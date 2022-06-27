Pakistan’s Activ8 Games wins’ award in annual international competition

Orlando- June 21, 2022, Pakistan based Activ8 Games won the silver medal in the international Serious Play awards program for their digital leadership training game Empire. The Serious Play Conference is an annual international competition based in United States.

Empire is a facilitated real-time simulation played between teams. Teams use a mix of strategic thinking, offense, defense and communication to acquire territory and gain points. Learning objectives support agile leadership, communication, and team work. Empire was developed by Activ8 games based in Pakistan.

A joint venture between Activ8 Training & Development and Geni Team Solutions, Activ8 Games breaks new ground in Pakistan’s EdTech sector by developing digital game-based learning solutions for corporate learners.

Each year the Serious Play Conference recognizes excellence in the field of game-based learning development. Serious Play conference brings together professionals who are exploring the use of game-based learning, sharing their experience and working together to shape the future of training and education.