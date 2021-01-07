Sign inSubscribe
US trade deficit rises to more than 14-year high

WASHINGTON: The United States’ trade deficit surged to its highest level in more than 14 years in November as businesses boosted imports to replenish inventories, offsetting a rise in exports.

The Commerce Department said on Thursday the trade gap widened 8.0pc to $68.1 billion in November, the highest level since August 2006. The deficit in October was unrevised at $63.1 billion. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the trade shortfall increasing to $65.2 billion in November.

Imports jumped 2.9pc to $252.3 billion. Goods imports accelerated 3.0pc to $214.1 billion, the highest since May 2019. Exports rose 1.2pc to $184.2 billion. Goods exports advanced 1.0pc to $127.7 billion.

Rising imports and the resulting widening in the trade deficit are a drag on gross domestic product. But much of the imports likely ended up in warehouses, boosting inventories. The accumulation of inventories is likely to counter the hit to GDP from imports.

The economy is expected to have expanded at around a 5pc annualized rate in the fourth quarter, with the bulk of the rise in gross domestic product seen coming from inventory investment. The economy grew at a historic 33.4pc pace in the third quarter after shrinking at a 31.4pc rate in the April-June period, the deepest since the government started keeping records in 1947.

