galt cheezo sy bachay jo ap soch v ni sktay meh larka hu mujay pta hn hmaray han agr yeh gaming community agr improve ho ri hn to usay honay day kahi pakistan ka v nam anay day na k asay gathiya kam kr k ban kr day logo k gharo k chulah jal rha hn kuch logo k pas lockdown meh koi kam kaj ni or na e wo koi kam janaty hn or agr wo pubg khail k paisa kama rhay hn apna or apnay ghar ka silsila chala rhay hn to unha chalanay day ban krna hn to un cheezo ko kro jo galt hn yaha tak k pubg nay to tyming banana di hn k larko k mind py galt asar na ho pubg ka 1ful day meh hm 5ghantay game play kr sktay hn us k bad automatic game band ho jati hn so plz apna commen sens lga k daikha… be respected sir agr koi bat galt lagay to sorry but jo cheezay galt hn wo meh mention ki hn unay ban krain jo hmara mashara hmara mahol hamaray gharo k halat khrb kr ri hn unay band krain kindly TV channels or tik tok walay py lazmi goor krain
Please yar pubg Nahi banned Karo yar please request hai ap logo SA please Kuch merbani karo
Dear Sir,
Hope you are fine and doing well.
First of all we are really shocked how the image of pubg is being portrayed out there that it’s a killer game. People commit suicide because of pubg, just because of their media ratings news channels are portraying this game as an enemy of society.
There are some factors you should consider aswell.
1) Pubg is a game that made e sports revolution happen in the world, look at other countries how they are making millions just by playing this game. In Pakistan E sports scenario came to life just be cause of pubg and people have already opted this as their career. This is not the youth of 90s. They want to build their career in esports just like other countries like india / china. By banning this you would be crushing the dreams of many who wants to excell and do good for pakistan case in point “Arslan Ash won the taken gaming tournament and represented the Pakistan flag at international Platform”
Team Freestyle won a tournament and Currently will represent the Green flag at international platform for the world championship of PUBG
2 Pubg helps you from alot of social ills.
Yes you read that right. Media is portraying this game as it’s playing with minds of youth. Let’s see some facts.
Alot of our youth was indulge in immoral activities before this game came. These includes smoking, drinking, porn addiction, Pubg got rid of these all now if you ask me what would i prefer? My child watching a porno or playing a game obviously i would go for a game. This game is only for entertainment purposes it never never encourages anyone to commit a suicide. It’s helping alot of your youth to get up from the despairs they have fallen into.
3 There is a livlehood problem as well.
We know about the job shortage for youth in Pakistan. Many people get their Degrees and they are not given a job and they commit suicide because of that, do we blame the education system then? No we don’t.
As i said earlier
good message
Subhan Allah kya feedback ha bhi mza a gya😂😂
Your 1000 right
Bro Nice! You are absolutely right.
Not only pubg every game is only played for entertainment, Game never be forced anyone to commit suicide. It’s totally wrong decision.
#HopeUnbannedPUBG
Have u 2Gb ram
Please do not ban pubg
Jis bandy ny pubg py case kia h us ka mjy address do. Yar sochny ko bat h pubg ka suicide sy ka wasta. Ap khud bato ap apny bacho ko is virus ka dino mn bhar jany dn gy. Ya ap khud jo gy bhr ya virus h ni. Must rply
Yes bro
Dont ban pubg
Right bro
fuck you
Plz no ban pubg just fun game play
agar pubg ban kari to hum bhi kisi se kam nahi dekhna hum itni demand karenge ki pubg ko unban kro phir dekhna aap ko pubg un ban karni he paregi agar ban karna h to social mideia bhi ban karni paregi jesy facebook instagram aesy bhot sari cheezen hain jo ki aap ko ban karni paregi pubg ne keya kya h aap ko mara h kya khud ko marne ki waja koi or bhi ho sakti h pubg he nahi jesy ki dosti ki waja izat ki waja ya phir gf ki waja aap ko pubg he q nazar ayi ducre log khelte hain na hun to nahi khelte me sirf enjoy ke leye khelta hun bechare log jo ki utube pe live hote hain kisski waja se pubg ki waja se jo log apni mehnat ki waja se is makam pe hain unka kya jesy ki star anonymous solo king ye sirf pubg ki waja se he is makam pe hain pubg nahi hoti na to kisi ke pass paisa nahi sabcribers unke itne bahi hoti me aap ko plece request karta hun ki plece dont ban pubg thank u
Good
Bhai tu ni khlta tu kia ukhaar liya h?
Tu nikl yhan se
Bhai ap ke bare meharbni ap itna kuch kar rahay ho pubg ky liye bhai anonymous love you bhai
Aap k liye alfaz km hain mere pass 🤐🤐
Please Don’t Banned Pubg game i requst you sir ap koch he dino ma pubg ban hony ka natija b dekho gy wasy to log koch nahi kary gy likn hai ab log socide b kary gy or gharo sy bahir ja kr darny b dy gy so is liya jis trha k halat hai Please ya ban na ki jy.
Please don’t ban pubg its dust fun in our spare Time
3rd
Sir salam hai apko we want pubg unban plz #unbanpubg
gand band rak apni
Anonumous bhai hm ap k sath haan pubg ko unban kro plz #unban pubg mobile
So is tik tok and porn hub u hypocrite
Chal madarchod
nice
our life is pubg unban please
Dear Sir why you want to ban pubg if you want to ban you have to ban tiktok dont ban pubg
Pizzzzz don’t band the pupg because sam Pakistani players are on YouTube 😥😥😥😥😭
plz don’t ban pubg mobile
Haha bro what’s about tick tok
chutiye saalay “harmful to youth” behn chod agar game ban kro ge tou wo sab bachay charas piyain ge. aur war on drugs bakwas failure hai! apni gaand se sar nikaalo aur dunya ko sahi terha se dekhna shuru kro!
No ban pubg mobil
It’s not..
Ha ye sahi hai Pubg game ko ban khona chahieye keyok esny pore Naya jana reshan
Teba keya hai. sare kabel student ab peraiye kay be Jaye pubg Kal raha hai. our paraiye per dahan nahy deraha hai.
Good decision
Ban for pubg
I support you
Ban for pubg
Don’t ban PubG..
Fuck 0ff
fuck off
Don’t ban pubg
#UNBANPUBG
Don’t ban pubg plzzzz
Tiktok is more harmful for our generation because according to me there is no difference between TikTok and pornography if pubg has to been banned than tiktok should also be banned in pakistan
sally nikal pehli fursat
Kio harmful ha baqi game nahi ha ye ha kio
Love you anonymous bhai big fan bro
Yes ban for pubg .
I support you
Ku apko Kia msla pubg se Bhai
Fk off
#NoBanPUBG We Play Pubg For Fun Ban Is no Solution Of this I hope Pakistan Government Take Good Step BCZ Our Prime Minister says This is Government off Youth Love Pakistan Love PUBG Please Unban PUBG As soon as Possible ❤️🇵🇰
Fuck u mother fucker
sir,
Please don’t ban Pubg
I also
No i think you are made pubg is not harmful its just for fun
Unban pubg plz 🙏🙏🙏😥😥😥😥😥8t,s my courier plzzzzz 😥😭😭😭😭
Plzz unban
no band
Teri maa ke chut
BIGO or
TikTok my bary ma toh kuch nii bol rhy
Unban pubg
Please aap pubg ko ban na karo please pubg ko ban na karo mat karo Pakistan mein humne is game mein bahut Paisa kharch Kiya hai ya Allah pubg game par rahma farma
If this is the point then TV is also wastage of time ban TV, Rape is also Harmful for our generation ban Rape, Unemployment is also causing Suicides ban Unemployment
People around the world are earning money with this game and our country is banning Pubg
Please unbanned pubg please 😭😭😭
Please aap pubg ko ban na karo please pubg ko ban na karo mat karo Pakistan mein humne is game mein bahut Paisa kharch Kiya hai
# unban pubg
#unban pubg
Jo banda kal ko road pa larkiyo ko gandi nazar sa Dak ta tha wo Aj ghar bath ka pubg khalta ha to ab pubg ban kar raha ya ha or hama motivation di ja rahi ha ka pubg ban kar pubg ban kar ka kay Pakistan ma patrol sasta ho jaya ga carapshan khatm ho jaya gi kay saab
o bhai kia hogya tere bache khrb horhe honge
And yes porn websites should be prolly open and not only open should be start on ptv channel to watch over the the whole contry .. this guy definitly has a 2 gb ram phone
#unbanpubg
You cannot control your children 😂😂😂😂😂
No , its parents fault that they Allow thier childeren to play games for many hour’s.this game is should be played by 16 +
Unban pubg
In my point of View that pubg should b banneD for ever bcz it is fully waste of time and it is very addictive..it destroys the men in both mentally and also phiscally.. And also waste of money.. It is very dangeros for childs… So kindly ban pubg for ever plzzz plzzz plzz👎👎
There are many other thing which should be banned not pubg. Many unemployed people started “pubg YouTube” channels
just to support their families
ooo u Bitch … u can take thier mbl why u r banning this in full country
Shut up what harm full
#Pubg no baned Google app us pron movie kai lata laghi please#pubg
no band
Sir Assalaam.O Alaikum,
Sir Ap pubg Ban Ku kar raha ho Ku K Pakistan Ma 70% sa 80% Larka larkia Serf Pubg khalta han Na Ka Kese ka Dilo ka sat khal raha han.or na he kese ka jazbato ka sat khal raha han.Sir Ap PUBG ban karo ga Es ma ap ko to koi faida nai ho ga.Par jb sa pubg ai ha tb sa Asa kam jo bco ke zindgi kharab karta tha wo un ke zindgi sa khatm ho gya han.Or sir agar koi larka kese larki sa ya koi larki kese lark sa payar kara or wo ak na ho to wo apni jan da sakta han.or PUBG ke wja sa koi jan nai da ga sir ku ka sir ya serf ak game ha or Ese hm just fun ka leya khalta han
#unban PUBG pakistan
Sir pubg ban me
please don’t ban pubg
Please don’t ban pubg it’s just a enjoyful game its not a harmful game please please please don’t ban pubg
Not be banned its just a game not only PUBG free fire and COD are also online game like this…..
Tiktok ka mujra bann kru
Please don’t ban pubg it grows our gaming eSports plz
Young generation khrb hota to Europe counties ka hujata wo ku nh kar rahe ha wo to hm se agy jarahe ha har kam me fr unko b ban karna chaye tha na ye ghlt decision ha aur me s k khilaf hu
Plz don’t ban pubg ita just fun play we play it in our spare time pubg is enjoying full game
#UNBAN
Plz Imran khan plz don’t banned pubg plz in pubg in Pakistan plzplz
#pubg shoudnt be banned….
If pubg is addictive then free fire, fortnite and all other online games are also addictive …,, many people waste their whole time in tiktok if you,re talking about societs then people also societ because of depression of papers would you banned papers also many peoples die in vehicles banned vehicles also and the most dangerous thing in our society drugs ate drugs banned or cigerrete which cquses cancer when these all things are not banned why pubg, Its the way of earning for many peoples many peoples got a way of earning .ok! banned pubg and provide jops for every scholar why we will play pubg??????????😨😨😨😨😨😨😨If pubg will be banned then the rate of societs will be more and more so plzz dont banned pubg
Don’t ban pubg it is just a game
First ban tiktok
you right
Inshallah unband PUBG
Please dont ban pubg it just a goood game for time pass also we cannot go outside the home in lockdown coz of this game we play this game only for time pass my highly request to you dont ban pubg ban tiktok coz some gayz cringe in this app
Plz don’t ban pubg ya sirf game ab kuch logon na suicide ki ha to os ka reason ik game kbhi nhi ho skhti ya kuch log Hain Jo ban krana chaty Hain but plz dont ban pubg it’s just a game
Please don’t ban pubg bohat logo ke pasiye waste ho gy please don’t ban
#unbanpubg… Jahil PTA baqi masly chor Kr Pubg k peechy parh gyee..
You are destroying careers of so many people
Pubg is not only a game it is a source of income for many people. We play this game for fun and in our spare time so don’t ban pubg #NOBANPUBG
Please don’t ban pubg it is just a game for fun
PLEASE NOT BAN PUBG PUBG IS MY LIFE
Pleeez don’t band pubg pubg entertainment game
Plz don’t ban pung its a entertainment geme i play just a free time
Don, t ban pupg
Don,t ban pubg
Please do not ban pubg it’s my favorite game in the world please😔
Don’t pubj band
Please do not ban pubg please please please please please please please please please please please
Don’t Ban PUBG. It’s method of earning for many jobless people’s
Don’t ban
Bhai Pakistan akla wo country hy jahn par ko gameing community nhi laykin ap logo by bohat struggle kari par pta banded pubg that’s not good #pta#unband pubg#
dont ban pubg
No ban
Yes bro I wil be with you every turn of hard time plz plz
Pta
Don’t bann thy pubg game kindly bann tiktok and call of duty end others apps plz plz don’t bann pubg that may time pass pl
Dont BAN PUBG BECOUSE LOT OF PEOPLES EARN MONEY IN THIS GAME
WE PLAY PUBG ONLY OUT SPARE TIME
IT IS ONLY FUN THAT WE IN LOVKDOWN
WE ENJOY WITH OUR FRIENDS AFTER LOCK DOWN WE PLAY PUBG OUR SPARE TIME PLEASE PLEASE DONT BAN PUBG
IT IS NOT HARMFULL NO ONE DO SUCIDE FOR THIS GAME
Mehrbani Kara ga pubg band nh karo
Agr band he karni hai tu phly tik Tok ko band kar q ka as ka waja sa mushra bhot khrb ho rah hai pubg just game
Tik Tok Wala tu mujra karta hai
Tik Tok ke waja humra Muslim sister sarima dunia ka samna nachti hai Kiya hai bakwas Kam nh hai phly agr band he karna hai tu tik Tok ko band karo
bha nahi band hona chahe ye
Should be baned i thought forever ban i hope pta take serious action
#NO BAN PUBG
#JUSTICE FOR PUBG
# NO BAN PUBG
Love you Anonymous bro
#No Ban pubg
Dont band
Don’t ban pubg because pubg is my life
Unban pubg
Yes plz don’t ban because there number of people who earn money by this game
No ban
No ban
Un ban pub g mobile I Pakistan please
#unban pubg in pak
Please Unbanned PubG just for fun
SIR ME HIFZ KARTA HUN ME PORA DIN PAD KE RAAT KO GHAR AATA HUN 1 GHANTA PUBG KHELKE BOHOT KHOSHI MILTI HY MERI 50000 KI ID HY PLEASE MAT KARAIN!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! PLEASE MAT KARAIN!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
#Unban PUBG Pakistan
No Ban pubg
#unban pubg
PAK GOVERNMENT SAID THAT BRING DOLLARS FROM OTHER COUNTRIES AND WHEN WE EARN DOLLARS GOVERNMENT HAS BAN PUBG
As you know
In case of suicide
There can’t be any one reason…
Blaming a game is just a ignorant mind set
Moreover there are some advantages and disadvantages of PUBG because it all depends on a person who he / she takes it…
You can’t stop suicide by banning PUBG MOBILE
So I would say again that PUBG MOBILE Is not only the reason for a suicide.
