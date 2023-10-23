Sign inSubscribe
Norwegian hydro firm, GB govt sign agreement for investment in power sector

4.5 megawatts to be added to GB grid through new solar project

By Ghulam Abbas

ISLAMABAD: Norwegian Hydro Company (NOR Hydro) and the Gilgit-Baltistan government have joined forces to pioneer sustainable energy production. A historic investment agreement was signed at a ceremony held in Islamabad, signifying a crucial milestone in the region’s energy landscape.

Under this historic agreement, NOR Hydro will invest in hydro and solar energy projects in Gilgit-Baltistan, beginning with Skardu in Baltistan. The focus of NOR Hydro’s investment includes augmenting the production capacity of existing powerhouses, establishing a 4.5-megawatt solar park for eco-friendly electricity, and collaborating on water and power projects utilizing advanced hydroelectric technology.

The signing ceremony, attended by the Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan and the Norwegian Ambassador Per Albert Ilsaas was marked by expressions of gratitude and mutual acknowledgment. The Chief Minister commended Norway’s role in the region’s future progress, while the Norwegian Ambassador praised Gilgit-Baltistan’s growth and expressed confidence in the potential of the private sector in the region.

As per details, this collaborative effort is anticipated to significantly bolster the region’s energy production, contributing to a greener environment through solar energy utilization and efficient hydroelectric technology. Aligned with global environmental goals, these projects promote clean and sustainable energy solutions, emphasizing a commitment to a cleaner future.

Norway’s influence on Gilgit-Baltistan’s energy landscape has been profound. Dating back to the establishment of the Gilgit-Baltistan Hydro Electric Workshop in 1992, operated by the Norwegian government until 1998. They provided essential services such as turbine refurbishment and troubleshooting of power stations. The technical staff trained during this period now plays a vital role in operating 127 hydropower stations with a combined capacity of 200 MW across the region.

Norway’s establishment of hydropower stations, including the Kargah Ph-V station in Gilgit (1994), Hassan Abad station in Hunza (1994), and Shekho Tangir station (1996), was a key stuff in fortifying Gilgit-Baltistan’s energy infrastructure.

This collaborative venture is expected to propel Gilgit-Baltistan towards a brighter, energy-efficient future.

The writer is a member of the staff at the Islamabad Bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

