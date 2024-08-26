Sign inSubscribe
Editor's picks

Air Link to start assembling Acer laptops in Pakistan

Mobile phone assembler and distributer moving into higher value electronics by setting up Pakistan’s second laptop assembler

Farooq Tirmizi
Farooq Tirmizi

It could be nothing, or it could be the start of something.

Air Link Communication, the Lahore-based retailer, distributor, and assembler of Chinese cellphones in Pakistan, announced last week that it had entered a partnership to start assembling Acer laptops within the next year.  

The agreement was signed with Acer Gadget Inc., a subsidiary of the Taiwanese tech giant Acer Inc., to assemble and distribute Acer’s latest lineup of laptops, tablets, and all-in-one devices in Pakistan. Acer is the fifth largest computer manufacturer in the world, with a 6% global market share, according to data compiled by data firm Canalys.

The partnership, officially announced in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange, grants Airlink exclusive rights to assemble Acer’s products at its state-of-the-art facility in Lahore. Airlink’s management is optimistic, projecting monthly sales of 10,000 units with an annual revenue target ranging between Rs15-20 billion. Production is set to kick off in the second quarter of 2025, with a focus on laptops initially, before expanding into tablets.

This is, on the surface, a very big deal. It is not the first time a Pakistani company has started assembling laptops inside the country. Haier Pakistan has a small laptop assembly business based out of its plant in Lahore as well. But come one, when was the last time you heard of someone buying a Haier laptop? Acer, on the other hand, is one of the biggest names in the business worldwide. If Acer laptops start getting assembled in Pakistan, that has to mean something significant, right?

Maybe, maybe not.

 

To read the full article, subscribe and support independent business journalism in Pakistan

The content in this publication is expensive to produce. But unlike other journalistic outfits, business publications have to cover the very organizations that directly give them advertisements. Hence, this large source of revenue, which is the lifeblood of other media houses, is severely compromised on account of Profit’s no-compromise policy when it comes to our reporting. No wonder, Profit has lost multiple ad deals, worth tens of millions of rupees, due to stories that held big businesses to account.

Hence, for our work to continue unfettered, it must be supported by discerning readers who know the value of quality business journalism, not just for the economy but for the society as a whole.

(Already a subscriber? Click here to login)

  • Full Price Subscription Plans

    Click to View

    Not only will you be supporting independent journalism, 25% of the amount from your subscription will be used to subsidise those subscribers who cannot afford the full price of the subscription. Yearly full price subscription plans also include a complimentary annual subscription to The Wall Street Journal.

    +

  • Subsidised Subscription Plans

    Click to View

    Pay part of the full subscription price, if you cannot afford to pay all of it, and the rest will be subsidised by a full paying subscriber.

  • Free Student Subscriptions

    Click to View

    If you are currently a student, you can claim an already-paid-for digital subscription, courtesy

     

Farooq Tirmizi
Farooq Tirmizi
The writer was previously, managing editor, Profit Magazine. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.