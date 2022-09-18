Scrappy, cunning, and unrelenting – how Faisal Movers dethroned Daewoo

The first thing that hits you is the noise. It grows steadily as one approaches the Abdullah Travels terminal in the middle of Lahore’s Bund Road. But the closer you go the clearer it gets until, finally, the bustling of people, the roaring of engines, and the screaming of both bus conductors and children reaches crescendo.

On the right day, you could romanticise the dusty realities of inter-city bus transport. On most, however, it seems an unglamourous affair. Since as far back as this industry has existed, the Abdullah Travels terminal has been the hub where all small-time bus companies have operated from. From Kohistan Express to Skyways and Hazara Movers, under the shade of the shoddy structure that stands at the terminal one can find any number of bus companies providing different rates and levels of comfort and service.