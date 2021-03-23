Sign inSubscribe
GOVERNANCE

Govt allows duty-free import of auto-disable syringes till June 31st

By Shahzad Paracha

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has allowed the import of auto-disable syringes till 31st June 2021, it emerged on Tuesday.

According to sources, President Dr Arif Alvi has issued an ordinance with regard to the import of raw material for manufacturing of auto-disable syringes within the current fiscal year.

Importers can now import auto-disable syringes with or without needless till June 31, 2021. In addition, they can also import raw material such as tubular metal needless as well as rubber gaskets for manufacturing of the same.

The FBR would not charge any sales tax and customs duty on the import of raw material/manufacturing of such syringes in the country.

Article continues after this advertisement

It may be noted that the ECC, on the request of the Ministry of National Health Regulation and Services, had given an approval to the import auto-disable syringes. Although the ECC’s was duly ratified by the federal cabinet, the government preferred to issue an ordinance in this regard instead of bringing the issue before the parliament.

It is pertinent to mention that the Task Force on Injection Safety, consisting of manufacturers, importers and private healthcare providers, had recommended NHS&RC to impose a ban on the import/manufacturing of conventional syringes, and that they must be converted into auto-disable syringes to stop hepatitis, HIV etc.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleWTO chief ‘disappointed’ in EU vaccine export restrictions
Avatar
Shahzad Paracha

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

GOVERNANCE

Pakistan to receive first purchase of over one million doses of Chinese vaccines by March-end: minister

Asad Umar says govt in talks to purchase another seven million doses of Sinopharm and CanSino vaccines
Read more
ECONOMY

SBP amends prudential regulations to encourage investment in REITs

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has amended prudential regulations to encourage enhanced participation and investment of banks and development financial institutions in the...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

Asad Umar for disbursement of additional PSDP funds to expedite development

ISLAMABAD: Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Minister Asad Umar on Tuesday directed the Planning Commission to allocate additional funds from the Public Sector Development...
Read more
HEADLINES

Facebook likely to launch operations in Pakistan

Facebook has proposed to initiate a number of projects in Pakistan, with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) offering the social media platform to open its first...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

ECONOMY

SBP amends prudential regulations to encourage investment in REITs

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has amended prudential regulations to encourage enhanced participation and investment of banks and development financial institutions in the...
Asad-Umar

Asad Umar for disbursement of additional PSDP funds to expedite development

Microsoft in talks to acquire messaging platform Discord for more than $10bn: report

Shares and oil slide as sanctions, virus fears strike

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.