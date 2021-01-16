Annual maintenance of 500kV Rawat grid station to be carried on Jan 18-19

ISLAMABAD: The spokesman of National Transmission and Despatch Company Ltd (NTDC) has said that the annual maintenance work on 132kV Bus Bar at 500kV Rawat Grid Station will be carried out on 18 & 19 January 2021.

Subsequently, partial load management will be observed from 9 am to 5 pm on 132kV and 66kV grid stations of IESCO, said a press release issued on Saturday.

The spokesman said that these grid stations and feeders include Chakwal, Chakri, Adyala, Gujar Khan, Jatli, Badshaan, Pinanwal, Dandot, Talagang, Choa Syedan Shah, Noorpur Sethi, Bhagwal, Jand, Lakarmar, Danda Shah Bilawal and Tamman. However, there will be complete shutdown at 132kV grid station Dina and its connected feeders.

The spokesman appealed to the consumers for their cooperation so that the maintenance is completed timely. He said that annual maintenance of Bus Bar at 500kV Rawat grid station will result in smooth and uninterrupted power supply and facilitate consumers of Chakwal, Rawalpindi and Islamabad areas.