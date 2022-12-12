How does Pakistan’s auto industry contribute to its balance of payment crisis?

The first four months of the current fiscal year have seen a cumulative automotive demand of 59,402 cars sold. This is 46% lower than the 109,238 units sold over the same period in the previous year based on the data provided by the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association.
So what happened? Very briefly put, the dip in demand for cars has been very deliberately managed by the government. And there has only been one agenda behind managing this demand: Pakistan’s dwindling foreign exchange reserves.
What do cars have to do with Forex reserves, and how has the government managed to curtail the number of new cars in the market? The matter goes deep to the root of how Pakistan’s automobile industry is set up. Entirely based on imports, the prices of and demand for cars in the country are directly linked to the rupee-dollar parity. And in the latest crisis, the handiest tool at the disposal of the country’s finance czars has been the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
What happened this year?
Metappfactory a leading Metaverse development company.
Our team has rich experience in blockchain technology and we have developed many successful Metaverse projects.
Great article! I really enjoyed reading it and found it to be very informative and well-written. The information was presented in a clear and concise manner, making it easy to understand even for someone who may not be familiar with the topic. I also appreciated the depth of the research and the way the author integrated relevant examples and data to support their points. Overall, this was a fantastic read and I will definitely be looking out for more articles from this author in the future.
Recently MG has Announced his Newly Car. You Should Write about it .