Apple seeks engineers to develop 6G connectivity

ISLAMABAD: Apple launched its first iPhones with 5G wireless speeds just a few months ago and now it’s looking to start work on sixth-generation cellular connectivity (6G), indicating it wants to be a leader in the technology rather than relying on other companies.

The California-based company this week posted job ads seeking wireless system research engineers for current and next-generation networks. The listings are for positions at Apple’s offices in Silicon Valley and San Diego, where the company works on wireless technology development and chip design.

“You will have the unique and rewarding opportunity to craft next generation wireless technology that will have deep impact on future Apple products,” according to the job announcement.

“In this role you will be at the centre of a cutting-edge research group responsible for creating next generation disruptive radio access technologies over the next decade.”

People hired for the positions will “research and design next generation [6G] wireless communication systems for radio access networks” and “participate in industry/academic forums passionate about 6G technology”.

Industry watchers don’t expect 6G to roll out until about 2030, but the job listings indicate Apple wants to be involved at the earliest stages in the development of the new technology.

Last year, Apple joined an alliance of companies working on standards for 6G and other next-generation cellular technologies. The standards and timing for 6G are still loosely defined, but some analysts say the technology could enable speeds more than 100 times faster than 5G.

The job listings are another signal of Apple’s continued push into developing more technology in-house. The company has designed main processors for the iPhone and iPad and last year expanded that effort to the Mac.

It has also ramped up work on its own custom screens and camera technologies, in addition to wireless chips for AirPods, Apple Watch and precise location data.