Sign inSubscribe
FEATURED

Scrappy, cunning, and unrelenting – how Faisal Movers dethroned Daewoo

There has been a silent transition in the inter-city bus business. This is the story of how it happened

Posted by: Daniyal Ahmad

The first thing that hits you is the noise. It grows steadily as one approaches the Abdullah Travels terminal in the middle of Lahore’s Bund Road. But the closer you go the clearer it gets until, finally, the bustling of people, the roaring of engines, and the screaming of both bus conductors and children reaches crescendo.  

On the right day, you could romanticise the dusty realities of inter-city bus transport. On most, however, it seems an unglamourous affair. Since as far back as this industry has existed, the Abdullah Travels terminal has been the hub where all small-time bus companies have operated from. From Kohistan Express to Skyways and Hazara Movers, under the shade of the shoddy structure that stands at the terminal one can find any number of bus companies providing different rates and levels of comfort and service. 

Yet the star of the show at the terminal is undisputed — Faisal Movers. Founded in 2001, the company has since grown to become one of if not the largest providers of inter-city bus travel in Pakistan. In the two decades since they entered the business, they claim to have grown the biggest fleet in Pakistan, beating back Daewoo, and diversifying their business.

 

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please here. Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Choose Your Subscription Plan

Article continues after this advertisement

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Choose Your Subscription Plan


 

Daniyal Ahmad
The author is a member of the staff, and covers the automobile sector as a sector analyst. He can be reached at [email protected]

2 COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

FEATURED

Propelling financial inclusion through female participation

Despite recent efforts made by the State Bank along with other, smaller financial institutions, it seems that deeply-rooted social biases may continue to restrict female participation in the financial system
Read more
FEATURED

Help is here. But will kiryana stores take it?

A league of startups is trying to digitise small retailers. This might change retail altogether in Pakistan
Read more

Popular Posts

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.