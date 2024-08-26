Sign inSubscribe
Cover story

The Jazz IPO is finally coming. What does it mean for the PSX?

Nearly three decades after launching, Pakistan’s largest telecommunications company is about to list itself on the stock exchange. What is that likely to mean for investors?

Hamza Aurangzeb
Hamza Aurangzeb

It is likely to be one of the biggest initial public offerings (IPOs) in the history of Pakistani capital markets, and certainly the most significant public listing since Habib Bank’s IPO in 2007: Pakistan Mobile Communications Ltd, the country’s largest telecommunications company and better known by their consumer-facing brand Jazz, is finally going public.

The news that Jazz is planning this IPO has been telegraphed clearly and publicly for weeks now, and some hints have been emanating from the company’s senior management for quite a few months before then. What makes it significant is that, while an IPO is typically a significant milestone in the history of a company, this particular IPO is likely a more significant development for Pakistan’s capital markets than it is for Jazz, the company ostensibly relying on those capital markets to raise funding.

In Pakistan, as in many frontier and emerging economies, many of the largest and most profitable businesses tend to be private, meaning that public market investors tend to not have the ability to invest in some of the most profitable and rapidly growing sectors of the economy.

Telecoms is one of the most prominent such sectors, because there has been strong growth in that sector, it is highly visible owing to its consumer-facing nature, and it is one of the largest and most important sectors in the economy, but until now, just one major telecom company – the state-owned Pakistan Telecommunications Ltd (PTCL) – has been publicly listed.

(Worldcall, a cable internet provider, is listed, and Wateen, an internet infrastructure company, was previously listed. While they are interesting companies, they are not of the same scale as the mobile telecommunications companies.)

Pakistan’s mobile network operator space has shrunk from five to three as a result of acquisitions. Warid was acquired by Jazz in November 2015, and Telenor Pakistan has been acquired by PTCL in December 2023. If this IPO goes through, we will enter a brave new world where two out of three mobile network operators will be publicly listed companies, with the only unlisted one being China Mobile Pakistan Ltd, known by its consumer brand name Zong.

This is, in more than one sense, a big deal.

In this story, we will take a look at the state of play in Pakistan’s mobile telecommunications industry and Jazz’s dominant role in it, the challenging unit economics of running a mobile provider in Pakistan, before looking at what this IPO will be.

 

To read the full article, subscribe and support independent business journalism in Pakistan

The content in this publication is expensive to produce. But unlike other journalistic outfits, business publications have to cover the very organizations that directly give them advertisements. Hence, this large source of revenue, which is the lifeblood of other media houses, is severely compromised on account of Profit’s no-compromise policy when it comes to our reporting. No wonder, Profit has lost multiple ad deals, worth tens of millions of rupees, due to stories that held big businesses to account.

Hence, for our work to continue unfettered, it must be supported by discerning readers who know the value of quality business journalism, not just for the economy but for the society as a whole.

(Already a subscriber? Click here to login)

  • Full Price Subscription Plans

    Click to View

    Not only will you be supporting independent journalism, 25% of the amount from your subscription will be used to subsidise those subscribers who cannot afford the full price of the subscription. Yearly full price subscription plans also include a complimentary annual subscription to The Wall Street Journal.

    +

  • Subsidised Subscription Plans

    Click to View

    Pay part of the full subscription price, if you cannot afford to pay all of it, and the rest will be subsidised by a full paying subscriber.

  • Free Student Subscriptions

    Click to View

    If you are currently a student, you can claim an already-paid-for digital subscription, courtesy

     

Hamza Aurangzeb
Hamza Aurangzeb

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.