I’m my opinion PUBG should not be ban
I,m agreed with you 100%
Don’t band PUBG MOBILE please
we will very thankful to PTA.
IF they don’t band pubg mobile
THANK>>>>>>……..!!!!
Plz pubg baan ni kro
Please don’t banned pubg please
If pubg ban in Pakistan hundreds of YouTubeR’s carrier will destroy#no ban# no ban# noban
Exactly brothe we are alll with u don ban pub g
#PUBG❤️❤️
Pubg should not be banned din Pakistan. Because what will the government do to that people who create pubg content and earn money.pubg is just a game it stops going outside in this type of corona situation.
#nobanpubg
Anonyms is true you ban pubg hundreds of youtubers carrier will destroy and its just play for fun plzzz don’t ban pubg mobile I request with you pta😢😢😢
It’s unethical decision to ban pubg
😥😥
Plz dont band pubg in pakistan
Dnt ban we play justvfor fun
Plz un ban pubg plz plz plz plz
If pubg ban in Pakistan hundreds of YouTubeR’s carrier will destroy
Saahi baat hn
Anonymous bhi tension nai leni bawa g inshallah ban nahi ho gi we always sport you
Un ban pubg imran khan
Please not van pubg it is ust a game and we play it for just fun most of people in pakistan do live stream on YouTube for her family sport the pubg is her jobs and they dont want to lose there jobs please dont ban pubg
#unban pubg 😭😭😭😭😭
#pubg#unban
Unban pubg
don.t ban pubg
#unbanpubginpakistan
Young generation play pubg if u ban pubg
You think young generation never open porn site
Pubg is just a fun game &porn video u know very well
Pubg is just a fun game &porn video u know very well if pubg ban in pak another suicide come in Pakistan..
Pubg hum sirf chill krne k liye khelte hn din bhar ki tensions se free ho k raat m agr thori dair pubg khel li to kia ho gya janab
Dont ban
Don’t ban
Are you star annonymous
Please don’t ban pubg
Yes
Don’t banned
(Anyonmus bro we are with you plzz pta don’t banned pubg) It’s just a fun game nothing else
we are with u … yh ban nhi honi chahyaaa
#NO BANNED PUBG
PUBG BANNED HONE KU WAJA SE BHI LOG shocked hoker mer sakhte hae jis taraha khel ker sucide kerrahe the us taraha na khel ker to or bhi ziyada by the way #NO BANNED PUBG #1TREND🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏😤😤😤😤😷
Yes dont ban pub g
# don’t Ban pubg please
Yes
Plzz🙏 no Ban pubg this is a best game bahut ladkon ka ismein future hai YouTube se earning Karte Hain Please ban Tik Tok Muslim ladkiyan kharab ho rahe hain vah aap hi Dekhte Ghar aapki Mein bahan hai please ban Tik Tok Tik tok
Right bro no band pubg
don’ ban pubg because we play pubg just for fun pubg is just gane and no more
plzz dont ban 😕🥺
Its is a game for fun don’t banned pubg its carrier of me,earn money in YouTube for play pubg
Annoynymus bhai we are with you bhen chooton pubg ban karo gae
You can’t ban pubg you shits you are destroying some people’s career
# unban PUB G
If you will ban pubg due to 2 or 3 suicide cases then after banning pubg thousands of people may suicide
don’t ban pubg sir think about YouTubers
And pubg is Good game
Plz unbain Pubg If it was not unbain people will comeoutside it will very dangerous plz unbain pubg
Don’t ban please please
#unbannpubg…
See there are kids abused in ways by their parents, teachers beat them up with stick, they get bullied to death by other kids, and many other problems with society but don’t blame them but FREAKING BLAME A MOBILE GAME MEANT JUST FOR ENTERTAINMENT?!! Wow just wow. PTA This one of the dumbest things to ever happen. Look gaming is a hobby. People get addicted because they find it fun. Today’s education system squeezes too much on kids they don’t find it entertaining in fact these pressurising school systems are one of the most leading causes in the world and you don’t blame it but BLAME A VIDEO GAME?!! If you ban PUBG game, it will actually make the matters worse. Also people have spent lots of money on the game so you can’t just loot them. Also so called “isn’t able to keep relations with friends” do you even know that people is also played with real life friends? Seriously, it’s like when builders work hard to make a strip club meant for adults but a small child just decides to barge in there and looks at the inappropriate stuff so whose fault is in this situation? The strip club for like being there. It’s not the child’s fault he went in. Then his parents would campaign to get the strip club closed forever. See this is what you’re doing PTA. Please make a wise decision and stop being such a boomer.
#pubgunbanned plz dont banned pubg.i play this with my family.for fun and our spare time.specially in lockdown.🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
# tiktokban
#adultsiteban
#imrankhanban
#newschannelban
Dont ban pls
Please #noban pubg
Plzzz don’t banned pubg it’s growing our Pakistani gaming coomunity
(You have to banned tiktok Mujra not pubg)
Sai kaha
Yes PuBG is just a game agr isko bann kiya to isme Pakistan ka hi niksan ho skta he PuBG k lie phone kam kemat me baei performance wale mil rhe the PuBG k ane k bad internet kafi tez ho gya ksi eik lrke k suiside krne so to ap sab ki kushi ni le skte na wo b confirm ni k uska pta ni kiya chkr tha koi demagh se fargh tha us ke lie bann kr rhe ho PuBG ko
Pubg shouldnt be ban we just play it for fun I was rank pushing but this game should nt be ban you should not ban it it is just for fun
Plz don’t ban pubg mobile
Please please please don’t bann PuBG agr krna he to tiktok bann kro isme pta ni chal rha h male Kon he or female Kon pornsite bann kro jis p apko sawab b mle yr PuBG me aesa kiya he jo bann kr rhe ho it’s just a game we play it for enjoy please unbann PuBG
thousand of peoples lost their lives because of accidents you should ban the cars and bikes first
Plz un ban pubg
Pta now you had look only 3 or 2 sucide but after banning pubg you will watch hundreds of sucides😔🤕
Pubg sirf game hai entertainment kay ley…asa kia hai jo ais ko ban kia gea hai….tiktok to bain nahi ki jis pay behayai hai….game ko.bain karnay k bajay.tiktok ko ban karay…jo islam main behayai philha rhai hai..
Agr pubg. Ban. Howa m sucide krlo ga aplogo k liye taa k. Ye pubg open. Krdy. 😭😭😭😭😭😭
Agr pubg. Ban. Howa m sucide krlo ga aplogo k liye taa k. Ye pubg open. Krdy
#unbaan pubg #baan porn websites#baan porn websites#baanporn websites#baan tiktok
Plzzz do not na pubg
Yes donot ban pubg
plz dont ban pubg mobile .
#dontbanpubg
yeah srf aik game hai iss ko game ki trha hi sbb use krty yeah aik common sense ki baat hai k koi kaise sucide krr sakta howw?? Itna assan hota sucide krna wo b aik game k liyee. Hmara media baat ko kia se kia bna. K paish krta. Hmarii government se kuch aur to hota nij haii aik game k peechy parh gyee. Porn sites waisi ki waisi sbb hse krty freely. Hazoon bachy universities mn sucide krty inn ko wo nazaer ni aata.to kia universities band krr doo gy. Teachers bachoon k sath kaise behave krty uss waqt yeah sbb kidr mary huwe hoty hain jo ajj unn ko yaad aa gyi.itni bachy bachiyoon ka rape hota bejaye unn cheezoon ko thk krny k game ko bnf krr rhy. Aik b kisi bachy bachi kp insaf ni miilla. Fazool government aqal to hai ni in mn k hum ny aagy kia kiya hau jo aik game k peechy parg gye humm. lakoon logoon ka carrer hai iss game ki wja se. Dont ban pubg. Jis ny sucide krni hoto wo kr k hi rehta cheezonn ko isuee bna k unn ko bnd krna solution ni haii. Aur wo b aik game ko lyy k. Yeah boht bewakoofi walii souch b aur harkat b k pubg ko bnd krein gy nakami government.
Please dont Ban PUBG this is a fun game people play pubg for fun it is just a fun game not our personal life so we play it only for fun
they ban pubg instead of tiktok bcz tik tok give a good lesson to our youth that how to change gender in 5 seconds lol 🙁
Don’t ban it 💔😐
PUBG shouldn’t be banned in Pakistan. It has become a source of income for many people like me in quarantine. Instead of PUBG, TIKTOK should be banned which is spreading a majority of violence and is destroying our generation.
fuck you
pubg shouldnt be ban its just a game
#UNBANPUBG
Plz dont ban pubg😢😢😢
Do Not Ban Pubg it’s just A Game
Yes pubg ban
Don’t ban pubg because it is for fun
pubg should nt be ban we just play pubg for fun just let us play it again please
#no ban pubg
plz dont bann pubg plz plz plz
plz dont bann pubg plz plz plz plz
Unban pubg plz
Bahi Sahi Bat Hai Pubg Ko Band Na kre
Tiktok ko band kre
Bro Big Fan We Are proud Of you
#Dont Ban Pubg plz
ya koi hal ha pagal ho har game ma sirf fightb hi hoti ha ya kya ka pubg ki waja sa suicide hui ha #tag unbanned pubg please dont wait AND get start again
No Ban pubg please
Asalam-O-Alikum
Dear Sir/Mam,
Pubg ban nai honi chyeh ise game ki waja say hamari puri family ghar say bahir nai nikalti corona ki waja say . Or ise game ki waja say Pakistan mai name bana liya hai esports main . Ap say guzarish hai please isy ban mat kijyeh ..ek he toh game hai jis nay humen apny apny ghar main mehdod rakah hai .. #unban_PUBG
Mat Karo pubg ban it is only for fun
#UNBANPUBGMOBILE
Please don’t ban PUBG 😭
Please ban Pubg mobile it’s affect mental health of children and make cause of suicide. So please ban Pubg mobile.
U motherfucker
u dumbass teri ma ki kus bhenchod dallay kay bachay randi ki olaad
Chawal ki olad tera kon sa bacha mental hospital me h
Sir PUBG Ap Log Keo Band Karty ho agar band karty ho to Sharab band karo Chars Band karo Podar band karo PUBG To Just Fun k lya ha Es m koch nahi ha Ya Tiktoke band karo Instagram band karo Ya agar band karna ha To Aesa option lago pubg ma k jes k pass id card ho jo 18age k ho wo apny id card pa open kar saky 18age sa jo Kam ho wo pUbg nahi kely Koe ayese option lagal sir plezzz pubg band nahi kar na
Anonymous Bhai tension no Leni Jo bhi Hota ha achay Kay liye Hota ha Nara kachy kA liye Hota ha.Bhai ap or baqi sab bhi pubg kA liye awaz utaho.We are with you bro.donot ban pubg
Can
Don’t ban pubg. It is just fun to play. We play pubg in our spare time.
Pubg should by unbaned ku ky time pass karny ka yahi tarika hy
pubg should not be banned its just for a fun imran khan should be banned
Don’t ban pubg pls
Plzz don’t ban pub G
Dear PTA and Dear Imran khan
Requesting for all that don’t ban.
pubg bcz there is no reason
Many of boy’s and girls are live on pubg….
Agr pakistan mai abi arram or sukon hai to sir sirf or sirf pubg ki wajha sy hai agr yai bat jut hai to khd check kro
Sir muhabbat aysi ni hoti kay apny he country mai bet kr boys ki game ko band krdy jis sy banda kamata hai
Pubg change pakistani boys life style
Please don’t banned pubg
Un band pubg ok .no warna ma apnay ap ko mar loga.or zamdar ho ga
#nobanpubg
haha
Pubg banned!!!
Tik tok should be banned in Pakistan because more of the deaths caused by tik took .
If pubg banned young people comes to streets and that may cause a exeed in Corona cases…pta should review these main issues… That are controlled by PUBG
#unbanpubg
Don’t ban pubg please please
#/ unban pubg
#unban pubg
:●:BHAI yrr Jin 2 Bndo Ki Baat Horhi Hay Kudkushi ki Aik Ayat Tu Sunni Hogi PTA Walo : – كُلُّ نَفْسٍ ذَآئِقَةُ الْمَوْت – :Mot Ka Apna Wakt Mukarrr Hay Yy Toh Bss 1 Bhana Hay Kitny lod dipression say kidkushi krty hy parhai ki waga say krty hy us py kbhi awaz Nhi Utayi
●2●:Tiktok ap Hay Wo Islam K Kilaaf Hay Fahashi Videos sare hoti HY pakistan k Name Wahi Kharab Karti Hay Wo Bann Nhi Horhi Bss Pubg Hi Q May Kasm Ka K Khta Ho Agr Pubg Banned Huwa Toh Abhi Toh 3 Hi Huwe Hay Phir Lako K Liye Tmm sbb Zimidar Hongy Isi Game Py Har Kisi Nay Paisay Lgayay Hay Har Kisi Ka Career BNN Rha Hay Hay Is Game Say….
●3● May Toh Bss Itna Hi Khna Chahta Ho
#Unbannedpubg Aik Dfa Utube Py Pakistan K Bacho Ka Career Daiko Kaise Agy Lay K garahe hay India Nay Kud Ko Pure World May Represent Karwaya K Un Ki Gaming Community Boht Achi Yy Plz Na Bann Kare Yy Last Point Pay Focus kry..
●4●Yy Gis Wakeel Nay Case Liya Hay Is Ko Game Ka Pta Hi Nhi 30 Mint ki Game Ko 15 Mint Graphics Ultra Hd Pay toh Hmm Chalate Nhi Low Hi Rkte HY Kasm Say BAn Huwe To is Wakeel Ko Security Daina Tmm Log KKaam Hay..
❤❤ALLAH HAFIZ❤❤
#UNBANNED
Noo ben pubg plZzzzzzz. ,😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭
Main app ke Saath bhai
Yes bro #unbanpubg
Dear Sir,
Hope you are fine and doing well.
First of all we are really shocked how the image of pubg is being portrayed out there that it’s a killer game. People commit suicide because of pubg, just because of their media ratings news channels are portraying this game as an enemy of society.
