Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Tesla rallies after Ark Invest predicts $3,000 stock price

By Agencies

Shares of Tesla jumped over 6pc on Monday, getting a lift from a bullish report from Ark Invest, an influential shareholder in the electric car maker.

Ark Invest said in a report on Friday it expects Tesla’s stock price to more than quadruple to $3,000 by 2025. Tesla was last trading at $698 a share.

The asset management company run by Cathie Wood also predicted Tesla’s electric vehicle revenue would reach between $234 billion and $367 billion by 2025.

Tesla’s total revenue in 2020 grew 28pc to $31.5 billion.

Article continues after this advertisement

Popular with retail investors, the Ark Innovation exchange traded fund owns Tesla shares worth close to $2.5 billion. Tesla accounts for about 10pc of the $24 billion Ark Innovation fund, making it the fund’s largest investment.

Ark Innovation rose 2.5pc on Monday and is up over 200pc in the past 12 months.

Tesla is down over 20pc from its January record high and is up around 700pc over the past 12 months.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCurrent account deficit shrinks 75pc to $50m in February
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

Oil climbs on demand recovery expectation despite European lockdowns

NEW YORK: Oil prices edged higher on Monday after a broad sell-off last week, as market players were hopeful demand will rebound later this...
Read more
FINANCE

Saudi Aramco’s debt-to-equity ratio more than doubles in 2020

DUBAI: Saudi Arabian oil giant Aramco’s net debt-to-equity ratio more than doubled to 55pc in 2020 from 26pc a year earlier, the company said...
Read more
World Business News

Turkish lira plunges to near record low after Erdogan sacks central bank chief

ISTANBUL: Turkey's lira briefly fell 15pc to near its all-time low on Monday after President Tayyip Erdogan's shock weekend ousting of a hawkish central...
Read more
World Business News

Brent oil may stabilize in support zone of $62.71-$63.29

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may stabilize in a support zone of $62.71-$63.29 per barrel and then retest a resistance at $65.15. A correction from the March...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

GOVERNANCE

Karachi Green Line BRT to become operational by August

ISLAMABAD: As the Sindh government had deferred the timeline for operationalisation of the much-awaited Green Line Bus Rapid Transport System in Karachi, Planning Minister Asad...

Land automation helps PLRA collect Rs7.4bn in eight months

Chinese agrichemical giant to set up Rs700m plant in Allama Iqbal SEZ

Saudi Aramco’s debt-to-equity ratio more than doubles in 2020

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.