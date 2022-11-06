Pakistan’s most successful designer brand is in trouble. But why?

Away from the glamorous highs you read about on glossy pages and fashion sections, the Pakistani fashion industry is gritty and unforgiving. At stake in this vast jungle of intertwined interests, connections, rivalries, and friendships are billions of rupees. And in the past two decades, perhaps no one has better embodied the intricacies, the ingenuity, and the controversy of this country’s fashion industry than Khadijah Shah.

Universally acknowledged as a creative genius, she is admired by some and derided by others. Unabashed, open, and well-spoken, in her time in the fashion industry she has been a part of many successful partnerships, launching successful collection after successful collection making her one of the most sought after names in both retail and high end fashion. One of her greatest achievements, perhaps, was putting the brand Sapphire on the map, and growing it to the heights that it has reached today. Yet more than anything else she is known for Élan — Shah’s own design house that, in her own words, she has imagined and curated as a citadel of style, confidence, and elegance. In short, it is her baby. And that baby, or at least a big part of it, is now up for sale.

Well placed sources in the fashion industry have told Profit that half of Élan’s ownership is being sold off for Rs 800 million to Sefam, a manufacturer and retailer of fabrics that owns well-known brands such as Bareeze. Why would Khadijah Shah, who first started developing Élan in 2004 with her mother, want to sell such a big stake in the brand that is known by her name? Mostly because of the Rs 700 million in debt that the company is saddled with. Those close to the negotiation have claimed that Élan started facing serious cash flow issues because of a lavish, high-rolling company culture coupled with an overly ambitious growth strategy. Matters were made worse when Élan went to informal and expensive financing sources, and despite its collections regularly being critically and commercially successful, the brand kept bleeding money.

At the end of the day, it is a question of how far Shah is willing to go to save the brand that is synonymous with her own name. Sefam buying shares would inject some serious money into Élan and also absorb its debts. For Bareeze, which has primarily been catering to a more senior clientele, with a bigger focus on chikan fabric, it is an opportunity to piggyback on Élan’s brand positioning to enter younger market segments with lawn and prét wear. Shah will be paid Rs 100 million in cash to hand over half of the equity and full management control in her brand to Sefam.

What are the details behind the dizzying zeniths and crushing nadirs of Élan? In an interview with Profit, Khadijah Shah responded vaguely. “Nobody will invest in Élan at a depressed price. They will invest in it, or in any brand for that matter, at exactly what its deserved valuation would be. Having said that, I want to clearly state that Élan is now at a stage in its growth trajectory where we are now open to considering external injection of finances to help us grow rapidly,” she tells us. In short? She very calmly said that while she cannot confirm anything at this stage, it is definitely on the cards. “We can’t confirm or deny any news or any figures relating to Sefam partnering with us. If and when we do partner with someone, we will announce it officially ourselves.” Profit’s sources, meanwhile, have confirmed that not only is the deal a certainty, but that Sefam will also take over management control given the reputation for poor corporate governance that Élan has developed.

