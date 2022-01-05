Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

IMF delays world economic outlook release till Jan 25

Fund likely to further downgrade global economic growth projections

By TLTP

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will release its World Economic Outlook on January 25, a week later than planned, to factor in the latest Covid-19 developments.

IMF Spokesperson Gerry Rice said, “The World Economic Outlook update will be launched on January 25 to allow our teams to incorporate the latest developments related to the Covid-19 pandemic into the economic forecasts.” The IMF spokesperson last month told reporters that the update is expected on Jan 19.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva last month told the media that the IMF was likely to further downgrade its global economic growth projections in January to reflect the emergence of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

In October, the IMF had forecast global economic growth of 5.9 percent in 2021 and 4.9 percent this year, while underscoring the uncertainty posed by the new coronavirus variants. The coronavirus has killed nearly 5.8 million people worldwide over the past two years.

Article continues after this advertisement

The economists expect the IMF to cut its economic forecast for the United States, the world’s largest economy, given the rapid spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant, as well as the failure of Congress to pass US President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion social and climate spending package.

In October, it had already slashed its forecast for US Gross Domestic Product growth in 2021 by a full percentage point to 6%, citing supply chain disruptions and a labour crunch, while forecasting growth of 5.2% in 2022. Since then, the pandemic has surged again, and divisions in Congress have deepened.

The United States set a global record of almost 1 million new coronavirus infections on Monday, according to a Reuters tally, and its daily average has totalled 486,000 cases over the last week, a rate higher than that of any other country.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleRoshan Digital Account inflows reach $3.16bn by 2021-end: SBP
Next articleGovt prepares draft of 5G policy
TLTP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

Indian court halts Amazon, Future arbitration in blow to US giant

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has halted arbitration proceedings between Indian conglomerate Future Group and its estranged U.S. partner Amazon.com in light of the...
Read more
World Business News

China’s market regulator fines Alibaba, Tencent for failing to report deals

SHANGHAI: China's top market regulator said on Wednesday it has fined units of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, Tencent Holdings Ltd, and Bilibili Inc for failing to...
Read more
World Business News

Oil steadies as investors weigh impact of Omicron surge

NEW DELHI: Oil prices steadied on Wednesday as investors assessed the impact of a massive spike in COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant,...
Read more
World Business News

Turkish lira weakens as inflation soars to highest in Erdogan era

ANKARA: Turkey's lira weakened 1.4 per cent on Tuesday as investors weighed the consequences of a surge in the country's inflation rate to its...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Essential commodities register decline in prices

ISLAMABAD: Prices of essential commodities have registered a decline due to administrative measures taken by provincial governments for reducing the gap between the wholesale...

PBIT sets up five global desks to increase investment in Punjab

Indian court halts Amazon, Future arbitration in blow to US giant

China’s market regulator fines Alibaba, Tencent for failing to report deals

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.