There are some factors you should consider aswell.
1) Pubg is a game that made e sports revolution happen in the world, look at other countries how they are making millions just by playing this game. In Pakistan E sports scenario came to life just be cause of pubg and people have already opted this as their career. This is not the youth of 90s. They want to build their career in esports just like other countries like india / china. By banning this you would be crushing the dreams of many who wants to excell and do good for pakistan case in point “Arslan Ash won the taken gaming tournament and represented the Pakistan flag at international Platform”
Team Freestyle won a tournament and Currently will represent the Green flag at international platform for the world championship of PUBG
2 Pubg helps you from alot of social ills.
Yes you read that right. Media is portraying this game as it’s playing with minds of youth. Let’s see some facts.
Alot of our youth was indulge in immoral activities before this game came. These includes smoking, drinking, porn addiction, Pubg got rid of these all now if you ask me what would i prefer? My child watching a porno or playing a game obviously i would go for a game. This game is only for entertainment purposes it never never encourages anyone to commit a suicide. It’s helping alot of your youth to get up from the despairs they have fallen into.
3 There is a livlehood problem as well.
We know about the job shortage for youth in Pakistan. Many people get their Degrees and they are not given a job and they commit suicide because of that, do we blame the education system then? No we don’t.
As i said earlier many youth in Pakistan have already opted e sports career as their way of earning. There are countless youtubers in Pakistan who are earning handsome and helping the ovens of their homes. If you even consider banning this, consider this as well you would be putting out the livelyhood of alot of people.
Bhai pubg khelny s kuch ni hota koi negative point ni h pubg main apko isko ban kr rhy ho jo hamray muashry main tabahi behayai tiktok phela ehi h usko ban kro na yr ap kia es pubg k pechy lgy ho
Hammy pubg kalny do yaaar…. Annamanus broo… I am with u
Plz don’t ban pubg
Yrr ye kiya 4utyapa hai pubg se bhala kiya hoga yrr
Plz dont ban
unban pubg it is profit able for pakistan not for us we can play from vpn so plz unban pubg
Don’t ban pubg
Unban Pubg in Pakistan
yes bro you are right.
plzzzz # unbanpubg plzzzzz request ha
Good bro
They need to ban yukii websites not pubg
Good bro big fan bro anonymous bhai
Bilkul sahi baat hai pubg ban na ho big fan bro anonymous bhai
Bilkul sahi baat hai pubg ban na ho big fan bro anonymous bhai
nashay kro nashay, sab bachoun ko nasho pe lagana PTA ka kaam ban gaya hai ab! behn chod khar dimagh.
anonymous main app ke Saath hoon insha’Allah pubg ban nhi hoga
Don’t ban pubg pls it can connect friends in lockdown pls it’s fun game don’t ban but added the feature if the player is playing too much it can take aa break for all players plsss don’t ban
Unban pubg
Yes Plz don’t ban pubg
Pubg bann na Kara plzzzzz esa game sa koi problem no hoti
yaar plz dont bann pubg we love to play in our free time
Anonymous bhai big fan
Please unbanned pung😥😥😥please please
Khuda Ka wasta please😓😓🤧
Don’t ban pubg. It is just fun to play. We play pubg in our spare time.
Reply
If you ban pubg some people which are having career on it so you will give them money. So plz unban pubg #UNBANPUBG
Right
Dond ban pubg it is a source of income #unbanpubg
Don’t ban pubg #UNBANPUBG
Don’t ban pubg.Plezse
Don’t ban pubg.
Justice for pubg
Don’t ban pubg plzzz
Plzzzzz no 😰🤲🏻🤲🏻🤲🏻😥😥😥😥😥😥😥🥺🥺🥺
Pubg banned mat krei wese mene to uninstall ki hai lekin agar log keh rhe hai ke wo aek had tak time ke mutaabiq khele ge so i shall be grateful to you if you dont banned pubg plz
#no ban pubg
Plzz dont banned Pubg
please don’t ban pubg this game is just for fun
you are right anonymous bhiya dont ban pubg
plz unban pubg sab youtubers kay ghar chaltay thay isay ap log un loggon ka sochay jin ka ghar game say hi chalta tha ab saray barozgar hon gaye gen
The only reason why people aren’t depressed by this whole COVID shit is bcz we had something to play with our friends without interacting with them physically. We know how this COVID thing is never gonna end any time soon. On the other hand instead of banning games, government should try to make reforms in Pakistan regarding digital education its a complete nonsense. We know how capable our ministers are they don’t even know how to use WhatsApp lol. At the end people are going to suicide more due to depression and stress of unemployment.
PLEASE UNBANNED PUBG BECAUSE IT WAS FUN GAME WE PLAY ONLY 2 HOURS IN A DAY PEOPLE SPENT THEIR MANY MONEY IN PUBG PLEASE UN BAANED PUBG
Bro big fan
Please dont bann pubg#unbaned pubg
I’m here to say that please don’t ban PUBG.
By BANNING PUBG or ANYTHING, it won’t solve the problem.And in my opinion the govt. shouldn’t ban PUBG just because of some people who committed suicide involving pubg in it.
On the other hand some teens are even making income to support themselves or their families and it’s also making Pakistan more popular in a way (if u ask how)by us winning the tournaments for example Arslan Ash who won the taken gaming tournament and represented the Pakistan flag at international Platform.
In my opinion It’s not because of pubg they committed suicide it’s most likely because of DEPRESSION.When they needed someone to talk there weren’t and so this lead them to have suicidal thoughts.
I am very lucky to have pubg in my life as I wasn’t a very social person and it helped me socialize in alot of ways such as:
– spending more time with my family and friends through the game
-meeting new people
-after studying or even working u can get tired or tensed and by playing PUBG or any other game it could cheer people up.
#pubgnoban
Don’t ban pubg #UNBANPUBG
Unbanned pubg
#unban pubg plzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzxzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏unban pubg plzzzzzzzzzzzzzz🙏🙏🙏😭😭😭😭
#Unban pubg mobile
Please don’t ban pubg it’s just a source of fun
Aby pta bosde walo q apni gand marwa na ma laga hua ho pubg unban karo nai to tm logu ki ma chodu ga ban ka loro madrchodo pubg ban ki to tm logu ki gand mara ga tm logu ka pas 2 options hn ya pubg unban karo ya apni gand marwow logu sa
No Ban Pubg we play Only for Fun
Please unBan Pubg
plz don’t ban pubg mobile. We play this game for fun in spair time thank you…
Plzzz unban pubg
First of all we are really shocked how the image of
pubg is being portrayed out there that it’s a killer
game. People commit suicide because of pubg, just
because of their media ratings news channels are
portraying this game as an enemy of society.
There are some factors you should consider asweI.
1) Pubg is a game that made e sports revolution
happen in the world, look at other countries how they
are making millions just by playing this game. In
Pakistan E sports scenario came to life just be cause
of pubg and people have already opted this as their
career. This is not the youth of 90s. They want to
build their career in esports just like other countries
like india / china. By banning this you would be
crushing the dreams of many who wants to excell
and do good for pakistan case in point “Arslan Ash
won the taken gaming tournament and represented
the Pakistan flag at international Platform”
Team Freestyle won a tournament and Currently will
represent the Green flag at international platform for
the world championship of PUBG
2 Pubg helps you from alot of social ills.
Yes you read that right. Media is portraying this
game as it’s playing with minds of youth. Let’s see
some facts.
Alot of our youth was indulge in immoral activities
before this game came. These includes smoking,
drinking, porn addiction, Pubg got rid of these all
now if you ask me what would i prefer? My child
watching a porno or playing a game obviously
i would go for a game. This game is only for
entertainment purposes it never never encourages
anyone to commit a suicide. It’s helping alot of your
youth to get up from the despairs they have fallen into.
3 There is a livlehood problem as well.
We know about the job shortage for youth in
Pakistan. Many people get their Degrees and they are
not given a job and they commit suicide because of
that, do we blame the education system then? No w
don’t.
As i said earlier many youth in Pakistan have already
opted e sports career as their way of earning. There
are countless youtubers in Pakistan who are earning
handsome and helping the ovens of their homes. If
you even consider banning this, consider this as well
you would be putting out the livelyhood of alot of
people
4 Why do people commit suicide?
People don’t commit suicides for a game, Games
are there for entertainment purposes only, and pubg
is also an entertainment game. As i said if a youth
goes intoa college does good gets good grades
and still he couldn’t find a job and commits suicide.
Should we ban the education system? Should we
ban all the government and private institutions as
one guy couldnt got the job. That’s not how it works.
5 Why people commit suicides?
LET’S TALK ABOUT SOME FACTS
There’s an major issue which we never ever give our
attention to. That’s DEPRESSION.
Our kids, friends, brothers, sisters tell us that he/ she
is depressed, what is our reply?
“Depression kuch nahi hota, sahi ho jaye ga khud e”
when you leave a person alone, when there’s so
much pressure on him that he can’t handle all the
things that are being thrown towards him, when his
family abandons him at the time he needed them
Assalamualaikum plz don’t ban pubg Sir with respect it’s a request Sir plz don’t ban pubg
Yes,this is true
Sir plz don’t pub g ban
Don’t ban pubg. It is just fun to play. We play pubg in our spare
Dear Sir,
Hope you are fine and doing well.
First of all we are really shocked how the image of pubg is being portrayed out there that it’s a killer game. People commit suicide because of pubg, just because of their media ratings news channels are portraying this game as an enemy of society.
There are some factors you should consider aswell.
1) Pubg is a game that made e sports revolution happen in the world, look at other countries how they are making millions just by playing this game. In Pakistan E sports scenario came to life just be cause of pubg and people have already opted this as their career. This is not the youth of 90s. They want to build their career in esports just like other countries like india / china. By banning this you would be crushing the dreams of many who wants to excell and do good for pakistan case in point “Arslan Ash won the taken gaming tournament and represented the Pakistan flag at international Platform”
Team Freestyle won a tournament and Currently will represent the Green flag at international platform for the world championship of PUBG
2 Pubg helps you from alot of social ills.
Yes you read that right. Media is portraying this game as it’s playing with minds of youth. Let’s see some facts.
Alot of our youth was indulge in immoral activities before this game came. These includes smoking, drinking, porn addiction, Pubg got rid of these all now if you ask me what would i prefer? My child watching a porno or playing a game obviously i would go for a game. This game is only for entertainment purposes it never never encourages anyone to commit a suicide. It’s helping alot of your youth to get up from the despairs they have fallen into.
3 There is a livlehood problem as well.
We know about the job shortage for youth in Pakistan. Many people get their Degrees and they are not given a job and they commit suicide because of that, do we blame the education system then? No we don’t.
As i said earlier many youth in Pakistan have already opted e sports career as their way of earning. There are countless youtubers in Pakistan who are earning handsome and helping the ovens of their homes. If you even consider banning this, consider this as well you would be putting out the livelyhood of alot of people.
4 Why do people commit suicide?
People don’t commit suicides for a game, Games are there for entertainment purposes only, and pubg is also an entertainment game. As i said if a youth goes into a college does good gets good grades and still he couldn’t find a job and commits suicide. Should we ban the education system? Should we ban all the government and private institutions as one guy couldn’t got the job. That’s not how it works.
5 Why people commit suicides??
LET’S TALK ABOUT SOME FACTS
There’s an major issue which we never ever give our attention to. That’s DEPRESSION.
Our kids, friends, brothers, sisters tell us that he/ she is depressed, what is our reply?
“Depression kuch nahi hota, sahi ho jaye ga khud e”
when you leave a person alone, when there’s so much pressure on him that he can’t handle all the things that are being thrown towards him, when his family abandons him at the time he needed them the most, then that person goes for that suicidal thoughts.
A Game could never encourage you to go for a suicide. Pubg is the best thing out there to fight depression. You are tensed after working long hours in office play a match and you will be relaxed. You got free from home chores cooking and all play a game you will feel good.
CONCLUSION.
In the end our conclusion is this that a game that has so many plus points shouldn’t be banned. There are alot of wrongs in our society we should correct them instead of banning a harmless game.
Bhai pubg kis bina e apne ban ki hai
Agar aik do fake casses se ye sb ban ho sakta hai to sir plz ban pakistani dramaz bcz ye drama hame negativity hi dikhate hai jo bache pehle adopt karte aap usse bhi ban kare in drama or film ki waja se aaj hamara mashra negitive soch rakha huwa hai kitne log din mai in hi chizo ko follow karte or at the end wo sucide karte agar ertugul jese drame dikhao to hum kuch kahe bhi yah to love se agae drame kah barte hai bhai or aik game se aap keh re dimaag kharab hota hai to sir aap jo tv pe dikhate ho usse kiya naiki karta hai banda are u mad or bhai bht logon ke career hai in pe aap phr kaho ge be rozgaari bar rahi hai phr or log sucide karenge meri req hai ke ban hata de mai pubg nhi khelta lkn bhai galat kiya hai aap logon ne #unbannedpubg
#un ban pubg
Pubg ko pakistan ma bann nahi hona chiya jo larkay sara din sari raat byre rahtay tha aj wo ghr bathtay han ghr walo ko parshani nahi hoti or aj pubg band ho rahi ha asa nahi hona chiya plz pubg ko bann nahi krna chiya fun time hota ha hamara # unbanned pung
Yes bro right # un ban pubg
its good decision of pta to ban pubg👍
Unbanned pubg i love pubg😢
Yes I agree
#unbanned pubg please
Don’t ban pubg 🙏
#unbanpubg
yes please dont ban pubg it is the source of money (dollars) coming in pakistan
Yes plzz unbanpubg plzz we all are request u
#nobanpubg
Please don’t ban pubg it is good game for time pass please don’t ban pubg
Unbanpubg
plez dont ban pubg 😥😥😥
Sir pubg ko ban na kereyn ap log jiss chease ko ban krna hai usse ban nahi krtey jesse ky tik tok or uporn loogon ki jiss trhan moot lekhe hai usse ussy trha milnye hai logon ka ti car seey bhi accident. Hota hai to kia app loog cars ban krdo gey please.dont ban pubg we can play it for fun other of games like free fire yee bhee too battle royale game is kee download pubg sey zyada hain (500)million or pubg key (100)million free fire sey bhi logon ki moot hoi hai usse ban nahi krna ap logon ney app log hi to kehtey hain ke bahir see dollar. Ley kr aao ub jub dollar pubg see atte hain to ap log usse ban kr rahai hain or jo app log kehte hain logg margai pubg sey to main btata hon wo larka depretion Main tha to wo mara hai haan to agar app logon pubg ban krney hai to tiktok ,facebook,instgram,whatsapp,or twitter ko bhi ban kareyn sir Irequest you pubg ko ban na kareyn😖😖😖😭😭😭😭😭😭😥😥😥
Jobs do band busy kro phir ban kro
#NoBanPubg…..Its a just fun game and many of the youngsters of pakistan are getting much from pubg..So dont ban pubg..
