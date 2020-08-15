Sign inSubscribe
ECONOMY

CPEC Authority launches internship programme for youth

By APP
Gen Asim Bajwa

ISLAMABAD: China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman Lt Gen (r) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Saturday announced the launch of a three-month internship aimed at human and social development.

In a series of tweets, Bajwa said in the spirit of youth empowerment, CPEC has offered the youth an opportunity to develop skills and experiences that would allow the country to grow and prosper in the future.

With 60 per cent of the population falling under the youth category, a tremendous opportunity exists to develop young leaders with maximum productivity vis-à-vis other regional economies, he said.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBusiness community stresses industry-academia linkages, seeks steps for economic growth
Next articlePaper mills increase prices for the second time in a month
Avatar
APP

59 COMMENTS

  1. I’m freshly graduate from University of Karachi in Environmental science it will honour for me ti be a part of any of your project

  3. Aoa I am freshly graduated from university of Agriculture faisalabad in environment sciences it honor for me if I join any your project.
    Thanks

  5. Sir i am a fresh student doing master for international Islamic university. But kindly abhi tak koi job be nahee mili. So i am fresh student i have no any experience. But kindly mein na be internship karna chahty huu

  7. I have done my B.Tech Hons in Electrical engineering from Indus University I’m currently working in K-Electric as senior assistant Engineer preventive maintenance last 6 years

  14. Assalamualaikum sir I graduate send my CV on your email for internship but delever massage said didn’t match email how possible what could I do

  17. Aoa! I m regular student of MA part 2 with ( leadership and management subject) From Federal college of education Islamabad University of punjab..

  19. The form CPEC Authority Internship Program is no longer accepting responses.
    Try contacting the owner of the form if you think this is a mistake.
    ???
    Google form is showing this message?
    what to do?

  21. The form CPEC Authority Internship Program is no longer accepting responses.
    Try contacting the owner of the form if you think this is a mistake.
    Whats the problem?

  22. I’m freshly graduate from University of islamiya in advance computer studies it will honour for me ti be a part of any of your project

  25. Salaam..I am recently graduated from university of Karachi department of computer science and looking forward to my related platform.

  30. AOA, I am fresh graduate from Wuzhou university china, I have done Mechanical engineering, I want to be a part of CPEC, Please guide me

  41. Salam plz help .. by mistake i have put a wrong digit in my phone number in the c.v I attached in the form . But another place in the form number is correct .. now wat should I do ….

  45. Sir I am send the application for internship but now a not call me and not mail for cpec authority me plz what a I am eligible or not eligible plz guide me I am waiting for call

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Pakistan’s rising housing crunch devours fertile land

FAISALABAD: A mounting housing crunch is fast devouring Pakistan’s agricultural lands, which may have cascading effects on the country’s food security in years to come. The...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan receives third tranche of IMF loan

ISLAMABAD: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday announced that it had received the third tranche of International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) $6 billion...
Read more
HEADLINES

KP govt moves to resolve issues faced by marble industry

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has assured that serious steps would immediately be taken to address the problems faced by the marble industry...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt postpones fiscal board meeting

The government has postponed a scheduled meeting of the Monetary and Fiscal Policies Coordination Board due to the unavailability of State Bank of Pakistan...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

KP govt moves to resolve issues faced by marble industry

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has assured that serious steps would immediately be taken to address the problems faced by the marble industry...

EU fines Moody’s 3.7m euros over conflicts of interest

Govt postpones fiscal board meeting

Tabish Gauhar given additional charge of petroleum ministry

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.