Italy-Pakistan Footwear Technological Centre inaugurated in Lahore

The governments of Pakistan and Italy, through the Pakistan Footwear Manufacturers Association, have inaugurated the Italy-Pakistan Footwear Technological Centre (IPFTC) in Lahore.

The establishment of IPFTC was made possible by PFMA with the cooperation and support of Italy’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Economic Development, Italian Embassy in Islamabad, Italian Trade Commission, Assomac and PISIE, said a statement issued on Thursday.

“IPFTC is equipped with a CAD-CAM pattern grading/cutting and a mechanical-physical testing laboratory for footwear,” the statement read. “All the machinery and technical assistance for this project has been provided by the Italian government, while Pakistan arranged premises and paid costs of transportation and customs duty.”

The inaugural ceremony was graced by Punjab Industries Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, Italian Ambassador to Pakistan Andreas Ferrarese, Italian Trade Commissioner Dr Amadeo Scarpa, Deputy Commissioner A R Daudpota and IPFTC & Footwear Design Studio Consultant Mario Pucci.

Article continues after this advertisement

Speaking on the occasion, PFMA Chairman Muhammad Younas said, “I’m grateful to the Italian ambassador whose personal efforts have made this project a success. PFMA will always remember the great contribution and efforts of His Excellency Andreas Ferrarese for his great support to the country’s footwear industry.”

He said the IPFTC would strengthen industrial ties between the two countries, besides helping local manufacturers to enhance the quality their productivity and bring it at par with international standards. PFMA will fully utilise this facility for development of the local footwear industry so that high quality shoes are exported from Pakistan, he added.

In his video address, Italian Ambassador Andreas Ferrarese lauded PFMA for turning this project into reality. “IPFTC’s state-of-the-art machinery will enable PFMA and its member to tackle every changing need of this industry. This cooperation will strengthen our conventional ties with Pakistan and help the local industry to explore better opportunities in international markets.”

IPFTC Consultant Mario Pucci stated, “This facility is the outcome of four years of relentless efforts by both governments to forge strong business ties. IPFTC will offer complete environment for footwear industry to adapt to most advance techniques to develop quality products and enhance their existing skills to meet ever-changing demand of international market. Our cooperation will continue to thrive with more business opportunity.”