#unbanpubg
Yap just Aa Game Yah To youth ko Jobs Dy unko busy Keray Yah Pubg ban karna ka kya matlab hai 🤬
#unbanpubg
plx don’t ban pubg
Yes officially don,t ban pubg please pta.gov.pk
It’s a game for playing in our spare time
#unbannedpubg#😔
Plz plz plz dont Banne pubg game plz #unban
Dont bane dont ban plz
#unbanpubg
Plz plz is game ko tu na band kro plz yhi tu ik sara hai jo mila hva hai plz dont bane agr kisi ne is ke liye socide ki hai tu iska kiya mtlb bane honi chaye koi or wja bi ho sakty hai ye game q bane ho ri hai baki tiktok ka tu ni suna wo ban ho ri hai jis pr larkiyn dance kr ri hoti hai jis ki wja bimariyn ati wo sb tiktok ki wja se ati hr ik lrki ki id pr koi na koi bagrti krti don’t ban pubg
#unbanpubg #unbanpubg #unbanpubg #unbanpubg #unbanpubg #unbanpubg
Pubg beend yess
#unbanPub G Mobile plz
Sir don’t ban pubg game it’s just a fun it’s not harmful game .This game is helpfull these people who is worried about in many case of life and this game is doing well this game is released some stress and the some of people feel much better..So don’t ban this game ..it’s unbanned. Thanku!!
Pubg unbane plz
Yes
#UNBANPUBGMOBILE IT IS IS A GAME IF YOU WANT TO BAN BAN TIKTOK
#Dont ban pubg its a game like others and due to this game E-sports is growing in pakistan the future of E-sports will be dead in pakistan if you ban game like that
yes bro.
Plz plz
Sr Imran khan or everything ban kro mgr pubg ni.
@unbannedpubg
plz ise ban mat kro…
un banned pubg…
Sir plz not ban pubg thank you
Please don’t ban pubg its just a fun game we are with you star anonymous
#UNBAN PUBG IN PAKISTAN!
Place place place place don’t ban in pupg you ban tik tok and free fire placr
Don’t ban pupg OK by
DONT BAN PUBG BECAUSE ITS THE EARINING WAY OF MANY FAMILIES
Please don’t ban pubg ,it’s just a game ,not a Reason of suside any one, the famous star sushat Singh Rajpot commit Subside in india he can’t play pubg than why he was committed suicide, pubg is good game, so Don’t bann pubg
Dont ban pubg this is our life
Don’t ban pubg pta please
It’s a lots of fun
plzzz PUBG banned na kar plzzz
#UNBANPUBG plz PTA
Plzz dont ban pubg
Un ban pubg
Allah ko tu Monte ho tu allah kay naam pubg na ban karooooo please i love pubg mobile ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ ❣️ imran khan please hamara wazir Allah ho nay naty please PTA
I LOVE PUBG ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️
Don’t ban Pub g plz it is fun to play we play pub g in our spare time plzzzzzz #Unban Pub g we respect our government
No Ban pubg In pakistaN Bcox PUBg Is Our life and U Ban I wiLl GOne For sucide
It’s not fun it’s way to destruction
Pubg should be ban for ever👎👎👎
Plzzzzzz not ban pubg
Please unband pubg please. I requested you
Plz dont ban pubg
Un ban pubg
Pta walo kya pubg ko heban karatay raho ga.
Ye sari fasad parhai ha.ye sucides pubg ke waja sa nahi hui han ye sab education ke waja sa ho raha ha.itni mushkil education ma becharay majboori ma sucide kar latay hain.nahin to unhain kya parhi ha ka aram sakoon sa pubg kheltay khelaty sucide kar lain.main khud parhai ki waja sa kafi tang aya hua hun kabhi sucide ka bhi irada ban gaya tha.
Pubg mat ban karo is ghatya taleemi nizam ko badlo jahan log pagal pan sa jan de rahay hain.
if you say child do suicide by pubg then it is ban then more people do suicide due to lost of money used in pubg and also youtuber also die due to no income from pubg so plz #unban pubg
plzz un band pubg
My pubg is ban.but many of my friends is ban.is is only against me someone more
Don’t ban pubg. It is just fun to play. We play pubg in our spare time.
Don’t ban pubg. It is just fun to play. We play pubg in our spare time
(Plzzz pta don’t banned pubg🙏🤕)Don’t look at three or two look at whole Pakistani childrens that’s are taking advantage of pubg mobile) PLz no#nobanpubg#pta no ban pubg🙏😣
(Plzzz pta don’t banned pubg🙏🤕) PLz no#nobanpubg#pta no ban pubg🙏😣
Yess don’t ban. PUBG
Don’t ban pubg don’t ban pubg pubg is only a fun GAMING IS NOT A CRIME
Plz dont ban this game…is lockdown me kafi logo ko ghr bethaya howa hai warna 70% log bahir ghom rahy hoty or corona sy death ho rahi hoti un ko
Hello sir,
Sir my suggestion is that if you ban pubg from PAKISTAN people use vpn and they see bad adds you know about this
They see bad videos and their mind goes to bad things
Please don’t ban pubg
Exactly
Don’t ban! the permission of this game only give to 16+ to ask their parents for id card to continue this game.
#NO BANNED PUBG
PUBG BANNED HONE KU WAJA SE BHI LOG shocked hoker mer sakhte hae jis taraha khel ker sucide kerrahe the us taraha na khel ker to or bhi ziyada by the way #NO BANNED PUBG #1TREND🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏😤😤😤😤😷
exactly…..
#NOBANPUBG
Good job
Ya ap logo na pubg ban ki hy hm is par dosto say bt kartay tah carona main ab hm ghr say bhir ja kr bt kary masti kary jo game main kartay tah hm 😭😭😭😭
,please un ban pubg it’s just fun in lock down and stay home please 🙏🙏🙏😢😢
Please don’t ban pubg
Please dont ban pubg please
Don’t ban pubg
Don’t ban pubg it is just fun to play we play pubg in our spare time plz
Plzzzz Don’t bund pubg plzzzzzzzz
#un ban pubg
No ban pubg plz
plz dont susbend pubg plz i am band but i played from another id plz dont band
Don’t banned PUBG. We play just for fun
Say not to banned
Plz don’t pubg it’s best game we play it in our free time
#Dont banned pubg plzzz
,please un ban pubg it’s just fun in lock down and stay home please 🙏🙏har jaga laga do #unbanpubginpakistwn
Pls Don’t ban Pubg (Say no to Ban Pung)
Plz don,t bat PUBG😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭🙏🙏🙏🙏
Aslam u Alaikum
Respected Sir.
Please Don’t ban pubg. It is just fun to play. We play pubg in our spare time.
dear vpn zindabad
High ping 😒
Use singapore country for 100 ping in asia server in pakistan
Don’t banned pubg. It is just fun to play. we play pubg in our spare time.
Dear Sir,
Hope you are fine and doing well.
First of all we are really shocked how the image of pubg is being portrayed out there that it’s a killer game. People commit suicide because of pubg, just because of their media ratings news channels are portraying this game as an enemy of society.
There are some factors you should consider aswell.
1) Pubg is a game that made e sports revolution happen in the world, look at other countries how they are making millions just by playing this game. In Pakistan E sports scenario came to life just be cause of pubg and people have already opted this as their career. This is not the youth of 90s. They want to build their career in esports just like other countries like india / china. By banning this you would be crushing the dreams of many who wants to excell and do good for pakistan case in point “Arslan Ash won the taken gaming tournament and represented the Pakistan flag at international Platform”
Team Freestyle won a tournament and Currently will represent the Green flag at international platform for the world championship of PUBG
2 Pubg helps you from alot of social ills.
Yes you read that right. Media is portraying this game as it’s playing with minds of youth. Let’s see some facts.
Alot of our youth was indulge in immoral activities before this game came. These includes smoking, drinking, porn addiction, Pubg got rid of these all now if you ask me what would i prefer? My child watching a porno or playing a game obviously i would go for a game. This game is only for entertainment purposes it never never encourages anyone to commit a suicide. It’s helping alot of your youth to get up from the despairs they have fallen into.
3 There is a livlehood problem as well.
We know about the job shortage for youth in Pakistan. Many people get their Degrees and they are not given a job and they commit suicide because of that, do we blame the education system then? No we don’t.
As i said earlier many youth in Pakistan have already opted e sports career as their way of earning. There are countless youtubers in Pakistan who are earning handsome and helping the ovens of their homes. If you even consider banning this, consider this as well you would be putting out the livelyhood of alot of people.
4 Why do people commit suicide?
People don’t commit suicides for a game, Games are there for entertainment purposes only, and pubg is also an entertainment game. As i said if a youth goes into a college does good gets good grades and still he couldn’t find a job and commits suicide. Should we ban the education system? Should we ban all the government and private institutions as one guy couldn’t got the job. That’s not how it works.
5 Why people commit suicides??
LET’S TALK ABOUT SOME FACTS
There’s an major issue which we never ever give our attention to. That’s DEPRESSION.
Our kids, friends, brothers, sisters tell us that he/ she is depressed, what is our reply?
“Depression kuch nahi hota, sahi ho jaye ga khud e”
when you leave a person alone, when there’s so much pressure on him that he can’t handle all the things that are being thrown towards him, when his family abandons him at the time he needed them the most, then that person goes for that suicidal thoughts.
A Game could never encourage you to go for a suicide. Pubg is the best thing out there to fight depression. You are tensed after working long hours in office play a match and you will be relaxed. You got free from home chores cooking and all play a game you will feel good.
CONCLUSION.
In the end our conclusion is this that a game that has so many plus points shouldn’t be banned. There are alot of
wrongs in our society we should correct them instead of banning a harmless game.
Pllzzz pubg ko unbabb krdiujye
Yes #unbanpubg in pakistan😭
I got a dream 😭Of my feature plzzz don’t ban pubg in pakistan 🙊🖕
#unbaan pubg #baan porn websites#baan porn websites#baan porn websites
Suspend pubg PRA
Shut the fuck up
Please don’t band pubg please government 🙏😭😭😭😭😭 please government
Don’t bann pubg
Banning pubg isn’t a relief or a solution for time wasting…this we just play for a cause of enjoyment in order that we can talk to our frnds ,it finishes the distance between our relationships….further more why not ban TikTok??? Which is taking our new generation to a whole new life … by acting like a transgender…even if u r a boy u become a girl for a content on tiktok. …Govt must think on banning tiktok not pubg…..
AGREE
Yes
#unbannned na karo pubg ban plzzzz
Yes bawa jiii you are right
With all due respect i am writing this to you, Pubg an online esports game for the first time in Pakistan is getting such an amazing response of public like many youngsters are playing this game and joining electronic esports as a career i believe.
Pubgm is not just a waste of time or something youngster do in their spare time but this game is helping many youngsters to showcase their talent among all the countries of the world i mean people don’t know about esports, about how important esports is and how much youngsters can bring in their country from this particular game. I mean pubg is the reason why many youngsters are interested in esports now.
You can see even other countries are accepting Pakistan as one of their competent i mean pubg recently gave servers to Pakistan flag_pk besides many brands local and international are investing in this game.
Recently Dew gamers arena was played particularly in Pakistan for that event our youngsters won millions details are attached here. Total Prize Pool – 20Million Pkr
Also in spring split pubg invested almost 5 Million Pkr.
Fall split registrations are on and it’ll bring another 5 Million or maybe more for us.
And the top team “Free Style” is playing for 5Million Usd in Pubg Mobile World league.
This is just a beginning of esports in Pakistan i mean look at arslan ash all the media pictured him as a hero, right? What if freestyle wins that world league won’t they also be considered as heros? 5million usd is no joke.
There are many other games like Csgo, Cod etc. Brands invested so much in them too. Mountain dew invested 10m pkr in 2018 & 19 i can mention those details aswell or you can simply google this.
Imposing a ban on pubg isn’t a wise decision at all, i can understand the loss of 3 youngsters but is it the game we should blame or the parents who allowed underaged kids to play a game which says “not suitable for young persons aged under 18” ??
yrryrr is pubg sa kitne logo ka rozgar tha like anonymous dr pickachu other youtube channels
Sad
Pubg Better Than Porn .. If U banned This .then All Teneger Will Go to porn Way… That is Right PTA
Agreed Ahmad bhai
Don’t ban Pubg
sir,
Sir my suggestion is that if you ban pubg from PAKISTAN people use vpn and they see bad adds you know about this
They see bad videos and their mind goes to bad things
Please don’t ban pubg
That’s true bawa g
❣
Don’t ben pubg
Sir plz dnt ban pubg plz sir🙏❤
A. O. A
Sir i request dnt banned pub g coz its just a fun plz sir plz
Sir plz don’t ban pubg this is our relaxation in lockdown alot of people earn money from pubg by making videos on YouTube plz dont ban pubg🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
Plz don’t ban pubg
dont ban pubg
Assalam walekum piti aapse defarge Hai Ke pubg Jina band Karen Kyunki ismein Hamara future hai agar aap bahan hi karna chahte hain to month ke hisab se Hamara Dedh lakh rupaye banta hai vah Hamen aap de do Har man
Please don,t ban pubg
Vpn lgakr khlnge Masla nishta 👋🏻
yes bro exactly
You will get banned by pubg
Ban kro ban . Waqt ko log pani ki tra zaya kr ry hn .
App bi to waqt zaya karty ho plz don’t bann
Dont ban pubg mobile
Don’t ban pubg
Because it’s just a source of time paste and one more thing it is a source to be happy in free time for us (singles)
You’ll be honored if you don’t ban pubg
To dont
Please don’t ban pubg mobile bcoz this is career of or content creaters like Dr picachu etc.
Jobs do band busy kro phir ban kro
agr ham apni nojwan nasal ko bachana chahty han to plzzz is ko completely ban kr Dan.
