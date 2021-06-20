The whitespace in the $2 billion advertising industry of Pakistan

Pakistan is ranked as the 6th largest country in the world, and is one of the fastest growing economies in the South Asian region. This is mostly because of the fact that Pakistan’s internet penetration is only slightly higher than that of many of its neighbors. Behind these positive numbers has been the success of mobile internet, and how quickly the proliferation of 3G and 4G internet connections has taken place in recent years. While Pakistan was late to the mobile internet party, people are catching on quickly now that it has been here for a while. It is also precisely because of this that the business-to-business (B2B) market has seen great growth in recent years.

The importance of B2B clients for businesses may be understood from the fact that the B2B market is roughly four times the size of the B2B industry, with a global B2B e-commerce market size of $12.2 trillion in 2019. Businesses have begun to employ social media for marketing purposes to attract more customers and consumers to their doorstep. This was done through various digital marketing ad campaigns on social media platforms.