The KIA Carnival: A curious case of seats and customs

You must have seen it on the roads. A massive multi-purpose-vehicle (MPV) with a sleek design. The KIA Carnival is a car that fits more categories than it should. The 11 seater monster is essentially a van – not even a soccer-mom minivan but simply a large car meant to transport around a dozen people. Except its front facelift and interior give it the look of a cushy SUV.

The car defies odds and expectations in terms of design. With this one car, KIA has taken aim at a number of different categories of buyers, including families, up-market consumers, and commercial vehicles.

However, what makes the case of the Carnival interesting is not its design or utility – but its pricing, and the way that pricing works. For a completely-built-up (CBU) car, in terms of features provided, it is incomparable in pricing to other ‘luxury’ CBUs. This is all thanks to the way Pakistan’s customs are levied, and perhaps the greatest ingenuity in the automotive industry.

The current Carnival also builds upon its predecessor of having the title of being one of the very few CBUs that could be imported in the midst of the national import ban. To add to its accolades, it was also one of the very few CBUs to have continuously dodge an incumbent government bent on stamping duties on cars. Albeit, neither of the two were due to its own doing but a stroke of sheer luck. Talk about living on a prayer.