Nojawan nasal k bachay….ban krwana h to tiktok krwa jaha genders ka b hisab ni raha
Sir pubg no band plz 🙏🙏🙏🙏
Please unban pubg it is fun game and we play it in spare time
Good
Nasal bachani ha to tik tok ban krwo pahla …
Plz don’t ban pubg
#Unband
Krna hai to tiktok ko ban kro na islam ne kisi game ko khlne se mana nai kia thk hai.. Tikton pr jo wahhiyshi phli hui us k bare me kya khyal hai ap ka? Larkiya khule aaam dance kr rsi hain us ko ban kro na wo nazr nai a rha… Wo to ap log khud bht shoq se dekhte ho..itni he fikr hai to apni Muslim bhno koo openly mujra krne se rokko na kro ban tiktok… India koi islamic mulk nai hai phr bhi kia us ne ye dekh kr ap ko sharam nai ati had hai bai.. Pta nai kis ne officer bna diYa hai ap ko
Exactly.. even bigo also 😡
Hn itni sari jawan larkiyan dance krti hai larke dekh ke pagal ho jate hain larkiyon per aisi video dekh kr jis ki waja se islam kam hota ja raha hai krna hai to tiktok ko ban kro please
Jobs do band busy kro phir ban kro
# not banned pubg
Kom ky lakon nojawano sy ek buri adat churae ja rahe hy … Allah kry es ekdam mn nojawano ka faeda ho
Axha to apni behan muje de ja wo to ek axhi adat ho ge gandu
😂😂😂
With due respect..!
Plzzzz sir don’t ban pubg in pakistan it is just a fun and we are playing this game in our spare time.this is a way to grow the talents of the peoples that are the pro players in all games… Sooo plzzzz dont ban it… It is a humble request to uhhh..! Our govt. It is a request to uhhhhh. Pubg is not just a game this is controls the emotions of the broken hearts.!
Please don’t banned pubg🙏
Pleez Pubg Ko Ban kar Doo Or Isko bilkul b dobara open Nw Hony doo 1 mera bhai ha wo bilkul ni chorta jis waja sa mera net ni chalta Or Dosra Ye K 1 meri wo ha Jo sara time Pubg khelti rehti jis waja sa mjhy time kam milta isi liye plz pubg ko hamesha k liye ban kr doo plz
Pubg ban karwane ki bjae apne bhai or unka mbl tor do ap pub na ban karwao sath do ap hamara
Jis ki waja sye tum jasi ko tumara boyfriend lgta nhi woh pubg jo khelta rehta ..jao tik tok pye mujrah kroo begairat ..phir kehte k ham tik tok ki celebraty hain huuhhhh🤬🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕
Plz#unban pubg plz its just fun in our spare time
Pleez Pubg Ko Ban kar Doo Or Isko bilkul b dobara open Nw Hony doo 1 mera bhai ha wo bilkul ni chorta jis waja sa mera net ni chalta Or Dosra Ye K 1 meri wo ha Jo sara time Pubg khelti rehti jis waja sa mjhy time kam milta isi liye plz pubg ko hamesha k liye ban kr doo plz
Sister Ap Soch Skti Hein Unlogo K Bary Mein Jin Ka Ghr He Is Pubg Ki Waja Se Chlta Hai.. Nai Ap Nai Soch Skti Ap Ko Apny Net Ki Zeyda Fikr Hai K Wo Thk Se Chal Jaye Baki Jaein Jahnum Mein..Nice 💔🙂
Gg Baki sab Jay jaha marzo Or Meri Tarf sa Chahy Apki taraf Chaly Jay Koi masla Ni Mjhy 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Sir pubg ko ban na kereyn ap log jiss chease ko ban krna hai usse ban nahi krtey jesse ky tik tok or uporn loogon ki jiss trhan moot lekhe hai usse ussy trha milnye hai logon ka ti car seey bhi accident. Hota hai to kia app loog cars ban krdo gey please.dont ban pubg we can play it for fun other of games like free fire yee bhee too battle royale game is kee download pubg sey zyada hain (500)million or pubg key (100)million free fire sey bhi logon ki moot hoi hai usse ban nahi krna ap logon ney app log hi to kehtey hain ke bahir see dollar. Ley kr aao ub jub dollar pubg see atte hain to ap log usse ban kr rahai hain or jo app log kehte hain logg margai pubg sey to main btata hon wo larka depretion Main tha to wo mara hai haan to agar app logon pubg ban krney hai to tiktok ,facebook,instgram,whatsapp,or twitter ko bhi ban kareyn sir Irequest you pubg ko ban na kareyn😖😖😖😭😭😭😭😭😭😥😥😥😥😟😟😟
There ……… Ke ………….
Plz don’t Bann pubg why the PTa will Ban pubg They should bann porn websites It Effects on children plz don’t bann pubg plz It our job we are earning from pubg plz I humbly request pta plz don’t pubg
Please sir we request u please sir unbanned pubg its just a game and a game can’t take someone’s life.This game is the source by which people stay home and relax and enjoy and also the career of youtubers will be destroyed by baning the pubg please sir unbaned it .We will be thankful to u for this act of kindness.
#please don’t Band Pubg.
O nikal apna kaam kr
Tere maa ki choot salay dusron ki maa bahan ka time chye tuje salay apni ko mujy de ja kisi randi k bachay
Donot bain plzzz
#Pubg don’t ban google app us to pron movies and porns website
PLeaS Don.T BaN
Don’t ban pubg. It is just fun to play. We play pubg in our spare time.
Mat ban karo plzzzz plzzzz kitne logo ka career jura hai yaar iss game se Pakistan ki poori gaming community barbaad ho Jaye gi pehle Imran Khan kehte Hain bahar se dollar lao ab jab aarha hai to ban kar rahe hai plz don’t ban PUBG poore din ki tension ke baad Banda Thora sukoon lene ke liye khel Leta hai
Please Dont ban PUBG ….Its good not too bad that what u guys are thinking Some people havent good ideas about this Game………..Its good for country economy
Pubg ban nhi honi chaeye log is ke zariye se paisey kamatey han youtube se agay mulk me tori berozgari hai jo aur krni hai tik tok ko ban kro jo behayai pelara hai
ابے سالے پبجی بین نہ کر اپنی بہھن پیش کر 🖕🤬
Well Decision By PTA 🙂 But TikTok Should Be Ban ! In Pakistan ❤️ After That Every Person Know Her/Him Self And Be Focused On Studies , Physical Exercises , And Outdoor Games And Stay Focused For Their Goals 💪In Future 🙏
Gandu tere jasy parents e hoty han jin ki waja se bachay suicide commit karty han..
Gandu tere jasy parents e hoty han jin ki waja se bachay suicide commit karty han.. tere bachay hon ge un se ye kuch karwyn…salay
Why ban pubg?? Give a solid reason with proof that it wastes time and its addictive.. The only reason they are banning it because they dont know how to play they are noobs 😂 .
Why PTA is not banning tiktok where the bois are changing into girls… Yeh inko bas srf pubg h dikhti hai tiktok k khusry nai dikh ry
We just play this game to communicate and in our spare time … And also its a medicine to cure the mental health issues..
Don’t ban pubg
Hello sir plz not ban pubg in Pakistan
Mat ban karo plzzzz plzzzz kitne logo ka career jura hai yaar iss game se Pakistan ki poori gaming community barbaad ho Jaye gi pehle Imran Khan kehte Hain bahar se dollar lao ab jab aarha hai to ban kar rahe hai plz don’t ban PUBG poore din ki tension ke baad Banda Thora sukoon lene ke liye khel Leta hai
One of the best decision in the best interest of public
Bro if youre saying its one of the best the my neighbour is a youtuber he earns and live because of pubg. His name on youtube is staranonymous so please if youll ban it how will he earn.
Aby logo k ghar chlty hai pubg se
No ban please sir PTA please no Allah please
Aslam u Alaikum
Respected Sir.
Please Don’t ban pubg. It is just fun to play. We play pubg in our spare time
Salam PTA pakistan bhai dekho pubg ban karna sa koi faida nai hona hamari awam naw vpn laga ka khelna shuru kar deni dusri baat pubg har wo banda khelta hai jisko ghar ma dusri dafa salan nai milta lagon naw lakhon rupee laga huwa hai pubg ma gareeb banda is sa kama kar raha pakistan ma dollors ay raha hai matlab itna business hai batao pubg ban karo gay tuh call of duty hai logon naw wo khelna shuru kar deni hai kon kon si game ban karo gay or waisa bi pubg kis base pa ban ho rahi hai ban karna hai tuh tiktok karo jahan besharmi or behayai sara ayam chal rahi hai wo nai ban karta ussa sa tuh koi dollors nai ay raha Pakistan ma wo kyu nai ban karta besharmi khula aam chal rahi hai wo karo ban pubg ma tuh koi besharmi nai hai batao kis bade pa ban kar raha ho kal jo pakistan stock exchange ma hamla huwa usma jo unho naw banda mara wo pubg player tha dekha ap logon naw kasa headshot mara unko issi liya aygar Allah nah kara kal ko hamari jang shuru ho jati hai tuh kam sa kam ham logon ka aim acha hon gay tuh he tuh jhang lar saka gay So it’s a hamble don’t ban pubg #DONTBANPUBG
PAKISTAN TELECOMMUNICATIONS AOURITY
Thank for ban pubg 👍🚫
Haram khor
Dont ban pubg
Plzz don’t
Aslam u Alaikum
Respected Sir.
Please Don’t ban pubg. It is just fun to play. We play pubg in our spare time
Bhai hum gharo ma band ha subha uthna ha namaz parhni ha or phir parhai karna batho to 12 bje farag hota ha phir thori pubg ka 2 match laga Kar. Hum tution Chala gata ha phir ghar Ko raat 8 bje Ana ha phir Khana kha Kar so gata ha ya routine ap to humari Thora sa time go pubg khalta wo bhi band Bhai please asa na Kary
Do not ban the pubg bcz Esports give opportunity to young generation to make himself better please don’t play with youngster career
Bhai please humara sath asa nahi chahya
#unbanpubg
Plz dont ban pubd
اسلام علیکم تو میں پی ٹی اے سے کھنا چاہتا ہوں کہ پب جی بین نہ کی جائے کیونکہ نیو نسل کی کمزوری پب جی نہیں گندی ویب سائٹ ہے جو بچے ماں باپ سب سے علیحدہ ہو کر دیکھتے ہیں پب جی تو بچے سب کے سامنے کھیلتے ہیں اس لیے سارا کا سارا کیچڑ پب جی پے آجاتا ہے تو رہی بات
پب جی سے خود کشی کرنے کی تو ایسا کچھ نہیں خود کشی اس لیے کرتے ہے گندی ویب سائٹ سے گندی وڈیو دیکھ کر اپنی صحت کو ڈاؤن کر لیتے ہیں پھر گھر والے اسے کھتے ہے کہ دیکھو گیم کھیل کھیل کے تم نے اپنا کیا حال کر لیا چھوڑ دو اسکی جان اس لیے اس کو روزانہ گھر والوں سے
طعنے ملتے ہیں جس کی وجہ سے وہ خود کشی کی طرف جانے کی کوشش کرتا تو برائے مہربانی پب جی بین نہ کی جائے اگر آپ چاہتے ہیں کہ ہمارا ملک ترقی کرے تو گندی ویب سائٹ بلاک کی جائے تا کہ آنے والی نسلیں ان ویب سائٹس سے بچ سکے شکریہ
APP NE BILKUL SAHI KAHA
Plz dont ban pubg
It’s a good decision cause out young generation specialy children or school & college level wastes there whole time in this game and they were careless about there health. I appreciated of this PTA action. Same in TIK TOK it also need to ban.
Dont BAN pubg please
Kindly solve the other issues this is not a issue or problem of pakistan so please don’t ban otherworise we will be on roads
please don’t ban pubg 😭😭😭😭 I want to say because of pubg our gaming community is getting better and Pakistan is getting better
jahaN tumhare Amma Kay yarr mujray kartay hain nA ossay banD karO
Right 🤣😆
Dont ban pubg its only for fun we play it in spare time
Pls don’t ban Pubg
Thank God its banned its just a wate of time and those who say they play in spare time look at them their shitty brain is alreary fried… It should be banned permanently
F….. k
ASSALAMUALAIKUM my name is hassan from karachi , pubg mobile pakistan ma mera khayal se ban nh honi chahiya bcz 1st time in the history of pakistan A team called free style represent Pakistan on world stage this is the first time in pakistan history any team represent Pakistan on global stage kuch log keh rha k game ki wja s sucides beh rhi h so first of all jis bnda na sucide kri h zarori nh usna game ki wja s sucides kri ho uska upr or bhi cheezon k pressure ho skta h but its not correct that u blame this game for someone sucide without knowing what is the correct reason of sucide so i just want to say that pta should unbanned this game and open this game for all users to all over pakistan thaanks
Regards,Hassan
We are with u
Don’t ban pubg
Don’t ban pubg
Don’t ban pubg
This is not a good decision. This game is played just for fun. There are many other games similar to Pubg which are also played heavily by people. If Pubg is being banned then all of other should also be banned.
Please don’t banned pubg in Pakistan
#unban pubg Pakistan
#unban pubg pakistan 🙏
#NoBanPubg Hello sir please don’t ban this game because many youngsters Is playing this game And this game is hope for youngsters to lived so please don’t ban this game Shayad ab kuch log suicide karle confirmed q ma Bhj Shayad giving a one week Time to you sir this is not a warning this is a request
Please do not Baan pubg . Pubg is realtionship of all of the world.
plz dont ban pubg its a game we use to play to get rid from all the tensions of the day plz plz we can only spend time on this game bcz we can make new friends there
That’s very good disicion, please band pubg for permenent, it’s waste of time. Well done.
Fu…..k disicion
Don’t ban pubg it’s just a game there are many things that should stop tik tok people die because they’re not getting banned
Jahil PTA Walo Study Ki Waja Se B Bht Suicide Krty Hein Bachy Wo To Ban Nai Hoti Ap Logo Se..Tik Tok K Chahkar Mein Kitny Log Mar Gaye Udhr B dehan Nhi Jata Ap Logo Ka..Yahan A Gaye Logo K Roz Gar Pe Latt Marny..Lanat Ho Tm Logo Pe.. Public Achi Ho To Is Bar Vote E Na de Kisi Ko Bharr Mein Jaein Sary.. Aqal Se Pedal Log
Wah bhaiii dill khish kr diya i stand with all PUBG lovers
dont ban pubg…it is only for fun…and if lahore H.C took action on pubgm……
then they have alot of more works which is still pending…. to ess lea mehrubani karke sirf parents ko agah kare k…wo 18+ ko ejazat dai….
Right lahore HC ko jo kaam krny chahye wo to kr nhi rhi pending parha h sab or pubg k pichy hath dho k parhy hain don’t banned PUBG
Dont pubg banned iam play just fan
If u ban the Pubg then WTF is tik tok…..is not this app is also wastage of time….
Aor intni behayai kya wo ban karna zaroori nai ha….
Subject : DON’T BAN PUBG
Pakistan’s Esports Community is growing because of PUBG Mobile. Many People will find Jobs in the future. You can’t ignore Esports value in a country. Other countries are promoting Esports which gives opportunities to many new talents where as our country is trying to ban the thing.
