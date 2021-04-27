Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Oil rebounds to $66 ahead of OPEC+ meeting, India’s Covid surge weighs

By Agencies

LONDON: Oil rebounded to $66 a barrel on Tuesday on speculation that a meeting of producer group OPEC+ may tweak oil output policy to address India’s coronavirus crisis that could dent fuel demand.

OPEC and allies will hold a monitoring meeting on Tuesday instead of April 28 as planned earlier. A technical meeting on Monday had voiced concern about surging Covid-19 cases, although it kept its 2021 oil demand forecast unchanged.

Brent crude was up 58 cents, or 0.9 percent, at $66.23 a barrel by 0820 GMT, after dropping 0.7 percent on Monday. US oil gained 79 cents, or 1.3 percent, to $62.70.
“Oil prices are ticking up today on trader hopes that OPEC+ may address India’s demand destruction with supply policy amendments in its coming meeting,” said Bjornar Tonhaugen of Rystad Energy.

The group known as OPEC+ is set to slightly ease oil output cuts from May 1, as demand further recovers from the coronavirus crisis. The easing plan was agreed before the surge in Indian cases.

Article continues after this advertisement

India, the world’s third-largest crude importer, over the past 24 hours recorded 323,144 new cases, slightly below a worldwide peak of 352,991 reached on Monday. The number of deaths neared 200,000.

Others expect OPEC+ to stick to its easing policy.

“We still expect that the group will announce no changes to its plan,” ING Economics analysts said in a note.

Record OPEC+ supply cuts put in place last year have helped drive a recovery in oil prices from historic lows. About a year ago, US crude traded in negative territory due to a massive supply glut.

Also in focus this week will be the latest US oil inventory reports, which analysts expect will show a rise in crude stocks. The first report, from the American Petroleum Institute, is out at 2030 GMT.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGucci, Facebook file joint lawsuit against alleged counterfeiter
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

Gucci, Facebook file joint lawsuit against alleged counterfeiter

NEW YORK: Gucci and Facebook have filed a joint lawsuit in California against an individual who allegedly used the US group's social media platforms...
Read more
World Business News

Saudi Arabia introduces SR200 banknote

Saudi Arabia's central bank has introduced a new banknote worth 200 Saudi Riyal. The new banknote was launched on the fifth anniversary of the...
Read more
World Business News

Volkswagen warns of worsening output hit from chip shortage

BERLIN/LONDON: Volkswagen AG has warned managers to prepare for a bigger production hit in the second quarter than the first due to a global...
Read more
World Business News

Bitcoin tumbles below $50,000, other cryptos sink over Biden tax plans

NEW YORK: Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies posted sharp losses on Saturday, on concern that US President Joe Biden’s plan to raise capital gains taxes...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

CDWP okays two projects worth Rs196bn

ISLAMABAD: The government on Monday cleared two new development projects worth Rs196.5 billion, including the Hyderabad-Sukkur motorway at a cost of Rs191.47 billion aimed...

Punjab seeks $500m WB loan for rural water supply, sanitation

Saudi Arabia introduces SR200 banknote

Circular debt to remain over Rs1.1tr by 2023

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.