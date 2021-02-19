Sign inSubscribe
ECONOMY

President Alvi for enhanced trade ties with Vietnam

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday called for enhanced trade and investment cooperation between Pakistan and Vietnam.

The president said this while talking to Ambassador-designate to Vietnam Samina Mehtab, according to a statement issued on Friday.

Dr Alvi emphasised the need for more political and cultural exchanges between the two countries, saying that cooperation between Pakistan and Vietnam in different fields will further strengthen their bilateral relationship.

The president asked the ambassador-designate to promote trade and commercial relations with Vietnam, as Pakistan offered immense investment opportunities under the incumbent investor-friendly environment.

Article continues after this advertisement

He further asked the ambassador to promote the positive image of the country as well as highlight its tourism potential, keeping in view Buddhist Gandhara civilization could be a destination of interest for Vietnamese tourists.

The president congratulated Samina Mehtab over her appointment as Pakistan’s ambassador to Vietnam and hoped that she would work for further enhancing bilateral relations with Vietnam.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleApple seeks engineers to develop 6G connectivity
Next articleThree mobile phone companies to set up manufacturing plants in Pakistan
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

ECONOMY

Oil imports drop 20.9pc to $5.64bn in seven months

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's oil import bill witnessed a reduction of 20.90pc during the first seven months of the current fiscal year on a year-on-year (YoY)...
Read more
ECONOMY

ECC approves revocation of Neelum-Jhelum surcharge with immediate effect

Committee okays gradual abolishment of advance income tax on telecom sector; approves increase in ghee price at USC outlets by Rs30 per kg
Read more
GOVERNANCE

Pakistan, Tajikistan sign customs cooperation agreement

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Tajikistan have signed a customs cooperation agreement to enhance mutual assistance, a statement issued on Friday read. According to details, Ambassador of Pakistan...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

KP govt introduces online system to monitor uplift projects in tribal districts

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has introduced an online system to actively monitor tribal districts’ development programme. As per officials, each project under the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

GOVERNANCE

KP govt introduces online system to monitor uplift projects in tribal...

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has introduced an online system to actively monitor tribal districts’ development programme. As per officials, each project under the...

Three mobile phone companies to set up manufacturing plants in Pakistan

President Alvi for enhanced trade ties with Vietnam

Apple seeks engineers to develop 6G connectivity

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.