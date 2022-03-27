Sign inSubscribe
OPINION

The cost of cheap petrol – this week in Pakistan’s economics and business twitterverse

By Ariba Shahid
There were a lot of rounds being raised in Pakistan’s startup scene in the week past, with both Jugnu and Colabs announcing their raising of millions of dollars, which kept us busy this week. However, that did not stop koondas, petrol prices, and the SBP to stay in the conversation. Ariba Shahid brings you all this and more in this week’s social media roundup. 

 

 

If you’re an investor or obsessed with your portfolio, this is what you’re up to. Sadly no cool life. 

 

The new world order is simple. Nothing tangible, just vibes. 

 

Depleting reserves are no joke. But hey, as long as petrol I’d cheap.

 

It’s been a while since we first heard of koonda. Still waiting, boss. 

 

Terms and conditions apply, you’ve got to make that obvious. 

A gold mine is not a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow. It doesn’t solve all your problems.

 

Remember when people said daal is for poor people and its cheap. Turns out, we import most of it and it’s expensive worldwide. 

 

Business opportunity waits for no one. Cease it.

 

Accessibility is a joke if your ramps look like this. Corporate Pakistan, specifically banks are not the most inclusive places for everyone. 

 

If the central bank of Jamaica can come up with a song on inflation and monetary policy, the sbp can come up with a song for overseas Pakistanis, the real Pakistanis.

Ariba Shahid
The author is a business journalist at Profit. She can be reached at [email protected] or at twitter.com/AribaShahid

