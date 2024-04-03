Sign inSubscribe
Agriculture

Punjab govt fixes wheat support price at Rs 3,900 per 40kg

Cabinet approves Wheat Procurement Policy 2024-25 

By Agencies

The Punjab government has approved Wheat Procurement Policy 2024-25 under which the provincial cabinet fixed the minimum support price of wheat for the year 2023-2024 at Rs 3,900 per 40 kilogram. 

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired the fifth meeting of the provincial cabinet at the CM’s office on Wednesday. 

Regarding the agriculture sector, CM Maryam Nawaz reiterated her commitment to ensure the interests of small farmers are protected at all costs.

She said Rs 1.5 lakh interest-free loans would be given to small farmers for buying farm inputs like seeds, fertiliser, and pesticides, under the best and most historic farmer cards in the history of Pakistan.

The cabinet also approved the establishment of Special Speedy Trial Courts in Punjab for the logical conclusion of criminal cases related to rape, child abuse, domestic violence, electricity theft, and others through speedy trials.

Advocate General Punjab briefed the cabinet about the proposed amendment in the defamation law and the establishment of special trial courts. He said that in a defamation case, the degree must be completed within 90 days and the trial within 180 days. 

He added defamation notices would be given simultaneously through major newspapers, social media, courier service, and registered posts to avoid complaints of non-receipt and delay. 

AGP apprised the cabinet that this amendment would be presented soon in the Punjab Assembly for seeking approval.

The chief minister appreciated the move and said the culture of lying and false accusations must end. 

The cabinet also approved the formation of the Cabinet Standing Committee on Legal Affairs, and amendments to the Alternate Dispute Reservation Act, 2019.

The provincial cabinet removed Chairman Drug Court Gujranwala on complaints of misconduct.

 

Previous article
Invitation to Participate in Bidding / Prequalification of K-Electric Limited (KE) Renewable Projects
Next article
Govt approves criteria for buyers to acquire majority stakes in PIA
Agencies
Agencies

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi | Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb )-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.