Many Youtubers are also Earning from this game. You’re not seeing the Good side of it. Everything has negative effects but you can’t ban it for that. It is a Game meant for age 16+. It is parent’s responsibility to Don’t let under 16 kids play this game.
Love you Mubeen bhaiii I’m with you I’m with PUBG I’m with all youtubers love you bro
Please don’t ban pubg
It’s the only thing we can play in our spare time
#unban pubg plz dont banned pubg its just a game
Please ban pubg its totally west of time
Unban pubg mobile
Pubg band krny sa kia hoga … Tiktok tho la rahe h logo ke. Janny… Please band mat kry pakistan ma….😢😢
Don’t ban pubg
I am really happy and appreciate the govt for imposing ban on pubg
It must be constant.
Thank you
Immediately ban this game .this game destroy completely our schedule .and also effect health wealth and much more…..
Dear sir plz don’t banned pubg because pubg is just a fun game if you want to stop wastage time and suicide so plz banned heroin and alcohol chars and other drugs and also banned tiktok bcz we are muslims not a dancer’s and not a non muslims.
Pls pubg ko ban na karo yrr isi say tu log up a gar chalta hain imran khan aap na kaha tha aap apna youtube chanal banaya our hum aap k sath hain lakin jab hum na asa kiya tu ab aap is ko ban kar raha hain
Hope u r doing good
I heard about pubg ban yesterday when i came back from office.actually i am feeling pitty on you guys coz u are are promoting sexual contents on tik tok and ban gaming. Baning this game isnt a solution ppl have many things to things to like fucking ur sisters or banging your mother or molestrating ur daughter but plz remove this ban as soon as possible
Other i will throw my dick and ur whole society will be fucked up . u shity hole ppl dont know how to handle pakistan u guys are very cruel…. I am guving u 7 days to remove this ban otherwise i am gonna fuck ur sister’s pussy with my small dick
Hope u will take response asap
+92 304 6878687
M.Abdullah
SIR ASLAMU aliKom Dont banned in pubg it just for fun
Dont ban pubg. Its just a normal game which the youth plays for fun. They are so many other things which are spreading negativity in our community. Work on those issues. Banning games is not a good solution. Awareness needs to be spread. Please dont just take away people’s source of happiness and fun.
Don’t ban PUBG we play it just for fun
Please don’t ban it people will suicide if you ban pubg people love this game they are counting on you plz don’t ban it plzzzzzzzzzzzzz
You have already make a settings to not play more than 2 hours in day
Don’t ban PUBG
Don’t banned PUBG MOBILE
Bht sy log jo PUBG khel k pesy kma rhy hai me bhi unhi me sy 1 hu so PTA why you’re trying to banned PUBG MOBILE please isko banned nhii kro agar 9Th JUL ko PUBG ko fully banned kr diya gya to me apni btata hu k me is game k liye kissi or country mai chala jaunga me nhi bjt sy log apko blamed kryngy so don’t banned PUBG MOBILE
Thank you
please Don’t ban PUBG it’s a normal game and we play it just for fun
#unbanpubg this game is just for fun is ka suside sy koi lena dena ni plZz don’t ban pung
Dont ban pubg !
Agr ap pubg ban krdein gy to lockdown ma log bahir niklengy yh ek Waja sy pubg ban na krny ki agr ap chahty hein ke bachy ghr ma bathy rahein to plzz ban nh kren ….
Dont ban pubg
Baqi humre mulk ma sub seat ha jo pubg be banned kr rhy hein ap log ..
Sorry sir Me Nw Apni behan Ka Zikar karna bhol gaya 1 meri choti behan b ha Jis na ham sab ko iss Pubg par lagaya tha uski game chal rahi ha plz thora Focus kr k uski game zra pehly ban krwa day aap Bohat meharbani ho Gi Apki Thank you PTA love youove you
Please dont ban pubg please
Mat ban karo please request pat please please please
Plz pubg ban na kare kuch logo ka ghar iski Wajah se YouTuber ka kam iski wajah se hota ha wo log is se paise karate ha plzzzzzzz pubg van na kare
Plz pubg ban na kare kuch log ka ghar iski Wajah se YouTuber ka kam iski wajah se hota ha wo log is se paise karate ha plzzzzzzz pubg van na kare
COMPOSE : Pakistan’s Esports Community is growing because of PUBG Mobile. Many People will find Jobs in the future. You can’t ignore Esports value in a country. Other countries are promoting Esports which gives opportunities to many new talents where as our country is trying to ban the thing.
Many Youtubers are also Earning from this game. You’re not seeing the Good side of it. Everything has negative effects but you can’t ban it for that. It is a Game meant for age 16+. It is parent’s responsibility to Don’t let under 16 kids play this game.
Dont ban pubg. There is nothing wrong playing pubg. It’s just an activity and kind of entertainment for players who want to make them busy in this world. If you really want to do something productive or for the society well being go and ban tiktok which is harmful for society. Thankyou.
Plz plz dont ban pubg
Hii.
Plz dont ban pubg
Krni ha to p**n isko ban kero jis sa sab bachy kamzor ho rah ha naka pubg ban na kero warna hm p**n dekh dekh kamzor hoja haga ussa zaida nuksan ha plzz dont ban pubg agar kisi na ki ma uska ghir war ka uski bund maru ga
Plzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz don’t baned pubg
Big respect to u sir anonymous ..#nobanpubg
plz dont ban
pubg plz
Justice for pubg🙏🏻
Don’t ban pubg. Some people has problem and they are phycos . So don’t ban pubg
Ban pubg permanently. It is wastage of time. It spoil the future of Young generation and students……
Community is growing because of PUBG Mobile. Many People will find Jobs in the future. You can’t ignore Esports value in a country. Other countries are promoting Esports which gives opportunities to many new talents where as our country is trying to ban the thing.
Many YouTubers earn from this game
#NoPubgBan
Dont ban this game #nopubgban
#no pubg ban#plz don’t ban pubg.its a good game.ban smoking Peaple smoke or drink and die you are not baning them.#no ban pubg
Jo chahta hai pubg ban na ho
HAZRI LAGAO
ABHI
👇
Pubg na ban hu
Yes #unbanpubg
Don’t bane PUBG
I’m proud to be a Pakistani and I salute to PTA because All to Yung children not focus in study they’re growing criminals mindset they’re going to wrong way Now they Will think what study power again & again I salute PTA love you PTA
Plz don’t suspand or ban pubg
Don’t ban
Pubg na hui to Corona ho ga 🙄 #unban #noban
un ban pubg its just a game our goverment is sick now
salam not as a pubg player as a muslim my opinion is this we should have search a way for this problem because on that sucide point my opinion is this people also die due to road accident so what does we do ? we release traffic rules We dont block roads and ban cars so the way is time limitation on PUBG A min point some brands show their love for pakistani players so scrims startd in pakistan many you tuber will have to cose their channels so dont do this # UN BAN PUBG
Dont ban pubg. Plzzzzz
COMPOSE : Pakistan’s Esports Community is growing because of PUBG Mobile. Many People will find Jobs in the future. You can’t ignore Esports value in a country. Other countries are promoting Esports which gives opportunities to many new talents where as our country is trying to ban the thing.
Many Youtubers are also Earning from this game. You’re not seeing the Good side of it. Everything has negative effects but you can’t ban it for that. It is a Game meant for age 16+. It is parent’s responsibility to Don’t let under 16 kids play this game.
Please don’t ban pubg in Pakistan plz plz
Respected Sir
Aoa
I am very happy and proud of you for taking this decesion . I hope that this game is permanently removed from play store.It is better for children health & future
Thanks
Please don’t ban Pubg. We just play pubg for enjoyment not for suicide. If you want to ban then ban Tiktok first and then Pubg.
Please unban pubg many youtubers earn from it plzzzzz unban it. How will youtubers and streamers earn and live.
Plzzz unban pubg ☹we just play pubg for engoyment
Dont ban pubg!! as it is a medium for people interested in e-sports to earn money and this trend will also put an positive impact on our economy.It is never dangerous its just a game and is played for fun, relaxation and to free ur mind from daily routine works.Thank u
Pubg should not be banned ni Pakistan. This game is just for fun purpose. Its also the way of earning of many people in Pakistan. So it shouldn’t be banned.
“Love pubg
Support pubg”
#no pubg ban
PleaSe don’t ban PubG 😭😭😭
Kutte Ke Bacho Nhi karo Ban Yehi Aik Sahara Hai Hamara
Plz ban pubg i play pubg but its very hard game plz ban pubg i request you pm imran khan ban pubg i hope you ban
Bro tere me dam nahe hai
Don,t ban pubg plz
Plz don’t ban pubg bcoz it is the most entertaining game in the world
Dont ban pubg plz
With all due respect i am writing this to you, Pubg an online esports game for the first time in Pakistan is getting such an amazing response of public like many youngsters are playing this game and joining electronic esports as a career i believe.
Pubgm is not just a waste of time or something youngster do in their spare time but this game is helping many youngsters to showcase their talent among all the countries of the world i mean people don’t know about esports, about how important esports is and how much youngsters can bring in their country from this particular game. I mean pubg is the reason why many youngsters are interested in esports now.
You can see even other countries are accepting Pakistan as one of their competent i mean pubg recently gave servers to Pakistan flag_pk besides many brands local and international are investing in this game.
Recently Dew gamers arena was played particularly in Pakistan for that event our youngsters won millions details are attached here. Total Prize Pool – 20Million Pkr
Also in spring split pubg invested almost 5 Million Pkr.
Fall split registrations are on and it’ll bring another 5 Million or maybe more for us.
And the top team “Free Style” is playing for 5Million Usd in Pubg Mobile World league.
This is just a beginning of esports in Pakistan i mean look at arslan ash all the media pictured him as a hero, right? What if freestyle wins that world league won’t they also be considered as heros? 5million usd is no joke.
There are many other games like Csgo, Cod etc. Brands invested so much in them too. Mountain dew invested 10m pkr in 2018 & 19 i can mention those details aswell or you can simply google this.
Imposing a ban on pubg isn’t a wise decision at all, i can understand the loss of 3 youngsters but is it the game we should blame or the parents who allowed underaged kids to play a game which says “not suitable for young persons aged under 18” ??
Its only for excitment , the other more websites that need to ban so ban tiktok or other abuse type of websites and apps its only game our advise to no ban ..
Plz Plz don’t ban the pubg its just for fan all child in Pakistan its about geame Plz don’t game pubg
Please don.t ban pubg I play fun and spare time
Please no bann its only game.is kay alawa aur kuch nhi ha. Aur plz is ko game ki nazar se hi deckhy aur ban na kary
Plz don’t ban pubg
Please don’t banned pubgmobile
Don.t ban pubg plz I just play fun and spare time
Plz nahi ban karo hamara quarantine kese ho ga
Anonymous Bhai sahi kaha rahai plz unbanned pubg
Thank god pubg band
Say no to ban pub
plz Don’t ban Pubg… 😞😖
Yar ye milk he nahe hai kasam say apne mulk ko ye log zalel kernay pay lagata hai
Shame pta shame
Don.t ban pubg plz I just play fun and spare time plz plz don.t ban pubg
Plz don’t banned
Ban of pub g is not a solution
Don.t ban pubg plz I just play fun and spare time no ban pubg
Respected sir
Plz dont ban pubg in Pakistan because it can become a source of income for those who use pubg game play videos and post them on you tube. I agree that its a addictive game but if it is played in a limit of time like 1 hour 2 hour a day then i think its fine
I request plz dont ban Pubg
Plz don,t ban pubg🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
Aby salo kya chutiyapa he bhanchod tiktok q nai ban jerty jispy tumhari bajiya free me mujraa krky logo ko dikhati he or nay nay khusry paida ho rahhy he or salo itny saal sy jo itni awaam study ki waja sy sucide kerti he uska koi nai pta apko salo phir study q ni ban kr daity or jis chutiay ny sucide kiya he usny game ki waja say ni kiya hona balky game me kisi gashti ki bachi ki waja sy kiya hoga me ye janta hu achi tarah q k mere pe b ye din guzery he lakin me to theek hu q k jis chutiay ny sucide kerni he usy sirf koi na koi bahana chaiay iska ye matlab ni k usny pubg ki wajah sy ki he gandu saly
PTA please dont ban Pubg because we Play with our friend and we enjoy alot . So plz dont ban the pubg. SOME person just Gave u the wrong report for just To ban the game in pakistan . So please dont ban it . Now you have a Better understanding about the news In pakistan 10 over 5 News Are wrong and the wrong news Just Nees the attention . Please dont ban. AND SAY no to ban the pubg!
Plz plz plz 🙏🙏🙏🙏 don.t ban pubg in Pakistan
Pub g is just a game
This is Not just a Game… Pubg is A pain killer of Broken hearts …
Kindly do not ban pubg because this is not a game this is life and we know every place in pubg kindly leves this and ban the use less item
Don’t ban pubg. It’s just a game for fun we enjoy it a lot with friends. Please don’t ban it.
Plz don.tban pubg 😭😭😱😱😭😱😭🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
Ohhhhhh PTA walooo lock down ma 1 asra tha ghar bethny ka ab wo bhi gya ghar ma kiya makhiaaaaannnnn marain hum
PLease don’t ban pubg .. if u really want to make children more focused on their education so i request u to please ban tik tok where our youth is wasting their times And spreading negative impact on society and other youth it is just show off and one more thing pubg is not only one online game …if U really want to ban this concept then u should ban free fire , gta , fortnight , and other online games .. it’s a humble request ..
Plz plz plz plz plz plz don.tban pubg😭😭😭🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
Pubg is A game Of Frnds We’re we all play together and Having lots of Fun… guys its Just a Fun game .who makes Our Free time pleasure full
Ap logo ka kya hal hai keh pubg ban honi seni pakistan kai nujawan talented ho jae gi? Tu ap log glt ho yeh serp pun kiliyi hai.kiya pubg wali logo ko kehti hai keh sara din kilo nhi.hum bi tu pubg kilti hai kuch gento kiliyi kyonkeh hum fresh ho jati hai. Pubg aik aisa game ho jo sare logo ko hush rkta hai pubg kilni ki doran ap se apni pareshniya bol jati hai aur hush hoti ho. Isliya mera ye faisla hai keh ban honi kai bajaye hamare liyi smooth server upload kre
Sab allah sa dua mangho ka pubg ban na ho🤲🤲🤲🤲🤲🤲
My friend used to be a smoker…he then started playing Pubg which kept him away from smoking. He then started uploading his pubg videos on YouTube and his is earning well now. Just think about your decision.
