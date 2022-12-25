Sign inSubscribe
Automobile

Pakistani cars: Four-letter word that starts with S and ends with T

Why is the grass greener, more feature packed, and usually cheaper on the other side for Pakistani car buyers?

Posted by: Daniyal Ahmad

Let’s play a game. Profit wants you to look at any video of a new locally manufactured car, and count the number of times the reviewer presses down on the car, knocks on any of the panels, inspects places that none would ever really inspect, and says the words “They did not disappoint.” Most acquainted with the automotive space know why they’re doing this, but to the casual viewer it’s nothing short of circus gymnastics. So, why do they do this? 

They do this because they’re trying to inspect whether a locally made car, known as a completely knocked-down (CKD) unit, is as good as its imported counterpart or rivals, known as a completely built-up (CBU) unit. Everyone at this point knows that Pakistani cars are not the best in terms of quality. Those who disagree are more than welcome to scroll through PakWheels or other comparable websites and try not to suffer in agony when they outline the premium that Pakistani buyers pay on average for the honour of getting fewer features, or an outdated design. Or all of the above in some instances. 

Once you’ve recovered from the agony, you’ll see that the responses for why this is the case to be quite generic. They mostly boil down to: The industry is either still growing, it doesn’t have the scale like its rivals in those aforementioned social media posts, or our companies are just evil. However, as a customer this explains nothing. The more savvy amongst us will tell you to go and look at the customs codes, industrial policies, and productive capacities to make a fair comparison on the basis of total factor productivity. However, this makes no sense to most people and requires far too much effort than anyone’s willing to put in. Thankfully, Profit does have the answer to all these verbal gymnastics that people go through to explain the matter.

 

Choose Your Subscription Plan

Daniyal Ahmad
The author is a member of the staff, and covers the automobile sector as a sector analyst. He can be reached at [email protected]

