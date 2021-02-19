President Alvi for enhanced trade ties with Vietnam

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday called for enhanced trade and investment cooperation between Pakistan and Vietnam.

The president said this while talking to Ambassador-designate to Vietnam Samina Mehtab, according to a statement issued on Friday.

Dr Alvi emphasised the need for more political and cultural exchanges between the two countries, saying that cooperation between Pakistan and Vietnam in different fields will further strengthen their bilateral relationship.

The president asked the ambassador-designate to promote trade and commercial relations with Vietnam, as Pakistan offered immense investment opportunities under the incumbent investor-friendly environment.

He further asked the ambassador to promote the positive image of the country as well as highlight its tourism potential, keeping in view Buddhist Gandhara civilization could be a destination of interest for Vietnamese tourists.

The president congratulated Samina Mehtab over her appointment as Pakistan’s ambassador to Vietnam and hoped that she would work for further enhancing bilateral relations with Vietnam.