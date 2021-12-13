Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Brent slips below $75 mark as crude oil prices lower

By Agencies

SINGAPORE: Crude oil prices edged lower on Monday after rallying in the early trade.

At 1400 hours GMT, Brent, the international benchmark for two-thirds of the world’s oil, shed $0.20 (-0.27 percent) to reach $74.95 a barrel. Similarly, the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) price reached $71.52 a barrel, down by $0.15 (-0.21 percent).

The price for Opec Basket was recorded at $75.09 a barrel with an increase of 5.15 percent, Arab Light was available at $77.20 with 2.65 percent decrease, and the price of Russian Sokol reached $77.85 with an increase of 2.83 percent.

The US shale producers have been disappointed with the Biden administration’s policies regarding the oil and gas industry for nearly a year now, and they voiced their disappointment at the World Petroleum Congress in Houston. While the US administration was calling repeatedly on OPEC+ to pump more oil to stop the rally in US gasoline prices, which hit a seven-year high a few months ago, it failed to reach out to domestic producers first for more supply, shale executives and industry associations said.

Article continues after this advertisement

Instead of asking OPEC+ and countries like Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Russia to pump more oil, the administration should have laid the foundations for a faster recovery of US oil production, which producers curtailed last year in response to the crash in demand and oil prices, the executives say.

Not that everyone would have listened. The oil companies have now switched to a “shareholder returns mode” from “record production mode” to finally reward investors after years of splurging on record production and seeing little (or in many cases, negative) cash flows.

Shale executives started to express their criticism of the Biden administration weeks ago, when officials openly pleaded with OPEC+ to increase supply to relieve prices at the pump in the United States. Now many of those executives gathered in Houston to reiterate their view that “you should have called us first.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleRupee loses more ground to US dollar, hits new low of 177.89
Next articlePSX sheds 519 points in low-volume session ahead of MPC meeting
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

OPEC maintains 2022 demand outlook

VIENNA: The OPEC has raised its global oil demand forecast for the first quarter of 2022 but left its full-year growth projection as it...
Read more
World Business News

Experts count coffee trees as prices hit 10-year highs

SAO PAULO: Coffee experts working for commodity trading houses are taking to the narrow, winding roads in Brazil’s Minas Gerais state as they tour...
Read more
World Business News

Crude oil snaps four-week losing streak with up to 8pc gain

SINGAPORE: Crude oil prices for two major benchmarks surged up to over 8 per cent after going down for four consecutive weeks. According to details,...
Read more
World Business News

Brent oil may drop into $71.88-$72.69 range; bearish next week

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may keep dropping into a range of $71.88-$72.69 per barrel, following a completion of the bounce from the Dec. 2 low...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Technical advisor likely to run Petroleum Division

ISLAMABAD: After three years of its rule, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is mulling over appointing a technical advisor in MP-I scale to look...

OPEC maintains 2022 demand outlook

PSX sheds 519 points in low-volume session ahead of MPC meeting

Brent slips below $75 mark as crude oil prices lower

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.