Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Pakistan, China to expedite promotion of investment, industrial cooperation

Meeting prioritises development projects in energy, infrastructure and social sectors

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China have agreed to promote investment and industrial cooperation on a fast track basis during the 15th Session of Pakistan-China Joint Economic Committee (JEC) on Economic, Trade, Scientific & Technical Cooperation held here on Wednesday.

The virtual meeting was co-chaired by Vice Minister of China Ren Hongbin and Economic Affairs Division Secretary Mian Asad Hayaud Din. 

In his opening remarks, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan commended the government of China for hosting the JEC after a long gap of eleven years and expressed his satisfaction at the successful seventy-year bilateral friendship between Pakistan and China. 

To highlight the significance of the event, Omar Ayub referred to the bilateral agreement for the establishment of the JEC, signed in 1982, and called it the basis of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Article continues after this advertisement

During the committee meeting, the minister highlighted that Pakistan and China are entering into the next phase of CPEC wherein Special Economic Zones (SEZs) are being established. “The SEZs would be helpful in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI), establishing industrial units, creating employment opportunities and boosting economic activities in the country,” he said.

“Similarly, the operationalisation of Gwadar Port will also create momentum in external trade,” he added.

China has been Pakistan’s largest trading partner for six consecutive years since 2015. At present, China is Pakistan’s main source of imports and second-largest export destination.

The Economic Affairs minister further highlighted that Pakistan has immense investment opportunities in various sectors. “Pakistan provides a conducive and liberal investment environment to foreign investors and entrepreneurs. All foreign investments are fully protected under Foreign Private Investment Promotion & Protection Act, 1976, and Protection of Economic Reforms Act, 1992. Now, SEZs are being established to meet global challenges of competitiveness with state-of-the-art infrastructure and connectivity,” he stated. 

Omar explained that the SEZ incentive package includes a ten-year exemption from income tax and a one-time exemption from all Customs duties and taxes on the import of capital goods.

He added that textile, leather, pharmaceutical and surgical industries of Pakistan are considered as best in the world and that products manufactured by these sectors are exported around the globe.

“Accordingly, Chinese investors can benefit from the huge potential of Pakistan’s industrial sector. In this regard, Small & Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) and the Board of Investment (BOI) can collaborate with Chinese counterparts for enhancing cooperation in the industrial sector,” he further added.

He also emphasised the importance of the agriculture sector for food security and rural development, inviting China for mutual cooperation in the areas of agricultural research, enhanced productivity, value addition and food processing through establishment of joint ventures (JVs) and business-to-business (B2B) contacts.

Furthermore, both sides also discussed matters related to development projects in energy, infrastructure and social sectors, agreeing to promote investment and industrial cooperation in these specific areas on a fast track basis. In addition, strengthening of cooperation under multilateral framework was also discussed. 

EAD Secretary Mian Asad Hayaud Din, while speaking at the occasion, shared his views regarding the promotion of bilateral trade cooperation, exchange of experience in the context of poverty alleviation, establishment of joint working groups.

In his concluding remarks, Vice Minister of China Ren Hongbin commented that the discussions on bilateral economic relations between delegates will meet the objectives of deepening bilateral relationship between the two countries.

He also hoped that the next session of Pak-China JEC will be held soon in Pakistan. 

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGovt to establish Afghanistan Relief Fund to provide humanitarian aid
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Govt to establish Afghanistan Relief Fund to provide humanitarian aid

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to establish the Afghanistan Relief Fund to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. In this regard, the Finance Ministry on...
Read more
HEADLINES

NRD Capital partners with i2i Ventures for early-stage investments in Pakistan

LAHORE: NRD Capital Management, a private equity manager headquartered in Atlanta, has announced that it will soon be partnering with Pakistan’s i2i Ventures for...
Read more
HEADLINES

Urea prices restored to controlled rates in Punjab

ISLAMABAD: Urea prices have been restored to controlled rates of Rs1,768 per bag by taking punitive measures in Punjab while the pricing structure is...
Read more
HEADLINES

PSX closes flat in range-bound session amid lack of triggers

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a range-bound session on Wednesday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index shedding 6.62 points (-0.02 percent) to close...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

PSX closes flat in range-bound session amid lack of triggers

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a range-bound session on Wednesday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index shedding 6.62 points (-0.02 percent) to close...

Brother Gas of UAE to set up plant in Pakistan

ADB-Pakistan

ADB approves $603m loan to support Pakistan’s Ehsaas programme

Oil prices ease as investors wait for assessment of Omicron’s impact

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.