Tiktok ban ki nahi jaha sb khusrye banye huwye ha chutya hrktain krty tiktok pr wo dekhta nahi inhy or jaha gaming a jaty wo ban kr rhy jaha log apna gender bhool gye khusrye bn gye wo block kr nahi rhy ejeeb bndy ha ya PTA waly
Sahi
No pubg ban
Big mistake to ban pubg.dont plz
We play it just for fun
Don’t ban pubg because some peaple career is from pubg if you ban pubg they might miss pubg so kindly don’t take such step to destroy the career of young generation
Thanks 🙂
🤲🤲🤲🤲🤲🙏🙏🤲🙏🤲🙏🤲🙏🤲🙏🤲🙏🤲🙏🤲plz don.t ban pubg is love broken hearts plz
Kiya kiya ban karooo gy Pakistan hi ban kar do mobile ban game ban hum ab ghar ma bartan or kapryyyy dhonyy ky kam ain gy bas hospital bhi ban kar do bachy paida hi na hon ku ky paida howy to kahain gy sab kuch to ban hai a ky karain gy kiya
very excellent decision the banned on pubg game in pakistan. i am is in the request that the banned must be announced for ever. the same game is source to destroy the new generation .
i am the so effected parents please.
Those kids who died we all are sorry for them but there must be some problem with them
Plz don.t ban govt
Very Good Ban PUBG LifeTime They Destroy Our Boys
Please don’t ban pubg . It is just for fun
please dont ban pubg🇵🇰🇵🇰🇵🇰🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽
Nonononononononono ban pubg plźzzzzzz
In this current situation children of pakistan is being forced to do study of next class and they having mental problems pubg only the solution to have fun other wise there will be more mental and pressure case on children please 🙏🙏🙏 don’t ban pubg
Plz ban tiktok in pakistan don.t ban pubg
The banned on pubg in pakistan is the most graetful decision . please keep it up PTA Zanda bad. Parents of student this is the sound of million of parents. it must be for ever
Nikal Pehli Fursat Main
Ban is not the solution. It’s the responsiblity of parents to allow their children to play in their spare time.
PUBG Shouldn’t Be Ban What We Have To Do If We Can’t Sit In Our Homes And Play Games What Do You Expect Us To Do ? Should We Roam Out Then ? Hundred Of Students Commit Suicide Every Year Because Of Mental Pressure Over Burden They Face In Institutions Ban Them TOO
Plzźźżž đôņ,ť ban pübğ🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🏿🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏plźzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz
I strongly disagree with this decesion.Many competataive players made their career through pubg.Many streamer are playing pubg just for Entertainment..nhi mtlb bhai kuch b fzool ki cheezen ban hoti nh or pubg ban krne chlay #NOBANPUBG
#PTAofficalPk
If any one commit suicide it doesn’t mean u can ban such type of games ..
In pakistan a student commit suicide due to studies it doesn’t mean we all leave our studies .. in lockdown where every one is bully and depressed with pandamic ..how could u ban pubg ..boys n girls play pubg in there spare time .. we spent alot of money on pubg we make our career due to pubg we put ours efforts to grow eSports in pakistan … U should un ban pubg . Please
yar pubg ban karna sa kuch nahi ho ga aj ya game nahi to khoi or khal la ga .ap logo ki waja sa khatna u tuber pakistani kha channel barbad ho jaha ga . khatna logo as sa earn karna ha apna ghar bar chalata ha. ap logo na as ko ban kar dia ha yar asa na karo. yaha taq kha india na bi pubg ko ban nahi ki tiktok ko ban kar dia ha india na lakin pubg ko nahi kia ban .ku kha unha pata ha kha ana wala waqt ma pubg india ko faida da ga .pakistan ma tiktok ban karna kha bajaya pubg banned kar raha ho yar asa na karo . pakistan ma phal hi jobs nahi mil rahi jo money earn karna kha medium ha ap us ko ban kar raha ho. mari ap sa requaest ha pubg ban na karo .a
Pls don,t ban pubg
D’ont ban this game
Those all r stupid people who go for a sucide
We all hope u will unban this game soon
Mehrbani kar ka pubg ban na karo tumhra koi pass sa gaya ha or agar ban karni ha tu awam ka paisa awam ko da do jis jis na jitna paisa lagay ha id pa btata gao meri pa 20000 laj chuka ha or agar ban hoyi tu hum sarka band kar da ga
A.O.A
Whats wrong with Pakistan government its hard to understand.
Every time when public got something to pass his spare time you guys destroy it.
First kite flying
Now pubg game.
For the stupidity of one person .if you think that this single life is very valuable for you than why you guys not take any action against india for the people’s of Kashmir where each day hundred or thousands of people’s are dying.
You can solve one problem with 100 ways but you can’t solve 100 problems with a single way..
But in Pakistan only one solution for all problems just cut out the problem from its root..
And why you guys didn’t block tiktok .
Which spreading vulgarity.
I feel shame on your decision and on the thinking of our government.
Pakistan’s Esports Community is growing because of PUBG Mobile. Many People will find Jobs in the future. You can’t ignore Esports value in a country. Other countries are promoting Esports which gives opportunities to many new talents where as our country is trying to ban the thing.By “maan khan”
ap jin ki bat kar raha ha kha uno ha khudkhusi kar lia ha as tara to tiktok ki waja sa bi khatal hua tha lakin tiktok ban nahi ki ap logo na . as tara to cigarette pina sa bi log mar raha ha.lungs kharab ho raha ha ap na khabi cigareete ko ban nahi ki khabi khasi na apeel nahi ki pubg sa logo kha rozgar jara hua ha .logo kha ghar pubg ki waja sa chalta ha ap asa banned na karo ap sa request ha ap sa. karna ha yiktok ko karo ban pakistan ma pubg ki waja sa pakistan na tariki ki ha .pakistan ko pubg ki waja sa hi faida hi hua ha nuksan nahi hua or ap asa hi ban kar raha ha.
Bilkul teek kaha ap na
Plz khuda kay liyay mat ban karna ye game mind ko bht fresh rakhti or time b guzar jata plz don’t ban pubg
Justice for pubg and pubg players
786
👉. MUST READ FULL MSG
👉. Kainat me jo cheez naturally ( Allah tahla ki traf se takhleeq ki gaii ) hy uska just faida hain.
👉. Kainat me jo cheez insan ka hatho se bni uska faida bi hain aur nuqsan bi tha ka Allah tahla insan ko uski hokat tk mahdood rka.
👉 Example👈
insan na apni saholiyat ka lia refiragirator , air conditioner ,transport ,mobile etc bnaya iska faida ap ko pta hain nuqsan CFCs gas destroy ozone layer…transport vahicles cause pollution etc…..
👉 isi trah agar mobile hy iska faida bi hain aur nuqsan biii.
👉 IMPORTANT POINT 👈
👉 Pubg insan agar kailta bi hy tou free wakt me.
👉 aj kal ki situation me ye ghur baitna aur bahut sare fazool kamo se bajna ka wahid zirya thi ..PTA na bann kr dia.
👉 ghulat website on hain wo bi bann kr do ay pak sir zameen ka rahna walo……………….
👉 PTA soach rai hy ka hmara acha kamo me ye acha kam hy ( taliyaaan) ……….bilkul ghulat kia.. isi lia jo countries ap logo se hazaro saal agaa hy unko bann krna chaiya tha unno na kiun nai kia…
👉 hzaro bacho ka lia ye income ka zreya tha youtube etc phr… ( finish income ).
INSAN kbi 2sre insan ko raazi nai kr sakta
ye fitrat me hy insan kiii agar kuch log isko banned krna ka lia raazi hain tou kuch naraz…
👉👉👉 PUBG Should not be banned👈👈👈
Rok sko tou rok lo tabdeeli aiii ray….😁😁😁😁😁 taliyaaaaaaan😜😜.
dont banned pubg mobile its fun for people i play over free time
PUB is helping us to be at home and safe from corona if pubg is banned many people will go out side to spend time.Maybe they get virous when they are not staying at home.Pubg help every person to stay at home and be safe so please dont banned this game.
Yes bro u r right
Big Fan Bro
I think PUBG very Harmfull For Young generation plz #banPubg And Also Younger use Vpn For Play pubg.so plz save Society and save Youngest.
Hamari pta walo sa darkhast ha ka kuch khuda ka khof karo pubg pa tum ban laga do ja ptang bazi pa hakomat na ban lajaya ha bahir niklo tu poliec picha laj gati ha fir asi choriya pa ka ghar ba jana ha or hamri pta ko salam ha ka baki molko ma pubg sa koi nahi mara na van hoi hmre pakistan ma hi koi na koi ma yaki hoti ha fir pta alya tu hik darkhast ha ka agar pubg ban karni ha tu sab ka liya piyari piyari larkiyo ka intzam karay
Don’t banned PUBG. We play just for fun
Say not to banned
No ban pubg okay play just for fun
Why ban pubg
Right Bann Honi Chahiye Is Game Ny Kae Logon Ko Pagal Bna Diya Hy Kisi Rishty Dar Ki Pehchan Nii ni khelny Walon Men Amii Abu Ki Izzat Naii Krty Is Game Sy Acha Hy Namaz Kaim Kro
To salo na khalo na ap be os ka sir pa bahta ho
Right bro namaz Kaim karni chahi Respest karni Chahye parents ki..this Game is The wastage Of Time Surely i agree..but again This Is Game Only …like others Games..ap kah Rai ho study ka loss aur time muja Ye batao under 18 agar parents Bachon Ko mobile phones Dainga To un Ki galti hai . Na ka PuB G…above 18 bohat Nazak Stage Hoti hai.aut bohat sara teenage Bohat Gandi activites mai Shamal Ho jatay hain Jis Se social Noqsan Hota hai Examples..rapist.Corrupt.terrorist..addictive To Drugs..and many More..
Aur jab koi intelligent student spend kara Ga time Study pr namaz para Its Very and very good but agar..dosri type ka Adult agar porn ka bajai aur tiktok stars ki behayai ka baji game khala To its Better ..
sir Plez don,t ban pubg
Game K Ilawa Mar Naii Jao Gy Namaz Qaim Kro
Dont ban pubg
Sir Assalamualaikum , pubg mobile ko band na kia Jaye q k hm just fazool activities se bachny k lia free time ma pubg khelty hain agr ziada pubg khelty gy to side impact ho ga Or tiktok ki videos bnaty time ktny log mar gy per tiktok ka ksi ne ni bola band krwao or to ye Islamic country hai yahan phr b tiktok band ni hoi or sir is duniya ma her cheez ka sid impact hota hai
Dont ban pubg it is just fun to play and the people who committed suicide were stupid and it is not even prooved that the reoaon for their suicide was pubg.News channels are using a phrase “khooni game”. I mean wth. Are u guys mad.It is just an entertainment purpose and there are other matters u should solve.😡😡😡😡😡👿👿👿😠😠😠😠
Dont ban pubg it is just fun to play and the people who committed suicide were stupid and it is not even prooved that the reason for their suicide was pubg.News channels are using a phrase “khooni game”. I mean wth. Are u guys mad.It is just an entertainment purpose and there are other matters u should solve.😡😡😡😡😡👿👿👿😠😠😠😠
Dear PTA team.
Please don’t ban pubg because we
spend spare time just for fun in pubg
game we not go to public place because
Corona virus is so dangeros disease and
pubg save us from Corona virus because we spend spare time in pubg and we not go to any public place.
This is only fun please don’t make a serious issue to this game.
Dont ban its just a fun game
Sir Assalam o Alikum Ap pubg kis lia ban krna chah rhy hn…wo jo bachy suicide kr chuky hn wo un ki km aqli thi…or wese b pak me drug addiction to peak pr ha ap in cheezo pr q nhi restriction lgaty…its enough…. say no to ban pub… Thank u
nobanpubg
plzz don’t ban pubg
if you ban this app then we lost many freinds bcz we play together and talk with our freinds and fun with freind s
don’t ban pubg pzzz 🥺
Pubg ki waja sa hum bahir ja ker bad activities sa bachta han or hum civilians just falto time jo bahir ja ker bad activities kerta han us sa bachna ka liya hum pubg play kerta han.I am a student.I am not having any bad impacts from playing pubg.
me myself as a pro gamers say that they should not ban pubg cuz i can give the best to pubg and can earn fame all over the world but if they bans pubg my whole dream will come to an end
Fuck you for banning pubg we will protist againt you
plz dont ban pubg agar ban karna hi hai tou tik tok ban karo plz dont ban pubg plzzzzzz dont ban the pubg plz dont ban pubg dont ban pubg
dontban pubg plz
Agar bann karna ha tu tiktok ko bann karo jo kusre paisa kar rahe ha ..addiction tu pakistan me peak par ha tu apko yahi milaa tha aur bunnd karna ha tu xvideos bund kardo kamino
Don’t BAN PUBG Agar BAN hi karni hai to tik tok karo jahan randi rona hota hai ye kiyun BAN kar rahai. PUBG is not just a game. It is source of earning money of middle class people.
Dont ban pubg as it is just a game and the students who are tired studying play it for some time and get relief and by the way suicides will increase if you ban this game😡😡😡😡and students are also getting a lot of work from school and if pubg will get banned they will have nothing good to do and it will cause depression
If pta care about us then he can make rule like less than 18 year old can’t able to play pubg.In pakistan less than 18 year old kids start smoking why Governments not doing any thing about this.But Pubg not let us go to bad people and start smoking we just play pubg in our spare time not using drugs.
Please i requested don’t band pubg i play its for fun please i requested
PlZzzzzz dont ban pubg it is just for fun
Don’t banned pubg banned tiktok.
