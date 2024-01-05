Govt allows global companies to launch satellite communication services in Pakistan

Under the National Space Policy, international companies including Starlink are allowed to launch satellite communication services in Pakistan after obtaining NOC from the Ministry of Defence.

The caretaker government has given its approval to the National Space Policy, permitting private-sector companies to deploy low-earth orbit satellites for satellite communication services in Pakistan.

The move is expected to address the estimated annual economic loss of $40 million attributed to the unregulated space sector, where a significant portion of resources remains untapped.

Under the new policy, international companies, including Starlink, are allowed to launch satellite communication services in Pakistan after obtaining a no-objection certificate from the Ministry of Defence.

To incentivize the initiative, the private sector will contribute 6% of its income to the government’s Research and Development (R&D) Fund.

Caretaker Information Technology and Telecommunication Minister Umar Saif stated that licenses for satellite communication services would be issued by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to interested private parties. The initiative aims to provide communication services, particularly in remote areas lacking fiber cable networks.

The policy framework has been developed after consultations with key stakeholders, including the Ministry of IT, PTA, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra), and the Frequency Allocation Board (FAB).

The policy focuses on maximizing benefits from space technology, covering civil and commercial use and national security. Concerns related to the scope of the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) were addressed by stipulating that the private sector would contribute a percentage of its income to the government’s R&D Fund.

The cabinet, expressing satisfaction with the policy arrangements, approved the proposal after careful consideration.