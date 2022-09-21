Sign inSubscribe
Videos

The mechanics behind the panadol shortage | Featured in Profit

By Profit

Raids, hoarding and over regulating — You probably need a Panadol to figure out what’s going on.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAmericans in debt | Profit Urdu
Profit

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Videos
00:06:14

Americans in debt | Profit Urdu

Per capita, Americans are one of the most independent citizens in the world. A look at the problem and attempts to deal with it.
Read more
Videos
00:26:34

Dams: Dangerous, inefficient, expensive | Video Op-Ed

In this video OpEd hydrologist and engineer Dr Hassan Abbas systematically dismantles the arguments for big dams, be it storage, power generation or flood...
Read more
Videos
00:14:53

The barefaced lies of New Metro City | Featured in Profit

The pet project of Malik Riaz's grandson Bilal, the Gujar Khan project is not even approved yet by the RDA. Read Article: https://profit.pakistantoday.com.pk/2022/09/11/the-barefaced-lies-of-new-metro-city/
Read more
Videos
00:04:40

The Onion Crisis | Profit Explains

Profit Agriculture Sector Analyst Abdullah Niazi discusses the devastation caused by the current floods hitting, amongst other things, the entirety of the country’s onion-growing...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Economy to slow to 3.5pc in FY23 amid strong climate headwinds:...

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s economy is forecast to slow to 3.5 per cent in fiscal year 2023 amid devastating floods, policy tightening, and critical efforts to...

Cows and chillies – the CPEC plan to revamp agriculture and livestock 

TPL-TASC consortium to bid for telecom tower infrastructure

August sees single greatest contraction in auto financing

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.