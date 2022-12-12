Sign inSubscribe
How does Pakistan’s auto industry contribute to its balance of payment crisis?

Policy makers did not hesitate to place the sector under the guillotine when foreign exchange reserves dwindled, and they will not hesitate again if the sector does not reform its ways

Posted by: Daniyal Ahmad

The first four months of the current fiscal year have seen a cumulative automotive demand of 59,402 cars sold. This is 46% lower than the 109,238 units sold over the same period in the previous year based on the data provided by the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association. 

So what happened? Very briefly put, the dip in demand for cars has been very deliberately managed by the government.  And there has only been one agenda behind managing this demand: Pakistan’s dwindling foreign exchange reserves. 

What do cars have to do with Forex reserves, and how has the government managed to curtail the number of new cars in the market? The matter goes deep to the root of how Pakistan’s automobile industry is set up. Entirely based on imports, the prices of and demand for cars in the country are directly linked to the rupee-dollar parity. And in the latest crisis, the handiest tool at the disposal of the country’s finance czars has been the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). 

What happened this year? 

 

Daniyal Ahmad
The author is a member of the staff, and covers the automobile sector as a sector analyst. He can be reached at [email protected]

    Recently MG has Announced his Newly Car. You Should Write about it .

