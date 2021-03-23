Govt allows duty-free import of auto-disable syringes till June 31st

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has allowed the import of auto-disable syringes till 31st June 2021, it emerged on Tuesday.

According to sources, President Dr Arif Alvi has issued an ordinance with regard to the import of raw material for manufacturing of auto-disable syringes within the current fiscal year.

Importers can now import auto-disable syringes with or without needless till June 31, 2021. In addition, they can also import raw material such as tubular metal needless as well as rubber gaskets for manufacturing of the same.

The FBR would not charge any sales tax and customs duty on the import of raw material/manufacturing of such syringes in the country.

It may be noted that the ECC, on the request of the Ministry of National Health Regulation and Services, had given an approval to the import auto-disable syringes. Although the ECC’s was duly ratified by the federal cabinet, the government preferred to issue an ordinance in this regard instead of bringing the issue before the parliament.

It is pertinent to mention that the Task Force on Injection Safety, consisting of manufacturers, importers and private healthcare providers, had recommended NHS&RC to impose a ban on the import/manufacturing of conventional syringes, and that they must be converted into auto-disable syringes to stop hepatitis, HIV etc.