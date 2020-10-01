Sign inSubscribe
ECONOMY

Italy-Pakistan Footwear Technological Centre inaugurated in Lahore

By News Desk

The governments of Pakistan and Italy, through the Pakistan Footwear Manufacturers Association, have inaugurated the Italy-Pakistan Footwear Technological Centre (IPFTC) in Lahore.

The establishment of IPFTC was made possible by PFMA with the cooperation and support of Italy’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Economic Development, Italian Embassy in Islamabad, Italian Trade Commission, Assomac and PISIE, said a statement issued on Thursday.

“IPFTC is equipped with a CAD-CAM pattern grading/cutting and a mechanical-physical testing laboratory for footwear,” the statement read. “All the machinery and technical assistance for this project has been provided by the Italian government, while Pakistan arranged premises and paid costs of transportation and customs duty.”

The inaugural ceremony was graced by Punjab Industries Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, Italian Ambassador to Pakistan Andreas Ferrarese, Italian Trade Commissioner Dr Amadeo Scarpa, Deputy Commissioner A R Daudpota and IPFTC & Footwear Design Studio Consultant Mario Pucci.

Article continues after this advertisement

Speaking on the occasion, PFMA Chairman Muhammad Younas said, “I’m grateful to the Italian ambassador whose personal efforts have made this project a success. PFMA will always remember the great contribution and efforts of His Excellency Andreas Ferrarese for his great support to the country’s footwear industry.”

He said the IPFTC would strengthen industrial ties between the two countries, besides helping local manufacturers to enhance the quality their productivity and bring it at par with international standards. PFMA will fully utilise this facility for development of the local footwear industry so that high quality shoes are exported from Pakistan, he added.

In his video address, Italian Ambassador Andreas Ferrarese lauded PFMA for turning this project into reality. “IPFTC’s state-of-the-art machinery will enable PFMA and its member to tackle every changing need of this industry. This cooperation will strengthen our conventional ties with Pakistan and help the local industry to explore better opportunities in international markets.”

IPFTC Consultant Mario Pucci stated, “This facility is the outcome of four years of relentless efforts by both governments to forge strong business ties. IPFTC will offer complete environment for footwear industry to adapt to most advance techniques to develop quality products and enhance their existing skills to meet ever-changing demand of international market. Our cooperation will continue to thrive with more business opportunity.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleECNEC approves road infrastructure, other development projects worth billions
Next articleSindh CNG pumps to remain closed throughout winter
News Desk

36 COMMENTS

  7. Hi! Quick question that’s totally off topic. Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly? My blog looks weird when browsing from my iphone 4. I’m trying to find a template or plugin that might be able to correct this problem. If you have any recommendations, please share. Many thanks!

  8. When I originally left a comment I appear to have clicked on the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and now every time a comment is added I recieve 4 emails with the exact same comment. There has to be an easy method you can remove me from that service? Many thanks!

  14. Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates. I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time and was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something like this. Please let me know if you run into anything. I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your new updates.

  15. I do believe all of the ideas you have introduced in your post. They’re very convincing and will definitely work. Nonetheless, the posts are very short for newbies. Could you please prolong them a bit from next time? Thanks for the post.

  16. Great blog here! Also your web site rather a lot up very fast! What host are you using? Can I am getting your affiliate hyperlink on your host? I want my website loaded up as quickly as yours lol

  17. Good day I am so glad I found your web site, I really found you by mistake, while I was searching on Askjeeve for something else, Nonetheless I am here now and would just like to say thanks for a tremendous post and a all round enjoyable blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to go through it all at the moment but I have saved it and also added your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read more, Please do keep up the awesome work.

  24. whoah this weblog is excellent i like reading your articles. Keep up the good work! You realize, many individuals are searching round for this info, you can help them greatly.

  25. Hey there everybody at pakistantoday.com.pk! I’m the founder of StarLightBreeze.com Guided Meditations Online Site. I want to share my free of charge reflection audio lectures such as Guided Meditation for Kids Sleep and Guided Meditation for Easing Study and Exam Stress with everybody at pakistantoday.com.pk to aid you to manage anxiety and also unwind. Much Love xox

  26. Having read this I thought it was really informative. I appreciate you spending some time and effort to put this content together. I once again find myself spending way too much time both reading and posting comments. But so what, it was still worth it!

  31. I’m very happy to discover this site. I need to to thank you for ones time due to this wonderful read!! I definitely loved every bit of it and I have you bookmarked to see new things in your website.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Dawood hopeful of Pakistan’s exports reaching $50bn in FY23

ISLAMABAD: Adviser for Commerce and Investment Razzaq Dawood on Sunday expressed hope that the country’s exports would reach at $50 billion by following the...
Read more
HEADLINES

FBR data centre compromised, all websites down

Hackers on Saturday attacked Pakistan’s largest data centre run by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and managed to break the hyper-V software by...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pak-UK Business Council to meet with UK investors to lure foreign investment

ISLAMABAD: The Pak-UK Business Council will hold meeting with investors in London next month to lure foreign investment in diversified fields in Pakistan besides...
Read more
HEADLINES

OGRA advises SNGPL to halt recovery of material cost from consumers

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has advised Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) to immediately stop charging gas consumers with Rs744...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Taliban gains unnerve investors

LONDON: The Taliban’s rapid advance towards Kabul is not only causing concern about Afghanistan’s future but also about the impact on other countries in...

Pakistan exports first consignment of locally manufactured smartphones

MG vows to fulfill commitments amid semiconductor shortage

Forex reserves to witness record rise, says Reza Baqir

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.