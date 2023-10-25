Canadian Mineral Investment Company explores investment opportunities in KPK

PESHAWAR: A high-level delegation of Canadian Mineral Sector Investment Company “TYTAN COPPER”, called on the caretaker commerce minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr.Aamir Abdullah, in his office, at Civil Secretariat Peshawar and expressed their interest in investing in the mineral sector of the province.

The delegation was headed by chairman of the company, David Michael Thompson, while Secretary of Mines and Mineral Development, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Hamidullah Shah, Director Exploration Muhammad Amir, and other relevant officers were also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, the Canadian company working in the mineral sector informed the caretaker minister about its activities in various sectors of minerals and expressed its desire to invest in the mineral sector of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially related to copper deposits.

The delegation told the caretaker minister that the same company wants to invest in the province in mineral exploration and safe mining of copper and other precious natural resources.

During the meeting, the delegation indicated that the company can also invest in marble and granite in the province.

On this occasion, the caretaker minister welcomed the Canadian investor’s delegation to invest in the province and said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government values foreign investment in the province and assured them that investing here would be beneficial for the economic prosperity of the province. He expressed that all possible facilities will be provided to the company for investing in the province and the said company will be encouraged here.

The caretaker minister told the delegation that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade will extend all needed assistance at the procedural stages. In this regard, he also told the delegation about the one window facility which was established for the promotion of investment.

He said that the Department of Industry is also establishing industrial zones in mineral potential areas which are related to these mineral resources. This step will provide facilities to investors at the local level in the various mineral deposit areas of the province.

On this occasion, the delegation was also briefed regarding the available various mineral investment potential locations and they were informed about the metal and other precious minerals found there.