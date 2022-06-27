Sign inSubscribe
PARTNER CONTENT

Pakistan’s Activ8 Games wins’ award in annual international competition

By Press Release

Orlando- June 21, 2022, Pakistan based Activ8 Games won the silver medal in the international Serious Play awards program for their digital leadership training game Empire. The Serious Play Conference is an annual international competition based in United States.

Empire is a facilitated real-time simulation played between teams. Teams use a mix of strategic thinking, offense, defense and communication to acquire territory and gain points. Learning objectives support agile leadership, communication, and team work. Empire was developed by Activ8 games based in Pakistan.

A joint venture between Activ8 Training & Development and Geni Team Solutions, Activ8 Games breaks new ground in Pakistan’s EdTech sector by developing digital game-based learning solutions for corporate learners.

Each year the Serious Play Conference recognizes excellence in the field of game-based learning development. Serious Play conference brings together professionals who are exploring the use of game-based learning, sharing their experience and working together to shape the future of training and education.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
The rich got richer during the COVID pandemic | Profit Urdu
Next article
Tales of success – MSMS
Press Release
Press Release

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

KSB Pumps resumes production after 10 days

ISLAMABAD: The KSB Pumps Company Limited (KSBP) will resume plant operations from Thursday, just 10 days after it announced a temporary closure of its...

Smog Towers: A quick fix?

Standing Committee passes import, export bill to place power of approval with minister

Pakistan’s textile industry lays off 7 million workers, threatens to shut down

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Chief of Staff & Product Manager: Muhammad Faran Bukhari - Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.