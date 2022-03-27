The cost of cheap petrol – this week in Pakistan’s economics and business twitterverse

There were a lot of rounds being raised in Pakistan’s startup scene in the week past, with both Jugnu and Colabs announcing their raising of millions of dollars, which kept us busy this week. However, that did not stop koondas, petrol prices, and the SBP to stay in the conversation. Ariba Shahid brings you all this and more in this week’s social media roundup.

If you’re an investor or obsessed with your portfolio, this is what you’re up to. Sadly no cool life.

Uber has no cars

Airbnb has no real estate

The Fed has no plan This is the new economy — Not Jerome Powell (@alifarhat79) March 24, 2022

The new world order is simple. Nothing tangible, just vibes.

Such a great time to pick a fight with IMF and subsidize fuel consumption. And if you say something like: oh but everyone else is doing it (fuel subsidies), please expect a 🤡 response. https://t.co/KkufRubGt8 — Azam A. Khan (@AzamAKhan2) March 24, 2022

Depleting reserves are no joke. But hey, as long as petrol I’d cheap.

Kia zamana aa gaya hai.. 3M T-bills yield rising by 55bps to 12% and no one cares. The cutoff was kept just below the psychological limit of 12% at 11.9999%. I never paid attention that cutoff was reported to 4 decimal places. Boss @abay_insaan_ban kuch roshni daalein https://t.co/EiD3djP7gF — DMKM (@2paisay) March 22, 2022

It’s been a while since we first heard of koonda. Still waiting, boss.

These should come with a disclaimer: Any connection to the discount rate is purely fictitious and totally coincidental — Tara (@tarazure) March 22, 2022

Terms and conditions apply, you’ve got to make that obvious.

While good, claims that #RekoDiq solves all our problems is pure politics.#RekoDiq gold production/year =0.78 ton (25K ounces)

USD=0.058 billion,Jan22 prices. Mine life=50 years Total USD value=2.87 billion#Pakistan's gold reserves, Jan 2022= 64.65 tonnes, USD 3.73 billion. — Sajid Amin Javed (@Sajidaminjaved) March 21, 2022

A gold mine is not a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow. It doesn’t solve all your problems.

Reminder that we import more than 90% of pulses and lentils in Pakistan. @rogueonomist does this impact us significantly? https://t.co/hKrDJIXiep — Mubariz Siddiqui (@MubarizSiddiqui) March 21, 2022

Remember when people said daal is for poor people and its cheap. Turns out, we import most of it and it’s expensive worldwide.

McDonald's closed 847 restaurants in Russia and left. Russians turned the logo 90 degrees. Welcome to "Uncle Vanya". Similar burgers, fries, etc. And much lower prices. Only Russian ingredients. pic.twitter.com/j2OIoIDqp9 — Pepe Escobar (@RealPepeEscobar) March 20, 2022

Business opportunity waits for no one. Cease it.

Accessibility is a joke if your ramps look like this. Corporate Pakistan, specifically banks are not the most inclusive places for everyone.

State Bank extends its monetary policy to music productions. Bravo @2paisay @abay_insaan_ban https://t.co/9DIrUd2uhW — Shahid Mehmood (@ShahidMohmand79) March 23, 2022

If the central bank of Jamaica can come up with a song on inflation and monetary policy, the sbp can come up with a song for overseas Pakistanis, the real Pakistanis.