Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Biden on track to apply Trump-era rule targeting Chinese tech supply chain concerns

By Agencies

WASHINGTON: The Biden administration plans to allow a Trump-era rule targeting Chinese technology firms deemed to pose a threat to the United States to go into effect despite objections from US businesses, the US Commerce Department said.

The department issued an interim final rule in the final days of the Trump administration aimed at addressing information and communications technology supply chain concerns and said it would become effective after a 60-day period of public comment.

On Friday, a Commerce spokeswoman said in a statement the department would continue to accept public comment on the rule until March 22, when it would go into effect.

The US Chamber of Commerce and groups representing major industries raised concerns in a letter to the Commerce Department in January that the interim rule gave it “nearly unlimited authority to intervene in virtually any commercial transaction between US companies and their foreign counterparts that involves technology, with little to no due process, accountability, transparency, or coordination with other government programs.”

Article continues after this advertisement

Business Roundtable, a group representing major US chief executives, said earlier the proposal is “unworkable for US businesses in its current form.”

The Wall Street Journal first reported the Biden administration’s plans.

As the Commerce Department is still accepting public comments, it may still revise the rule based on objections from businesses and others.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleIndia’s Reliance partners with Google, Facebook for digital payment network bid
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

India’s Reliance partners with Google, Facebook for digital payment network bid

NEW DELHI: India’s conglomerate Reliance Industries has partnered with Facebook Inc, Google and fintech player Infibeam to set up a national digital payment network,...
Read more
World Business News

Biden scores legislative win as House passes $1.9tr Covid-19 relief plan

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden scored his first legislative win as the House of Representatives passed his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package early Saturday, though...
Read more
World Business News

Airbus exploring hybrid-electric aircraft technology

PARIS: Airbus is working on hybrid-electric propulsion among the options for reducing jetliner emissions, the European planemaker said on Friday. It disclosed the initiative in...
Read more
World Business News

Oil drops on dollar strength and OPEC+ supply expectations

LONDON: Oil prices fell on Friday as bond price rout led to gains in the US dollar while crude supply is expected to rise...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

GOVERNANCE

Sindh uplift package to be finalised soon: Asad Umar  

HYDERABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has said the government is committed to finalising the development package for Sindh...

Ex-PSM chief, others acquitted in canteen contract reference

Utility stores run out of sugar

PPL’s half-year profit rises 7pc to Rs26bn

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.