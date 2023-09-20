Sign inSubscribe
Top News Updates

PKR maintains positive trajectory in interbank, slightly dips in open market

As per currency dealers, the rupee was quoted at 296.9 for selling and 294 for buying purposes in the open market.

By News Desk
Govt grapples with dollar crunch to buy oil amidst pending syndicated financing

The Pakistani rupee maintained its positive trajectory against the US dollar, recording a 0.37% increase during the early hours of inter-bank trading on Wednesday.

By 10:10 am, the rupee was holding steady at 293.80, marking a notable Rs 1.10 uptick from the previous day’s rates in the inter-bank market. This follows a 0.36% appreciation recorded on Tuesday when the rupee settled at 294.90.

Conversely, the rupee displayed a slight dip against the US dollar in the open market during the opening hours of Wednesday’s trading session.

According to reports from currency dealers, the rupee was quoted at 296.9 for selling and 294 for buying purposes for customers in the open market, reflecting a decrease of nearly Re1 in comparison to Tuesday’s rates. At the close of trading on Tuesday, data from the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP) indicated that the rupee stood at 296 for selling and 293 for buying purposes.

The rates in both the inter-bank and open markets are now closely aligned, reducing the premium, a structural benchmark of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program.

This recent resurgence in the rupee’s value marks a remarkable turnaround from its record low of 307.1 in the inter-bank market. Credit for this resurgence is attributed to the structural reforms implemented by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in the Exchange Companies’ (ECs) sector.

Additionally, reports suggest that authorities have initiated a crackdown on smuggling, which has provided crucial support to the currency markets.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Interim ECC reviews bailout for Pakistan Steel Mill, availability of staple foods and power sector benchmark rates
Next article
Pakistan seeks monthly supply of Russian oil at G7 price regime
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi I Sub-Editor: Basit Munawar - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan l Daniyal Ahmad | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Urooj Imran | Shahnawaz Ali | Meerub Amir | - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Sohail Abbas (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.