The goverment has nothing to do else and they are not banning tik tok and many girls do mujra in tik tok and no one is even talking about banning tik tok qnd many people lost their lives while making tik tok so pubg should not be banned and tik tok must be banned
Do not ban pubg many YouTubers make their carier by pubg like star anonymous he was to cross 1 million subscribers he make his carier please don’t ban pubg
Please don’t ban Pubg
We play it only for fun
Please don’t ban
Please dont ban pubg i spend 1000000 rupees pls don ban pubg i request u dont ban pubg
pls dont ban pubg
Sir please don’t ban pubg because if pubg ban I go to sewside
pls dont ban pubg unban it on 2june pls
Smoking should be banned not pubg because pubg haw nothing bad in it i request you all that it shouldnt be banned
Please don’t ban Pubg this game is just for fun we are playing pub in our spare time plz don’t banned this
Plz don’t ban pubg
if u ban pubg then open collages and schools for us what should we do in home in corona virus
if u want to ban then ban drugs tik tok pubg is not the reason of sucides pls dont ban
do u know how much age of children use tik tok ban tik tok toooooooooo
Pubg ki waja se kuch log kisi ki life ky sath nhi khelty or na he ghalt kam karty hn Q ky wo pubg mein masroof hn
Its is a game for fun don’t banned pubg its carrier of me,earn money in YouTube for play pubg
Dont ban pubg .it is a very stupid decision. Some stupid people committed suicide and there is no proof that it was bcz of pubg .just a stupid blame on this game.it is a him le request to unban pubg and look forward to other matters which are note important 😒😒😠😠😡🤬
Plz don’t ban pubg
Goverment has nothing to do except banning games like pubg which studentw play in their spare time and middle class people earn from it so kindly ban smoking,drugs,tik tok but not pubg
Pubg have to be ban in pakistan. This game is not for fun this game is making young generation mental. Most of people get hipper lose they control
The people who suicided were Christians or non muslims and i know that a true muslim will not suicide just for a game so i request the goverment not to ban this game
No ban plz Pta
Fuck you fkin bad goverment the person who will ban pubg will be a khusra and will be a fkin gandu,chutiya and a bhenchod
As you know
In case of suicide
There can’t be any one reason…
Blaming a game is just a ignorant mind set
Moreover there are some advantages and disadvantages of PUBG because it all depends on a person who he / she takes it…
You can’t stop suicide by banning PUBG MOBILE
So I would say again that PUBG MOBILE Is not only the reason for a suicide.
I’m my opinion PUBG should not be ban
It is necessary to completely ban on pub g to safe the incoming nation
no ban puge mobil
PlzZ don’t band Pubg I support Anonymous
My id got hack but then not ban Pubg plZz
No ban Pubg
Sir plzzz not banned pubg
Please Not ban Pubg Anonymous I meet you .
Me apki ki public hoon 😂
Btana comment me .?
Or games bhi to hain un ko ban q nhi krty sirf Pubg hi q
Dear Sir
(PUBG)game should not been ban in Pakistan because of following reasons
1-it provides serious tax to goverment as big company organize tournament
2-if pubg will ban millions of player who are earning money will get poor and thier carrier will destroyed espacially you tubers
3-Thier are many talented players in Pakistan who can reach to international levels and many are already thier
4-If you are talking about sucid thier is totally not reason for sucide thier are thousand more problems
5-plz think before baning game if you want to ban first ban tik tok
6-In my opinion you should think twice before any action the later conciqunces after banninh pubg can be horrible….
I don’t pubg ban
Allah kary his nay ban ki pubg wo maar jai jildii sy amenn
Ameen
Are you only a player not a human being . how can you pray like this ? Almighty Allah protect and blessed my whole country (Ameen)
Don’t band pubg if Block pubg u also block tik tok…?
Pubg ko na banned karo ak ya game khalta hn maa
Don’t ban pubg please
Don’t ban PUBG.
Plz dont ban pubg its a humble request its not an addiction its just for fun your decision of bannig pubg is not right
The Most Thing i have ever noticed that PUBG is a Fun and Shoudn’t be banned in Pakistan, I would suggest my self that whenever i Played PUBG in my Spare time i felt al ot of happiness and fun with my friends which are far away from Pakistan, Its Just a Gameplay we don’t taken it Seriously nor a Reality .. The Thing is when we play PUBG we never gone to a negative minded place and we kept and felt our self safe from any harm and harrassed envorinment
Ya log kehty hain PUBG ki wja sa 3 deaths hui hain… Lekin agr ab ya PUBG ban karain gay to or b bhttt sari Deaths hon gi coz Pubg sirf game nahi hai bht sa logon ka tuty huy dill sambhaly huy hain IS game na
Banning of pubg will destroy the carrier of 100’s of youtubers and live streamer 😞😞
Don’t
please don’t ban PUBG
We voted for a Communist Bafoon who has a wall of PTSD from years worth of alleged child abuse, alleged being if in case there were any consents involved.
Salutes to all the decision makers over our lives to ask from help from the TIC TOK whorehouse to spread the message of banning PUBG.
North Koreans! I feel what you got through everyday.
P.S. He likes to call his PTSD his “EGO”
Don’t banned pubg
Assalamulaikum.
My name is HAZIQ QAISAR I am a competetive pubg mobile player and i would like to share feedback on your recent ban on Pubg Mobile.
Let me share what Pubg Mobile is how competetive gaming is growing globally.
Esports or also known Electronic sports now world fastest growing industry with Billions of dollars being invested every year and is watched by millions of viewers globally.
Definition of Esports
Esports is the same as any sport in country but this is sports where people compete in-game for example PUBG Mobile. Tournaments hosted gives huge prizepool even up to 1Million PKR in Pakistan and Millions of dollars internationally. Pubg Mobile is Pakistan’s only Esports Representation globally where people consider Pakistan as one of the top competitors of game. Pakistan gets its own slot and many teams have already played for Pakistan internationally.
There is also great revenue generation for brands in Pakistan for example, Mountain Dew, Redbull, Telenor, Jazz , Samsung, OPPO, Xiaomi, and many other brands have invested a lot in this game and competitive Gaming scene in Pakistan. Currently, Redbull is hosting a tournament where the winner of the tournament gets to fly to Germany to represent Pakistan internationally.
Not just this, Overall Electronic sports is getting mainstream media attention due to the number of viewers watching the game globally. i am sharing some stats of how esports will change global entertainment market by 2023 and why we should not go further with this ban as this will halt our progress just like we failed in many other sports such as Football, Tennis, Basketball and many other except Cricket and Hockey.
People will be playing still using different means but our international recognition will go into dust as due to ban PUBG and other brands such as Dew, Redbull won’t be able to host tournaments. This is going to affect us professionally as casual gamers will find a way to play this game anyway.
Don’t ban Pubg
Don’t ban PUBG 🥺
They said the reason of pubg ban is people sucide beacause of pubg dont ban pubg
In pakistan every 15or more than colloges or universities student sucide because of exam study mark or other hand every people die during making tiktok videos during driving
Also past 10 months the tiktoker star daniyal khan died in car accident during making the tiktoks video plz dont ban if pubg banned
The pubg players kid.adult or people will sucide
Plz i request dont ban
Please don’t block pub g because isi game sa to time spend krna ka moqa mila ha plz don’t block pub g
Pubg hamri sehat pr asar kr rahi hai agr pung is liye ban ho rahi hai to google pr se gandi websites hatain pubg ne tumhara kia bighara hai is step ko uthane se kitne logo k carrier tabah ho jain ge khud to tum logo ne ac mai bth k haram hi khana hai kr b do ge ban to hazar tareeqay or hain hamay ghanta farq ni prta 😡😡😡
Plz dont ban pubg.. it has made people to make more friends , which was not possible before for introvert person. Its not an addiction. It fun..
Ban the pupg
Anonyomois i follow ypu you are star anonymois you always say maut ko chu ke tak se wapis bawaji
Ban tik tok instead of pubg . Because people play game in spare time . And it’s just a fun.otherwise tik tok badly effect our society as well as our religion Islam.
if pubg ban what we do
in this situation of corona pubg is most benefit app thats why people stay at home
Now only two people suicide for pubg but pta cant think that after pubg ban how many people gonna die because of pubg ban!!
SO I RECOMMEND
DONT BAN PUBG
And every problem has a solution
if pubg ban what we do
in this situation of corona pubg is most benefit app thats why people stay at home
Now only two people suicide for pubg but pta cant think that after pubg ban how many people gonna die because of pubg ban!!
SO I RECOMMEND
DONT BAN PUBG
In my opinion PUBG should not be ban.
Thankyou!
Pupg want not to be ban
Comment me yes
If you are oppose to it
Then write no
PUBG ❤ Anonymous ke Public
PLZ pubg ban mt kro
hamlog kia kare gee pubg ban hone ke baad
pta ban krna tu tik tok ko karu sari gandgi wahan hai jo bacho pr bura asar krti hain
pubg tu aik game hai
Don’t ban pubg please….Request krty hain hum hath jor k ap se…..!
PUBG ❤
plz dont ban this game. those people who sucide are stupind . this is just a game if you ban this game childrens are doing unblevible attitudes but if you ban this game all of them use vpn and your hand are empty and you are chu****
Anonymous bro
Me apki public I meet you
what the fuck is wrong with this stupid govt khelna nai ata jisko to mar jao jakar ban kyu kerahe ho game
Wo to saly haram moat mar gae aur ilzam agea PUBG py……. Sir PUBG kese ka hath pakar k ni kehte k ja haram moat mar ly khud ko….. Aese log na khud apna bhala krty na kese ka hone dety……. Ap se request hai sir PUBG ❤ Ban na kren….
No Sir Plz DoNt Ban PuBg😊
Dot ban pubg plz
PLZ pubg ban mt kro
hamlog kia kare gee pubg ban hone ke baad
pta ban krna tu tik tok ko karu sari gandgi wahan hai jo bacho pr bura asar krti hain
pubg tu aik game hai
#unbanned pubg in Pakistan . It a request.
#unbanned pubg
Subject: DONT BAN PUBG IN PAKISTAN.
Body;
With all due respect i am writing this to you, Pubg an online esports game for the first time in Pakistan is getting such an amazing response of public like many youngsters are playing this game and joining electronic esports as a career i believe.
Pubgm is not just a waste of time or something youngster do in their spare time but this game is helping many youngsters to showcase their talent among all the countries of the world i mean people don’t know about esports, about how important esports is and how much youngsters can bring in their country from this particular game. I mean pubg is the reason why many youngsters are interested in esports now.
You can see even other countries are accepting Pakistan as one of their competent i mean pubg recently gave servers to Pakistan 🇵🇰 besides many brands local and international are investing in this game.
Recently Dew gamers arena was played particularly in Pakistan for that event our youngsters won millions details are attached here. Total Prize Pool – 20Million Pkr
Also in spring split pubg invested almost 5 Million Pkr.
Fall split registrations are on and it’ll bring another 5 Million or maybe more for us.
And the top team “Free Style” is playing for 5Million Usd in Pubg Mobile World league.
This is just a beginning of esports in Pakistan i mean look at arslan ash all the media pictured him as a hero, right? What if freestyle wins that world league won’t they also be considered as heros? 5million usd is no joke.
There are many other games like Csgo, Cod etc. Brands invested so much in them too. Mountain dew invested 10m pkr in 2018 & 19 i can mention those details aswell or you can simply google this.
Imposing a ban on pubg isn’t a wise decision at all, i can understand the loss of 3 youngsters but is it the game we should blame or the parents who allowed underaged kids to play a game which says “not suitable for young persons aged under 18” ??
Trust me pubg is not a threat to anyone, i mean the ratio of students committing sucide because of education issue is way more than this are we looking forward to ban education in Pakistan??
With all due respect kindly reconsider your decision. Thankyou
Regards,
Lucky
Sir hum dastak dete rahen gy…… Ap se request krty rahen gy……. PUBG ❤ ban na kren plz
Don’t ban Pubg
Please government if you know Pubg game ki waja se logon k carrier bny hain Star Anonymous jese or bhai ka bhi carrier hoga
Don’t ban pubg plz
#unban pubg.. Pubg ka ban hatao
Anonymous bhi reply
Dont bann pubg
Please don’t ban pubg
#unbanned pubg
There is no decision banned pubg Pakistan under 2018 pubg not coming from Pakistan
Pakistan 3 sport rating 12 %under 2019 pubg famous Pakistan every body grow YouTube Chanel and grow Pakistan 3 sport rating 59 % I think police did n,t investigate properly
Every people hay a dream break dream so much pressure for family and girl friend
Other any think
Every people pubg play in house sitting in front of eye and play
Parents rest her children play sit on the eye
Pubg is not a problem problem the other sport why
Pakistan sport weak like football hockey other games
I request #no banned pubg and design on sports activity
#unbanned pubg
Please not ban Pubg
There is no decision banned pubg Pakistan under 2018 pubg not coming from Pakistan
Pakistan 3 sport rating 12 %under 2019 pubg famous Pakistan every body grow YouTube Chanel and grow Pakistan 3 sport rating 59 % I think police did n,t investigate properly
Every people hay a dream break dream so much pressure for family and girl friend
Other any think
Every people pubg play in house sitting in front of eye and play
Parents rest her children play sit on the eye so pleas design on sports activity no band pubg
Pubg is not a problem problem the other sport why
Pakistan sport weak like football hockey other games
I request #no banned pubg and design on sports activity
Don’t ben bupg plz
PUBG ❤
#unbanned pubg
Anonymous bhi reply me plzz
Don’t pubg
#unbanned pubg
#unban pubg.. Pubg ka ban hatao plz
Don’t banned pubg
#unbanned pibg
Anonymous bhi
Mera reply do comment me taha likho me smjoon ap ne reply Dia
Sir No Ban Pubg Mobile Thank You PTA
GOVERNMENT BE LIKE :-
BAN PUBG
PAKI TECH GUYS :-
HAVE YOU EVER HEARED OF VPN
Please don’t ban pubg in Pakistan. We are students and we play it in our spare time.it is not harmful.
#nobannedpubg No ban Pubg please
Pubg se ban hataoo
It is not harmful
#nobanned Pubg
Anonymous bhi reply do taha likho taky me smjh jaoo apny reply Dia hai ap se bt krni
PUBG ❤❤
Tiktok per jo khusre Sara Sara din nachtey hain Unper koi ban nhi, Pakistani actresses jo Gandey Gandey item number karti hain unko sitara e imtiaz dete Ho, Aur ban Pubg ko kar rahay ho. Jahan tak baat hey suicide ki to Pakistan main pata nahi Kitney students har saal studies Kay burden say suicide kartey hain , ager ban Karna hay to Pehley education system ko ban Karo.
Good well said bro
Don’t ban pubg. It is just fun to play. We play pubg in our spare time.
Anonymous ke Public request krte hai sir PUBG Ban na krne plz #unbanned pubg
Hello sir
Pubg is a part of our life many problem in our life but no can reason for ban game ma people play pubg and support our family please sir please
#NOPUNGBAN
Sir plz
#unbanned pubg
PUBG ❤❤❤
PUBG ❤❤❤❤
#unbanned pubg
#nobanned Pubg
Anonymous bhi reply do taha likho taky me smjh jaoo apny reply Dia hai ap se bt krni Hai
PubG isn’t harmful at all.
Whoever plays it,it’s his/her choice and nobody has the right to say anything about it
Sir public aram se ghar bethe hai to ise wajha se ni to har ghar main he Corona se koi marna tha…… Request krty hn ap se PUBG❤ k liye.
#unbanned pubg
#nobanned Pubg
Pubg 💓💓
Pubg se ban htaoo
Please don’t do this this game is not destroy people minded. He was both children dead its not blame the pubg game blame on our minds.
Just Think On My Opinion!!
#UNBAN_PUBG
THANK YOU SIR