The bull case for Pakistan

If you read about Pakistan’s economy, you have probably – at some point – felt some optimism about Pakistan’s prospects as a country. Just as equally likely, you have probably felt that optimism fading away some time over the past 2-3 years, if not even earlier. It is our contention that you were not wrong to feel that optimism. You saw something real. And it is still there.

This article is not a pie-in-the-sky optimistic view of Pakistan that believes in stupid things like “if the government were to solve these problems, we would be prosperous.” No, our view of Pakistan’s economy is that for it to be successful, the ingredients that make it successful need to be idiot-proof. Because the only logical assumption is that Pakistan will continue to be run by idiots for decades to come.

What we describe below, therefore, is a view of Pakistan’s economy that does not expect the government of Pakistan to do anything to help the economy at all. Indeed, we go so far as to assume that the government of Pakistan will continue its destructive ways and that the growth we describe will simply have to make room for that destructive behaviour.