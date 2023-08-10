Sign inSubscribe
Economy

Workers’ remittances decline by 7.3pc in July: SBP

By INP

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has said that remittances sent home by overseas Pakistani workers declined by 7.3 percent and reached $2.0268 billion in July, a drop of 19.7 percent on a year-on-year basis.

According to the data provided by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the inflow of overseas Pakistani workers’ remittances clocked at $$2.0268 billion in July 2023 against $2.51 billion in the same month last year.

The SBP data shows, overseas Pakistanis workers in Saudi Arabia remitted $486 million, United Arab Emirates (UAE) sent $315 million, $305.7 million from United Kingdom (UK) and $238.1 million from United States (US).

Economy

ISLAMABAD: On the eve of parliament's last day in session the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) has approved a Rs 173.625 billion...

