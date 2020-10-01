Italy-Pakistan Footwear Technological Centre inaugurated in Lahore

The governments of Pakistan and Italy, through the Pakistan Footwear Manufacturers Association, have inaugurated the Italy-Pakistan Footwear Technological Centre (IPFTC) in Lahore.
The establishment of IPFTC was made possible by PFMA with the cooperation and support of Italy’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Economic Development, Italian Embassy in Islamabad, Italian Trade Commission, Assomac and PISIE, said a statement issued on Thursday.
“IPFTC is equipped with a CAD-CAM pattern grading/cutting and a mechanical-physical testing laboratory for footwear,” the statement read. “All the machinery and technical assistance for this project has been provided by the Italian government, while Pakistan arranged premises and paid costs of transportation and customs duty.”
The inaugural ceremony was graced by Punjab Industries Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, Italian Ambassador to Pakistan Andreas Ferrarese, Italian Trade Commissioner Dr Amadeo Scarpa, Deputy Commissioner A R Daudpota and IPFTC & Footwear Design Studio Consultant Mario Pucci.
Speaking on the occasion, PFMA Chairman Muhammad Younas said, “I’m grateful to the Italian ambassador whose personal efforts have made this project a success. PFMA will always remember the great contribution and efforts of His Excellency Andreas Ferrarese for his great support to the country’s footwear industry.”
He said the IPFTC would strengthen industrial ties between the two countries, besides helping local manufacturers to enhance the quality their productivity and bring it at par with international standards. PFMA will fully utilise this facility for development of the local footwear industry so that high quality shoes are exported from Pakistan, he added.
In his video address, Italian Ambassador Andreas Ferrarese lauded PFMA for turning this project into reality. “IPFTC’s state-of-the-art machinery will enable PFMA and its member to tackle every changing need of this industry. This cooperation will strengthen our conventional ties with Pakistan and help the local industry to explore better opportunities in international markets.”
IPFTC Consultant Mario Pucci stated, “This facility is the outcome of four years of relentless efforts by both governments to forge strong business ties. IPFTC will offer complete environment for footwear industry to adapt to most advance techniques to develop quality products and enhance their existing skills to meet ever-changing demand of international market. Our cooperation will continue to thrive with more business opportunity.”
There is certainly a great deal to know about this subject. I love all of the points you’ve made.
It’s genuinely very complicated in this active life to listen news on Television, so I only use the web for that purpose, and get the most up-to-date information.
I quite like reading a post that can make people think. Also, thank you for permitting me to comment!
Everything is very open with a precise description of the issues. It was truly informative. Your site is very useful. Thank you for sharing!
Because the admin of this web site is working, no doubt very soon it will be famous, due to its quality contents.
Hi it’s me, I am also visiting this web site regularly, this website is genuinely good and the people are genuinely sharing nice thoughts.
Hi! Quick question that’s totally off topic. Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly? My blog looks weird when browsing from my iphone 4. I’m trying to find a template or plugin that might be able to correct this problem. If you have any recommendations, please share. Many thanks!
When I originally left a comment I appear to have clicked on the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and now every time a comment is added I recieve 4 emails with the exact same comment. There has to be an easy method you can remove me from that service? Many thanks!
Plz Tell me the Address of this institute.
Very good information. Lucky me I recently found your blog by accident (stumbleupon). I’ve book marked it for later!
If some one needs to be updated with newest technologies afterward he must be pay a visit this web site and be up to date daily.
Every weekend i used to go to see this web site, because i wish for enjoyment, since this this web site conations in fact good funny material too.
Hi, I wish for to subscribe for this weblog to get most up-to-date updates, so where can i do it please help.
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates. I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time and was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something like this. Please let me know if you run into anything. I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your new updates.
I do believe all of the ideas you have introduced in your post. They’re very convincing and will definitely work. Nonetheless, the posts are very short for newbies. Could you please prolong them a bit from next time? Thanks for the post.
Great blog here! Also your web site rather a lot up very fast! What host are you using? Can I am getting your affiliate hyperlink on your host? I want my website loaded up as quickly as yours lol
Good day I am so glad I found your web site, I really found you by mistake, while I was searching on Askjeeve for something else, Nonetheless I am here now and would just like to say thanks for a tremendous post and a all round enjoyable blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to go through it all at the moment but I have saved it and also added your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read more, Please do keep up the awesome work.
The instructions on programming are easy and comprehensible.
It’s genuinely very difficult in this active life to listen news on Television, therefore I simply use internet for that reason, and obtain the most up-to-date information.
It is an in-line water softener and filter that yields 7 gallons of soft, clean water per minute.
Now your project Singapore is right
More than doubtless, your water softener is working just fine, it just hasn’t realized that it was out of salt.
Every weekend i used to go to see this web page, because i wish for enjoyment, as this this web site conations truly good funny information too.
whoah this weblog is excellent i like reading your articles. Keep up the good work! You realize, many individuals are searching round for this info, you can help them greatly.
Hey there everybody at pakistantoday.com.pk! I’m the founder of StarLightBreeze.com Guided Meditations Online Site. I want to share my free of charge reflection audio lectures such as Guided Meditation for Kids Sleep and Guided Meditation for Easing Study and Exam Stress with everybody at pakistantoday.com.pk to aid you to manage anxiety and also unwind. Much Love xox
Having read this I thought it was really informative. I appreciate you spending some time and effort to put this content together. I once again find myself spending way too much time both reading and posting comments. But so what, it was still worth it!
If some one desires expert view regarding blogging and site-building after that i recommend him/her to visit this blog, Keep up the nice work.
Buena bro ,buen article
I am in fact glad to read this webpage posts which consists of plenty of helpful data, thanks for providing these kinds of data.
Superb, what a website it is! This webpage presents helpful information to us, keep it up.
I’m very happy to discover this site. I need to to thank you for ones time due to this wonderful read!! I definitely loved every bit of it and I have you bookmarked to see new things in your website.
Quality content is the important to be a focus for the viewers to pay a visit the site, that’s what this site is providing.
Very good flow. I have noted some points from content. Hopefully it will work for me. Thank you
I just read this post and found it really helpful to my queries. Thank you for posting this.
Such awesome news to start the day.
The instructions on programming are easy and comprehensible. thanks