Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Oil prices rise as storm forms in Gulf, doubts emerge on Iran deal

By Agencies
Oil producers

SINGAPORE: Oil prices rose on Monday as a storm formed in the Gulf of Mexico and Iran said a three-month nuclear monitoring deal had expired, raising doubts about the future of indirect talks that could end U.S. sanctions on Iranian crude exports.

Brent crude oil futures for July rose 32 cents, or 0.5%, to $66.76 a barrel by 0143 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate for July was at $63.93 a barrel, up 35 cents, or 0.6%.

Oil prices fell last week after Iran’s president, Hassan Rouhani, said the United States was ready to lift sanctions on his country’s oil, banking and shipping sectors.

“Iran’s oil production has been rising in recent months, likely in anticipation of a lifting of the sanctions,” ANZ analysts said in a note on Monday.

Article continues after this advertisement

However, the speaker of Iran’s parliament said on Sunday a three-month monitoring deal between Tehran and the U.N. nuclear watchdog had expired and that its access to images from inside some Iranian nuclear sites would cease.

European diplomats said last week that failure to agree an extension of the monitoring deal would plunge wider, indirect talks between Washington and Tehran on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal into crisis. Those talks are due to resume in Vienna this week.

Former President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the deal in 2018 and re-imposed sanctions.

Meanwhile, a low pressure system located over the western Gulf of Mexico with winds of 30-35 miles per hour (48 to 56 km per hour) near and east of the center, has a 60% chance of becoming a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Friday.

Concerns of rising coronavirus cases in Asia capped price gains.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBitcoin down almost 50pc from year’s high
Next articleCrypto miners halt China business after Beijing cracks down, bitcoin tumbles
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

Crypto miners halt China business after Beijing cracks down, bitcoin tumbles

BEIJING: Cryptocurrency miners, including HashCow and BTC.TOP, have halted their China operations after Beijing intensified a crackdown on bitcoin mining and trading, hammering digital...
Read more
World Business News

Bitcoin down almost 50pc from year’s high

NEW YORK: Bitcoin fell 13% on Sunday after the world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency suffered another sell-off that left it down nearly 50% from...
Read more
World Business News

Oil drillers and Bitcoin miners bond over natural gas

NEW YORK: On US oil patches stretching along the Rockies and Great Plains, trailers hitched to trucks back up toward well pads to capture...
Read more
World Business News

IMF proposes $50bn plan to end the pandemic

WASHINGTON: The IMF on Friday proposed $50 billion plan to end the Covid-19 pandemic, with a target of vaccinating at least 40 percent of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

Crypto miners halt China business after Beijing cracks down, bitcoin tumbles

BEIJING: Cryptocurrency miners, including HashCow and BTC.TOP, have halted their China operations after Beijing intensified a crackdown on bitcoin mining and trading, hammering digital...
Oil producers

Oil prices rise as storm forms in Gulf, doubts emerge on Iran deal

Bitcoin down almost 50pc from year’s high

Profit E-Magazine Issue 142

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.